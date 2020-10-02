The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with N.C. State
What does former Pitt QB Pat Bostick see in Pitt’s matchup with N.C. State? Here’s the Bostick Breakdown. N.C. State offense N.C. State spreads you out with three wide receivers and they’ll play wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news