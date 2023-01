Tylar Wiltz went from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, to Pitt - with stops at Southern Arkansas, Independence Community College and Missouri State along the way. Today, he's joining us on the Morning Pitt to talk about his journey, how he got to Pitt and what his year as a Panther was like.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.