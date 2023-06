How do you replace a 1,400-yard rusher who scored 20 touchdowns last year? That's the challenge the Pitt coaches are facing in 2023, and on today's Morning Pitt we're taking a look at the running back room: how it got assembled, how it's currently constructed and what the outlook is for the coming season.

