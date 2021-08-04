The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 1: The Return of the Quarterback

Welcome to The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive. On the debut episode, Kenny talks about his decision to return to Pitt for a fifth year, preseason polls, high expectations and a lot more before the start of training camp.

