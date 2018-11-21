Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Drive Breakdown: 6 big plays in Pitt's passing game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt’s passing game exploded in Saturday’s win at Wake Forest, and today former Pitt QB Pat Bostick breaks down six of the Panthers’ biggest pass plays. Quarter: 2nd Down & distance: 3rd & 7 Yard l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}