The '7-8-9 crew' anchors Pitt's defense up the middle

Pitt’s defense needs to be good from sideline to sideline, and the Panthers certainly have speed, athleticism and talent on the outside of the defense.

But the strength of the unit just might be straight up the middle.

In fact, that group in the heart of the defense has even given itself a name:

The 7-8-9 crew.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis and strong safety Brandon Hill.

“There’s the first line of defense with No. 8 (Kancey),” Hill said at Media Day on Monday. “Then SirVocea plays on the second line; that’s No. 7. And I’m on the back end as No. 9. So we all have a good relationship and good chemistry like that.

“7-8-9: you can’t go wrong with it.”

Kancey remembers when the name for the group first originated.

“One day, we were in practice doing walk-throughs and we were standing by each other and we were like, ‘Oh snap, 7-8-9,’” he said Monday. “And then ever since, we always kept that a thing. 7-8-9.”

There’s more of a connection among Dennis, Kancey and Hill than just the jersey numbers, too, as all three signed with Pitt in the class of 2019. Kancey and Hill committed during the first June official visit weekend the Panthers ever hosted; they were part of the Father’s Day commitment onslaught in June 2018.

Dennis joined seven months later as the final piece of the class and a replacement for a linebacker who decommitted.

Since then, all three have made a considerable impact at Pitt. Dennis has made 145 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 31 games played. Hill has 108 tackles and three interceptions in 28 games. And Kancey enters this season with career totals of 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks while showing up on the preseason watch lists for most major awards.

All three were key contributors to the 2021 ACC championship campaign, too. Dennis led Pitt in tackles last season with 87 and added 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one memorable interception in the win over Clemson.

Hill was second on the team in tackles with 81, and he added three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

And Kancey was among the breakout stars last season, recording a team-high 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

As such, Dennis, Kancey and Hill enter 2022 with impressive resumes and high expectations, and they believe they’ll be key players for the Panthers - both in their on-field production and their off-field leadership.

“I feel like we all have strong leadership qualities in us and we can take control of the game and take control of the defense and take us where we want to go,” Hill said.” I feel like, with those guys, we can go far.”

“We’re the X-factors,” Kancey added.