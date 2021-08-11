 Panther-lair - The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 2: #WeNotMe
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 2: #WeNotMe

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Welcome to Episode 2 of The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive. Training camp is underway, and we're talking to Kenny about the last time he got hit in practice, Pitt's motto for 2021, a special event at the Boys & Girls Club, what he sees in Israel Abanikanda and the rest of the running backs plus a lot more.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout training camp and the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}