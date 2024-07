We've got a special guest on today's Morning Pitt: former Pitt player and current Pitt assistant coach Gilbert Brown. He's also the head coach of the Zoo Crew team in this year's TBT, and we spoke with Brown about putting that roster together, Pitt's current roster and some of his memories as a Panther.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.