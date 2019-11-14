The Bostick Breakdown: Pitt and UNC
How does Pitt match up with UNC? Former Pitt QB Pat Bostick breaks down tonight’s game from all angles. UNC offense They spread things out: three receivers, a tight end, a lot of single back, a lot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news