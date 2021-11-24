The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 16: A special guest

For this week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive, Kenny and Chris are welcoming their first guest: Pitt receiver Jordan Addison. Kenny and Jordan talk about their on-field communication, when they first connected and what happened on each of their four touchdown plays in Saturday's win over Virginia.

