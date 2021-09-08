 Panther-lair - The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 6: One down, on to the road
The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 6: One down, on to the road

Chris Peak
On this week's Kenny Pickett Show, the 1-0 Panthers are getting ready for a road trip, and we're talking to Kenny about playing on the road, taking a big hit, the impact of Lucas Krull and where Pitt needs to improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.

