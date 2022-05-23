The latest 2022 Scholarship Board

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

As Pitt heads toward the summer, Pat Narduzzi’s program is in good shape with scholarships.

After 17 transfers out and five transfers in, plus the 2022 recruiting class, the Panthers currently stand with a projection of 82 scholarship players for the fall. That gives Narduzzi three open spots to work with, and there are a few areas that could likely use a boost.

Wide receiver is one spot that could get a look from the coaching staff as summer approaches. After the departure of Jordan Addison and the addition of Bub Means, Pitt is projected to have eight receivers; that’s a workable number, but it doesn’t allow much room for unexpected events such as injuries, and the staff may be interested in finding another veteran player.

Similarly, Narduzzi and company could look to add another tight end. They did not sign a high school prospect at the position in the 2022 recruiting class, although they did land Karter Johnson out of the junior college ranks.

Still, another tight end with experience could be a boost to a group that doesn’t have much in that department.

With three open scholarships currently, the staff also has the room to look for “best available” types, regardless of position. A talented defensive lineman, linebacker or defensive back would be welcomed, even if the current roster is fairly strong at all three positions.

And the staff doesn’t just have to be focused on 2022. A talented quarterback, for instance, might not be necessary this season but would help the situation heading into 2023, when Pitt could be down to just one returning scholarship quarterback.

Similarly, a talented offensive lineman may or may not play this season, given what Pitt returns on the line, but would certainly be needed in 2023, when the Panthers could lose as many as six of this year’s top linemen.

Of course, those extra scholarships can always go to walk-ons, too. Placekicker Sam Scarton, a third-team All-ACC selection last season after making 17-of-21 field goals and 69-of-72 extra points, could be a candidate for one of the open scholarships.

