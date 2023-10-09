News More News
The depth chart: Pitt's updated two-deep after the off week

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

With a change at quarterback and some other notable moves, there were a few things to notice on Pitt's official depth chart this week.

Here's a look at what stood out.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Christian Veilleux

Phil Jurkovec

Nate Yarnell

RB

Rodney Hammond

C'Bo Flemister OR

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis Jr.

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds OR

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps

Jake Renda

LT

Branson Taylor

Jackson Brown

LG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier


C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

Jason Collier

BJ Williams

Isaiah Montgomery

RT

Ryan Baer

Terrence Enos

The biggest change of the week, of course, was at quarterback, where Christian Veilleux formally replaced Phil Jurkovec as the starter after Jurkovec started Pitt’s first five games. The Panthers went 1-4 in that stretch as Jurkovec completed 50.9% of his passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jurkovec is now listed as Pitt’s No. 2 quarterback. Nate Yarnell retained the No. 3 spot.

At receiver, freshman Kenny Johnson was elevated to an “OR” starting role with Daejon Reynolds. Johnson has seen a steady increase in offensive snaps over the last few games, logging 20 against North Carolina and a career-high 37 at Virginia Tech. Johnson out-snapped Reynolds in that game, as the Florida transfer played just 26 offensive snaps.

Matt Goncalves was removed from the two-deep after suffering a season-ending injury. Elsewhere on the offensive line, Jason Collier was listed as the lone starter at right guard this week; on the last two-deep, Collier and freshman B.J. Williams were “OR” starters.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Nahki Johnson

Samuel Okunlola

DT

Deandre Jules

Devin Danielson

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

David Green

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Bam Brima

Nate Temple

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi

CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Donovan McMillon

Stephon Hall

FS

Javon McIntyre

Phillip O'Brien

On defense, Deandre Jules was listed as a starting defensive tackle after earning starting assignments in four of the first five games. Devin Danielson, who started the first three games of the season, is listed as Jules’ backup.

Redshirt senior Bam Brima is a listed as a starting defensive end this week after starting Pitt’s last two games there. He formally moves ahead of super senior Nate Temple, who started the first three games at end.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods OR

Kenny Johnson

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
