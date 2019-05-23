The Impact of Johnson's commitment
Kylan Johnson committed to Pitt earlier this month, but it was finalized yesterday afternoon following a press release by the school. Johnson is a 6’2” and 232-pound linebacker that played for Flor...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news