Panther-lair - The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Notre Dame

What does former Pitt QB Pat Bostick see in Pitt’s matchup with Notre Dame today? Here’s this week’s Bostick Breakdown.

Notre Dame offense They’re a run-oriented team that plays a lot of two-tight end sets and even some three-tight end sets, so you’ll see kind of a pro-style look at times but they also use a good bit of shotgun. Ian Book is their quarterback and he’s an experienced guy; he has been very efficient for them and he’s a better runner than people probably give him credit for, so they’ll run quarterback draw with him. He’s a playmaker but they haven’t asked him to do a lot this year because they run the football so effectively. Kyren Williams has been their main tailback, but they’ll rotate and play Chris Tyree and C’Bo Flemister. Those guys are solid, but Williams is explosive, he’s got sudden-burst and they run a myriad of different runs behind an offensive line that’s got 127 career starts. They’re really good up front and that’s the strength of their team with the tight ends and offensive line that they have. In the passing game, their tight ends are good. No. 24, Tommy Tremble, has 10 catches on the year and he’s a really good blocker. And on the perimeter, they use a variety of guys. Nobody really stands out as the bell cow, but they’ve got size on the perimeter, like they always do. They go 6’2” and 6’3” and they like to throw the ball up, so if you try to stack the box and play man-coverage, they’ve got a good play-action game and they’ll take shots down the field with deep crossing routes.

Notre Dame defense They use a four-down front, but they’ll stand up No. 9, Daelin Hayes, a lot, and he’s a good player. Kurt Hinish is a really good player inside, too; he’s explosive and he creates disruption in the backfield. He always jumps off the tape. They’re deep up front and strong up front. They’ve been really good against the run and they’re only giving up 108 yards per game. They’ll play a lot of single-high safety man coverage, a little of cover-two and they’ll bring some pressure. They’ll also use some zero coverage to empty sets and a little bit of quarters look in the red zone. Notre Dame has a veteran linebacking crew with two seniors and a junior. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, No. 6, is a stud. He’s got 20 tackles on the year, he’s long and he plays well in space. And on the back end, they have a transfer in Nick McCloud on the boundary corner and they have TaRiq Bracy to the field; they’re both good corners, older guys, and they have a 6’4” safety playing the middle of the field. The strength is really up front, though, and they’ll play a lot of man coverage and try to force you to throw the football.

Player to watch: Offense I really like the tight end, No. 24 Tremble, and not just in the pass game. He’s a really good run-blocker and he allows them to get the edge. He’ll serve as a lead blocker at times for Williams and I think he’s a terrific football player. We know Pitt has struggled at times to stop the tight end, so they’ll use him in play-action and try to get him the football in the middle of the field.

Player to watch: Defense Hinish is a disruptor and he’s going to be up for this game, playing at home in Pittsburgh. I think he’s a really good football player that can ruin a game for you. He’s got that kind of penetration ability, so you have to handle him up front.

Favorable matchup: Notre Dame offense I think it’s their blocking unit as a whole. They have good tight ends and their offensive line is really, really good. It’s the best Pitt has played so far. To win the battle up front will be a tall order and they love to run the football. It’s going to be a challenge for Pitt and probably one that the Panthers are looking forward.

Favorable matchup: Notre Dame defense They’re really good up front, and that’s going to make it difficult to establish the run. Notre Dame hasn’t been heavy on sacks - they only have nine on the year - but they have two good edge guys and the guys inside can create some havoc. Then when they start bringing pressure with the linebackers and the safeties, they have a good front seven.

Favorable matchup: Pitt offense I think they have a chance on the perimeter, especially Jordan Addison and D.J. Turner working on the safeties in the single-high looks. I think you can get some one-on-ones and have a chance for some big plays. So I like that matchup outside and I think Pitt’s offense has proven that it can get guys open; you just need time to get them the football.

Favorable matchup: Pitt defense This is probably the first game where the matchup advantage up front doesn’t seem to be in favor of Pitt. I think it’s pretty even and I think it will be a slugfest up front with Pitt’s defensive line and Notre Dame’s offensive line. I think where Pitt has an advantage in stopping the run is schematically with tying in the safeties, Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford, into the run game. These are the two best safeties that Notre Dame will face and they fit hard and downhill, so you’re going to have instant second-level support to stop Notre Dame’s rushing attack.

Bostick’s attack: Offense You have to try to establish the run and slow them down a little bit. Be simple with the run game and try to create double teams at the point of attack to eliminate penetration and eliminate negative plays - stay on schedule. I also think this is a game where you have to take shots, because you have to score points and big plays are key to that. There should be some matchups outside where guys like Addison could have a really big day. He should get the ball early and often.

Bostick’s attack: Defense Certainly, you have to stop the run and win the line of scrimmage. The safeties will have to be involved to help you do that, but they also have to be disciplined and cover those tight ends off play-action and be ready for those one-on-one deep balls. Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have run the ball a lot this year, but they also want to take shots and make big plays. I think they’re going to try to come in and take some shots early, so you have to be ready for that.