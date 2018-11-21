The Drive Breakdown: 6 big plays in Pitt's passing game
Pitt’s passing game exploded in Saturday’s win at Wake Forest, and today former Pitt QB Pat Bostick breaks down six of the Panthers’ biggest pass plays. Quarter: 2nd Down & distance: 3rd & 7 Yard l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news