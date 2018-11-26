Pitt will have its hands full on Saturday night when it takes on No. 2 Clemson for the ACC Championship in Charlotte.

The Tigers are ranked second in the nation with a perfect 12-0 record and will be playing for a spot in the coveted four-team College Football Playoff.

While the task looks daunting for Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, he told reporters during a teleconference on Sunday that he hasn't really looked into what his team is up against on Saturday.

"We're kind of cleaning up really what we did this past weekend against Miami, so I'm not prepared to really say who they are right now," Narduzzi said. "I know they got a younger quarterback that's obviously done a phenomenal job as a rookie. They're very talented. Christian Wilkins on defense, recruited him a few years ago. I can't believe he's still there playing. They're obviously very talented, otherwise wouldn't be the No. 2 team in the country."

When Narduzzi starts to break down film further, he will soon find out just what he is in for on Saturday. The Tigers are led by true freshman Trevor Lawrence on offense. He has lived up to the hype after being ranked as the top player in the Rivals.com rankings just a year ago. Lawrence has thrown for 2,488 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

"I think Trevor has done an unbelievable job," Narduzzi said. "He's leading the No. 2 team in the country, maybe the No. 1 team in the country, to an undefeated season. He obviously has all the tools. Dabo has named him the starter a long time ago, and rightfully so."

In addition to Lawrence, the Tigers boast the ACC's leading rusher in Travis Etienne who has amassed 1,307 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tigers are coming off a rough performance against South Carolina last week, but the overall talent level for Clemson is through the roof on that side of the ball. It is possible that three members of the defensive line could be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft led by Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and Dexter Lawrence.

Ferrell leads the ACC in sacks with 10.5 this season, and a team the Tigers lead the league with 43 sacks overall. Pitt is coming off a dismal offensive performance against Miami by scoring only 3 points. The Hurricanes are another team with multiple future NFL picks on its defensive line and perhaps it is only a look at things to come this weekend.

"I think that will be the first thing, is we're going to face a fast, physical, big team like we did yesterday. Miami played their tails off," Narduzzi said. "But I think what you take from it is you got to be ready and locked in to be able to block the best, to be able to tackle the best, stay in your gap against the best. This is not a bowl game, this is a championship game. We're playing the No. 2 team in the country."

Clemson has emerged as one of the top programs in college football over the past decade. Swinney has guided the Tigers to a national title in 2016 and they have won the past three ACC titles. Clemson is 52-4 over the past four seasons and will be looking for its third berth to the College Football Playoff during that stretch. While Narduzzi and his staff will learn more about the current Clemson team over the next week on film, they are aware of where the program sits in hierarchy of college football right now.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously Dabo has done an incredible job," Narduzzi said. "He's not only a football coach, but he's a businessman. He's got the tools he needs down there: the facilities, their slides, movie theater outside, backyard barbecues they have. They've got a unique place down south. They're able to attract a lot of talent."

