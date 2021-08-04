 Panther-lair - The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 1: The Return of the Quarterback
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 09:03:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 1: The Return of the Quarterback

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Welcome to The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive. On the debut episode, Kenny talks about his decision to return to Pitt for a fifth year, preseason polls, high expectations and a lot more before the start of training camp.

Panther-Lair.com will release a new episode of The Kenny Pickett Show every Wednesday throughout training camp and the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to make sure you never miss an episode.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}