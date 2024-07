On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by Amsal Delalic, the 6'7" Bosnian wing who is joining the Panthers as a freshman this season. From his roots as the son of a basketball player to the process that landed him at Pitt, Delalic has an interesting story and we covered a lot of ground in this conversation.

