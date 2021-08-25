The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 4: Final camp, recruiting & standout defenders

On Episode 4 of The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com Presented by WellHive, training camp is almost over - how was 2021 different from the first four camps Kenny experienced? Plus, Kenny talks about the 2017 recruiting class he came in with, creating chemistry with a center and which defenders have gotten him the most in training camp.

