There is a saying, “you don’t know what you don’t know” and perhaps that line could be applied to Pitt’s 2018-19 basketball team.

On Tuesday night, the Panthers battled at Wake Forest, but they played like a team that did not now how to close out a road conference game, and at this point, that might be the case, as the Demon Deacons prevailed in overtime 78-76.

Pitt was looking to snap a current five-game losing streak and to pick up the team’s first road ACC win since February 8, 2017; instead, a lack of attention to detail extended both streaks and the Panthers have now lost 17 consecutive road ACC contests.

This young Pitt team under first-year head coach Jeff Capel does not know how to win road ACC games yet, and it showed it many ways on Tuesday night. Capel has often cited that he is trying to “build winning habits” in this program, and perhaps a tough loss like this is one way for this team to learn in the future.

The Panthers were out-rebounded by Wake Forest 48-35. Being out-rebounded isn’t new for this team that lacks depth inside, but it still proved detrimental to success in this one. Pitt was clinging to a two-point lead in the final seconds of the game and forced Wake Forest's Chaudree Brown into a desperation 3-pointer that was off the mark, but Jaylen Hoard was untouched and able to tie the game with an easy put-back. Nobody boxed out against Hoard, and a rebounding mistake cost Pitt the game in regulation.

Pitt’s two big men, Terrell Brown and Kene Chukwuka, combined for just six rebounds in the 45 minutes of play.

Pitt has also been a fairly good free-throw shooting team throughout this season, but it did not show up on Tuesday as the Panthers finished 10-of-18 from the line. Pitt star freshmen Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens both missed clutch free throws down the stretch. Johnson did not covert the front end of a one-and-one that would have given Pitt a three-or-four point lead before the final sequence in regulation.

Building leads also came back to harm the Panthers. Pitt jumped out to first-half leads of 8-2 and 18-10, but never capitalized on some poor shooting from Wake Forest to start the game. There were many opportunities for Pitt to get out to a bigger lead with Wake’s slow start, but the Panthers never seized them.

Pitt put together a quick 8-0 outburst to take a 51-46 lead in the second half. But instead of building on that momentum, the Panthers allowed Wake Forest to go on a 15-2 run to take control once again, thus forcing Pitt to play catch-up the rest of regulation.

The overtime period ultimately proved to be a back-and-forth affair. Senior wing Jared Wilson-Frame connected on one three-pointer early in the extra period to go up by three points and he had a good look at another one from behind the arc, but it rimmed out and Brown from Wake Forest promptly tied the game with a three of his own.

Tuesday night was a game that was winnable for Pitt on many levels. Pitt has lost some games in recent weeks to teams with better records and more talent. Wake Forest entered the game on a losing streak and had a worse record than Pitt; the game was there for the taking.

The simple things Capel and almost any coach would preach in a basketball game - boxing-out, rebounding, free throws, capitalizing on mistakes - were all things Pitt failed to do in a close loss on the road. The Panthers' rebuild has had many positives along the way, but Tuesday night felt like a missed opportunity for this young team.