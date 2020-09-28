Panther-lair - The latest two-deep is out

The latest two-deep is out
The Pitt coaches made several injury-related moves on this week's two-deep. Here's a look at the latest depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Column 5
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis
|
A.J. Davis OR
|
Todd Sibley OR Daniel Carter OR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
DJ Turner OR
|
Tre Tipton
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack OR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Grant Carrigan
|
Daniel Moraga OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
The key change on the offensive two-deep is at tight end, where Lucas Krull's injury absence was reflected this week. Krull was limping at points during the win over Syracuse and then did not dress for the Louisville game. Kyi Wright was also out for the win over the Cardinals, leaving Grant Carrigan, Daniel Moraga and Kaymar Mimes as the only available scholarship tight ends.
Pitt didn't use a tight end on its game-opening possession, but the first tight end on the field was Carrigan, so presumably he was the No. 1 option at the position. But Moraga played more snaps than Carrigan, and Carrigan's role was little more than an extra offensive tackle.
This week, Krull is off the two-deep and Carrigan is in the starting spot, but Moraga is likely to see the bulk of the work once again, although Wright could get snaps if he is healthy.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
Calijah Kancey
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
John Morgan OR
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Brandon Hill
The coaches made similar injury-related moves on the defensive two-deep. Most notably, they removed Wendell Davis from the depth chart altogether. He had been the starting middle linebacker in the first two games, but he did not play on Saturday and was on the sidelines with crutches and a brace on his right leg.
Chase Pine started the game against Louisville and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss. He is now listed as the starter, with redshirt freshman Brandon George behind him.
On the defensive line, the coaches moved John Morgan from an "OR" reserve designation with Deslin Alexandre behind Patrick Jones to an "OR" backup spot with Habakkuk Baldonado behind Rashad Weaver.
Baldonado has not played since suffering an injury in the season opener.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton