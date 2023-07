We've got a guest for the Friday edition of the Morning Pitt: it's Pitt associate head coach Milan Brown, who joined us to talk about navigating the transfer portal, the expectations for the freshmen, what the coaching staff learned from last season, what they hope to get this season and a lot more. Check out this interview for a lot of info and insight on the Panthers heading into the 2023-24 season.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.