The final year for Camp

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi mold a bold statement ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

“Keyshon Camp has been playing at a high level…he’s not going to get hurt this year,” the Pitt coach said of the Panthers senior defensive tackle. "So you can put that in print, he will not get hurt. So we’re excited about him.”

Camp was one of the stars of the team’s scrimmage over the weekend, and that’s nothing new for the Florida native. Camp has been one of the more talented defensive linemen in the Pitt program for years, but an injury-plagued career has limited his opportunities to show that on the field when the games count.

As a redshirt freshmen in 2017, Camp became a regular starter for the Panthers and posted 19 tackles in 10 games. It wasn’t a flashy year, but he showed potential. In the years following: he missed seven games in 2018, 12 in 2019, and five last season, all due to injuries.

In the 2019 opener against Virginia, the 6’4” and 290-pound Camp displayed big play potential with a half-sack and a couple of quarterback hurries in limited snaps before sustaining a season-ending injury.

“I feel real good,” the sixth-year senior told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “I feel 110% right now coming back this season.”

The Lakeland, Florida product noted he has changed his diet and has an added focus of taking care of his body after practices each day.

Camp has dealt with injuries as much as any player in this program over the last several years. He has embraced that climb back and is feeling better than ever heading into his final season in a Pitt uniform.

“It was just a lot of adversity, nothing can really stop me,” he explained. “Just some bumps in the road, but it’s how you keep going through that path.”

Camp is hoping to be a key figure for the Panthers this season. Pitt has amassed 97 sacks over the past two years as one of the most disruptive defenses in college football. The Panthers have a collection of defensive linemen that are hoping to continue that legacy.

In April, Pitt saw Patrick Jones, Jaylen Twyman, and Rashad Weaver all get drafted - three players that were crucial to Pitt’s pass rush in the past two seasons. Camp believes that tradition will continue.

“I feel like the standard hasn’t dropped since they left,” he said. ‘We’ll keep the standard going.”

Camp says he is a leader in his room. He is joined by veterans like Devin Danielson, David Green, and Calijah Kancey at his position group. They are all trying to help bring along some younger guys like freshmen Elliot Donald and Dorien Ford.

“I feel a lot of responsibility,” Camp said of being the oldest defensive tackle on the team. “I feel like the young guys look at me if I’m loafing or if I’m doing things not correct and they feel they can do a certain thing. So I keep myself at a high standard so they can follow.”

Camp knows 2021 is his last ride. He is a ‘super-senior’ after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to everyone last season. The Florida native knows his last year of college football is nearing, but he’s trying to stay in the moment.

“I feel like it’s not a sense or urgency, but I can definitely feel the clock,” Camp said ahead of his senior year. “But it’s just being where my feet are trying to take every day 24 hours at a time.”