The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 2: #WeNotMe

Welcome to Episode 2 of The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive. Training camp is underway, and we're talking to Kenny about the last time he got hit in practice, Pitt's motto for 2021, a special event at the Boys & Girls Club, what he sees in Israel Abanikanda and the rest of the running backs plus a lot more.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout training camp and the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.