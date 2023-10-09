With a change at quarterback and some other notable moves, there were a few things to notice on Pitt's official depth chart this week.

The biggest change of the week, of course, was at quarterback, where Christian Veilleux formally replaced Phil Jurkovec as the starter after Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games. The Panthers went 1-4 in that stretch as Jurkovec completed 50.9% of his passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jurkovec is now listed as Pitt’s No. 2 quarterback. Nate Yarnell retained the No. 3 spot.

At receiver, freshman Kenny Johnson was elevated to an “OR” starting role with Daejon Reynolds. Johnson has seen a steady increase in offensive snaps over the last few games, logging 20 against North Carolina and a career-high 37 at Virginia Tech. Johnson out-snapped Reynolds in that game, as the Florida transfer played just 26 offensive snaps.

Matt Goncalves was removed from the two-deep after suffering a season-ending injury. Elsewhere on the offensive line, Jason Collier was listed as the lone starter at right guard this week; on the last two-deep, Collier and freshman B.J. Williams were “OR” starters.