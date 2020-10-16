The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Miami
How do the matchups look for Pitt in Saturday’s game at No. 13 Miami? Former Panther QB Pat Bostick breaks it down. Miami offense They have a new offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee, and a transfe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news