The Morning Pitt: A conversation with Olivia Babcock

Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title
Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class
Film review: Big plays and big stops by Pitt's defense against Cal
Pitt's defense held Cal's offense to 15 points in the Panthers' win on Saturday. Let's look at the film.
2027 Aliquippa star: “I love seeing Pitt do good'
Sa'Nir Brooks talks recent Pitt offer, and visit over the weekend.
The Morning Pitt: Handing out some midseason awards
After six games, who has been Pitt's MVP? How about offensive and defensive player of the year? Biggest surprise?
Fall Sports report: Pitt volleyball remains No. 1 despite first loss
Recapping how Pitt's other fall sports are progressing this season
On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babcock for a conversation about the Panthers after their first loss, her ability to take over a game, her hitting accuracy and whether she can dunk a basketball.
