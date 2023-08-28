The first two-deep is out
Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2023 season on Monday. Here's the full depth chart and a look at what stood out.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Rodney Hammond
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
|
Daniel Carter
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Malcolm Epps
|
LT
|
Matt Goncalves
|
Ryan Baer
|
LG
|
Ryan Jacoby OR
|
Jason Collier
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
C
|
Jake Kradel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
BJ Williams
|
RT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Terrence Enos
- Pitt listed Jacoby and Collier as "OR" starters at left guard, but on Monday, Pat Narduzzi announced that Jacoby will miss the season due to injury, which slides Collier into the top spot there.
- Pitt actually listed four players at running back and four at tight end. LSU transfer and former Gateway standout Derrick Davis cracked the list at running back behind Hammond, Flemister and Carter. At tight end, Jake Renda is an "OR" backup with Johnson and Epps.
- All four of Pitt's freshman receivers made the depth chart, with Kenny Johnson and Zion Fowler-El both showing up as second-team options.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Nahki Johnson
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules OR
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Nate Temple
|
Bam Brima
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
|
Nick Lapi
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
SS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Donovan McMillon
|
FS
|
Phillip O'Brien
|
Stephon Hall
- The lineup at linebacker is interesting, as Kamara worked at Star linebacker throughout last season and this year's spring camp and training camp, while DeShields has worked at Money. But on Monday, Narduzzi said that Kamara is the more physical of the two, so he is seeing work at Money.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
Bub Means
|
A.J. Woods
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter