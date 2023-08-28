News More News
The first two-deep is out

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2023 season on Monday. Here's the full depth chart and a look at what stood out.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Phil Jurkovec

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

RB

Rodney Hammond

C'Bo Flemister OR

Daniel Carter

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps

LT

Matt Goncalves

Ryan Baer

LG

Ryan Jacoby OR

Jason Collier

Isaiah Montgomery

C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

Blake Zubovic

BJ Williams

RT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

- Pitt listed Jacoby and Collier as "OR" starters at left guard, but on Monday, Pat Narduzzi announced that Jacoby will miss the season due to injury, which slides Collier into the top spot there.

- Pitt actually listed four players at running back and four at tight end. LSU transfer and former Gateway standout Derrick Davis cracked the list at running back behind Hammond, Flemister and Carter. At tight end, Jake Renda is an "OR" backup with Johnson and Epps.

- All four of Pitt's freshman receivers made the depth chart, with Kenny Johnson and Zion Fowler-El both showing up as second-team options.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Nahki Johnson

Samuel Okunlola

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

Deandre Jules OR

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi

CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Javon McIntyre

Donovan McMillon

FS

Phillip O'Brien

Stephon Hall

- The lineup at linebacker is interesting, as Kamara worked at Star linebacker throughout last season and this year's spring camp and training camp, while DeShields has worked at Money. But on Monday, Narduzzi said that Kamara is the more physical of the two, so he is seeing work at Money.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Bub Means

A.J. Woods

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
