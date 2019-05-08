The impact of Murphy's commitment
Pitt landed a commitment from Ryan Murphy this morning, and as a 6’3 shooting guard coming from the junior college ranks, he should be able to immediately carve a role as a shooting specialist whil...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news