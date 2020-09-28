 Panther-lair - The latest two-deep is out
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 12:31:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest two-deep is out

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

The Pitt coaches made several injury-related moves on this week's two-deep. Here's a look at the latest depth chart.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Column 5

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

Vincent Davis

A.J. Davis OR

Todd Sibley OR Daniel Carter OR

Israel Abanikanda

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

DJ Turner OR

Tre Tipton

WR

Taysir Mack OR

Jared Wayne

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Grant Carrigan

Daniel Moraga OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson

The key change on the offensive two-deep is at tight end, where Lucas Krull's injury absence was reflected this week. Krull was limping at points during the win over Syracuse and then did not dress for the Louisville game. Kyi Wright was also out for the win over the Cardinals, leaving Grant Carrigan, Daniel Moraga and Kaymar Mimes as the only available scholarship tight ends.

Pitt didn't use a tight end on its game-opening possession, but the first tight end on the field was Carrigan, so presumably he was the No. 1 option at the position. But Moraga played more snaps than Carrigan, and Carrigan's role was little more than an extra offensive tackle.

This week, Krull is off the two-deep and Carrigan is in the starting spot, but Moraga is likely to see the bulk of the work once again, although Wright could get snaps if he is healthy.

The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre


DT

Keyshon Camp

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Tyler Bentley OR

Calijah Kancey

DE

Rashad Weaver

John Morgan OR

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Chase Pine

Brandon George


Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Paris Ford

Brandon Hill

The coaches made similar injury-related moves on the defensive two-deep. Most notably, they removed Wendell Davis from the depth chart altogether. He had been the starting middle linebacker in the first two games, but he did not play on Saturday and was on the sidelines with crutches and a brace on his right leg.

Chase Pine started the game against Louisville and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss. He is now listed as the starter, with redshirt freshman Brandon George behind him.

On the defensive line, the coaches moved John Morgan from an "OR" reserve designation with Deslin Alexandre behind Patrick Jones to an "OR" backup spot with Habakkuk Baldonado behind Rashad Weaver.

Baldonado has not played since suffering an injury in the season opener.

The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}