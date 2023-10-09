The depth chart: Pitt's updated two-deep after the off week
With a change at quarterback and some other notable moves, there were a few things to notice on Pitt's official depth chart this week.
Here's a look at what stood out.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Rodney Hammond
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
Daniel Carter
|
Derrick Davis Jr.
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds OR
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
Malcolm Epps
|
Jake Renda
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Jackson Brown
|
LG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
Jason Collier
|
|
C
|
Jake Kradel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Jason Collier
|
BJ Williams
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
Terrence Enos
The biggest change of the week, of course, was at quarterback, where Christian Veilleux formally replaced Phil Jurkovec as the starter after Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games. The Panthers went 1-4 in that stretch as Jurkovec completed 50.9% of his passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jurkovec is now listed as Pitt’s No. 2 quarterback. Nate Yarnell retained the No. 3 spot.
At receiver, freshman Kenny Johnson was elevated to an “OR” starting role with Daejon Reynolds. Johnson has seen a steady increase in offensive snaps over the last few games, logging 20 against North Carolina and a career-high 37 at Virginia Tech. Johnson out-snapped Reynolds in that game, as the Florida transfer played just 26 offensive snaps.
Matt Goncalves was removed from the two-deep after suffering a season-ending injury. Elsewhere on the offensive line, Jason Collier was listed as the lone starter at right guard this week; on the last two-deep, Collier and freshman B.J. Williams were “OR” starters.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Nahki Johnson
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules
|
Devin Danielson
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
David Green
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Bam Brima
|
Nate Temple
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
|
Nick Lapi
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Stephon Hall
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Phillip O'Brien
On defense, Deandre Jules was listed as a starting defensive tackle after earning starting assignments in four of the first five games. Devin Danielson, who started the first three games of the season, is listed as Jules’ backup.
Redshirt senior Bam Brima is a listed as a starting defensive end this week after starting Pitt’s last two games there. He formally moves ahead of super senior Nate Temple, who started the first three games at end.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
A.J. Woods OR
Kenny Johnson
|
Bub Means
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter