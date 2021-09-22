The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 8: Bouncing back from a loss

This week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive is the first we've done after a loss, so how is Pitt's senior quarterback handling the aftermath of the Western Michigan game? How do the Panthers bounce back? And what were the biggest lessons from that game? Hear from Kenny about all of that and more.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.