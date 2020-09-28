Panther-lair - The latest two-deep is out

The key change on the offensive two-deep is at tight end, where Lucas Krull's injury absence was reflected this week. Krull was limping at points during the win over Syracuse and then did not dress for the Louisville game. Kyi Wright was also out for the win over the Cardinals, leaving Grant Carrigan, Daniel Moraga and Kaymar Mimes as the only available scholarship tight ends.

Pitt didn't use a tight end on its game-opening possession, but the first tight end on the field was Carrigan, so presumably he was the No. 1 option at the position. But Moraga played more snaps than Carrigan, and Carrigan's role was little more than an extra offensive tackle.

This week, Krull is off the two-deep and Carrigan is in the starting spot, but Moraga is likely to see the bulk of the work once again, although Wright could get snaps if he is healthy.