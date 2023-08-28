Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2023 season on Monday. Here's the full depth chart and a look at what stood out.

- Pitt listed Jacoby and Collier as "OR" starters at left guard, but on Monday, Pat Narduzzi announced that Jacoby will miss the season due to injury, which slides Collier into the top spot there.

- Pitt actually listed four players at running back and four at tight end. LSU transfer and former Gateway standout Derrick Davis cracked the list at running back behind Hammond, Flemister and Carter. At tight end, Jake Renda is an "OR" backup with Johnson and Epps.

- All four of Pitt's freshman receivers made the depth chart, with Kenny Johnson and Zion Fowler-El both showing up as second-team options.