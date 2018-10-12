Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 13:12:32 -0500') }} football Edit

The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Notre Dame

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Get the breakdown on how Pitt matches up with Notre Dame with analysis from former Pitt QB Pat Bostick.Notre Dame offense They like to spread you out. I wouldn’t call them a traditional tempo or sp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}