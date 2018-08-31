In this week’s Panther-Lair.com 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about the offseason, the season opener and how many games Pitt can win in 2018. THREE THINGS WE KNOW A quiet offseason is a good thing

The last time I said something like this, a player was dismissed from the team, so I’ll be careful here, but Pitt had a relatively uneventful training camp. By that I mean, nobody left the team during camp, there were no extreme injury situations and everything more or less proceeded as expected. The depth chart - what we could see of it - seemed to essentially be what it was expected to be at the start of camp. The guys who were entrenched as starters, whether it was the quarterback or the middle linebacker or any number of spots in between, seem to have come out of camp holding those positions. And at spots where there wasn’t a clear starting option, it seems like the top candidate is still the most likely to start. Really, the biggest surprises or developments or News with a capital N were at receiver. Specifically, the NCAA’s decision to grant Taysir Mack immediate eligibility was a big one and probably the most newsworthy thing to happen in the last month. Mack adds some experienced help and some seemingly good talent to a position group with a lot of question marks and uncertainty. Mack is no sure thing - his production at Indiana was largely limited to two games - but putting another talented player into the mix at receiver is a can’t-lose proposition. Also at receiver, the development of freshman Shocky Jacques-Louis was a big one as well. He enrolled in January but really didn’t get to show off his skills since he was limited with a shoulder injury. Even then, there were high expectations, though; I remember asking Kenny Pickett during the spring which receivers had impressed him, and he mentioned Jacques-Louis, who hadn’t even had a full practice. Since then, he’s had a lot of practice time, both in the summer workouts and in training camp, and the positive reviews keep coming in. He didn’t hit a freshman wall in camp and continued to improve his standing among the receivers. By the end of camp, he was a regular fixture on the first team during some early-practice walk-throughs we get to see during the open viewing window for media. For a position group that desperately needs playmakers, Jacques-Louis is a welcome elixir. Add in Mack’s eligibility, the impressive showing of redshirt freshman Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and the return of Tre Tipton to a group that already includes 2017’s leading receiver, Rafael Araujo-Lopes, and two of the 2016 recruiting class’s top receiver signings, Maurice Ffrench and Aaron Mathews, and the potential at receiver seems quite a bit higher than it did a month ago. The receivers are still, as a whole, a question mark. The offensive line is, too. But it seems like the coaches have some genuine confidence in both positions - at least more confidence than they had a few weeks ago. Beyond Mack’s eligibility and Jacques-Louis’ emergence. A few new items developed in the last week or so of camp. The first was the decision to give scholarships to redshirt senior receiver Kellen McAlone and redshirt junior tight end Jim Medure. Neither move was a surprise, as both players seemed likely to be next in line for a scholarship as Pitt approached the end of camp with two spots open. And the other noteworthy development was over the weekend when Illinois grad transfer quarterback Jeff George Jr. decided to leave Michigan, where he had transferred in the offseason, and go to Pitt instead. George Jr. missed all of training camp, of course, and that’s going to put him behind in terms of preparation. Plus, there is still a question of whether or not he will be immediately eligible since he’s technically transferring from Michigan and not Illinois. But George Jr. brings Power Five starting experience to the quarterback room, and that’s not a bad thing to have. When the biggest news out of training camp is positive - Mack and Jacques-Louis, plus the awarding of scholarships - then I would say the month of August was a successful one.

The other upside of no surprises

It’s a good thing that there weren’t surprises at certain spots. Like the defense: it seems like the things we believed about the defense this offseason and leading into training camp were more or less confirmed throughout camp. Or, at the very least, we didn’t hear that those things weren’t true. The linebackers, for instance, were expected to be an experienced, veteran group with good speed, a strong understanding of the scheme and formidable depth to allow for a rotation to keep fresh legs and suitable replacements in case of injury. Those were the expectations, and things were pretty quiet on the front in August, as there was no real indication that any of that didn’t come to pass. That position continues to be a strength of the team, as it was perceived to be as far back as spring camp. (It’s still pretty incredible to me that I can refer to the linebackers as a strength of the team and not really feel like I’m stretching the truth; that hasn’t been the case at Pitt for a long time.) The defensive line had a quiet offseason, too. Those guys have a lot to prove and will be counted on to provide some serious production in 2018, and everything we’ve heard and seen has pointed toward them improving on what they did last season. And in the secondary, the key words have been “depth” and “talent;” the Pitt coaches and players went into training camp feeling like they had a fair amount of both in the defensive backfield, and they came out of camp looking the same way. For this team to be successful in 2018, there certainly have to some pleasant surprises, particularly on offense. But you also need the baseline; you need the positions you expect to be good to actually be good. A huge part of this season’s record will hinge on it. Pouring it on isn’t simply a decision

So now Pitt moves on to the season opener against Albany on Saturday, and the big question on everyone’s mind is this: What uniforms will the Panthers be wearing? Just kidding. But kind of not. The non-uniform question everyone is wondering about is whether or not Pitt will open up its offense and go heavy on yards and points against the Great Danes. That hasn’t been Pitt’s modus operandi under Pat Narduzzi, who edged out a one-score win over Youngstown State in his first year, ran a blasé offense to three touchdowns against Villanova in Year Two and went to overtime against YSU last season (although that may or may not have anything to do with hiding the offense). So what will happen this year? Will Pitt go for broke and try to hang a bunch of points on Albany? I don’t think it’s as simple as Narduzzi saying, “Give me the points, Watson!” Because you can decide to do something or want to do something or say you’ll do something, but you still have to actually be able to do it. Take the 2014 game against Delaware, for instance. Paul Chryst didn’t go into that one saying, “We’re going to try to get 60 today.” He probably went into it looking to establish Pitt’s running game, and it just so happened that it got really, really established. Like, 409 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 rushing attempts. The Panthers didn’t necessarily open up the playbook or make a point of running up the score. Chad Voytik only threw 13 passes in the game and James Conner didn’t even play in the second half (he had 153 and four TDs in the first two quarters), but Delaware had no chance of stopping Pitt. That Pitt team was just really good at running the ball, so that’s what they did. This year will be a little different when it comes to the FCS opener because I think the 2018 Pitt offense probably won’t be quite that good in the running game, so the old “We’re just going to keep running it so we can wind the clock down” logic might not work as well. The passing game should be the strength of the offense, and I really don’t see Narduzzi having Kenny Pickett put up 35 passes or anything crazy like that. Quite frankly, if this game gets out of hand on the scoreboard, my guess is it will come from some non-offensive touchdowns like the 2016 Villanova game did (a three-touchdown win propped up by a Quadree Henderson kick return). Otherwise, I expect something relatively close, although not quite close enough to go to overtime.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Will the gaudy passing numbers continue?

Sometimes I forget how crazy some of the numbers are. I mean, I remember that Darrin Hall had more than 400 yards in three games last season. I know James Conner had a stretch in 2014 where he approached 600. I know Tom Savage and Max Browne and Tino Sunseri had games in the neighborhood of 400 passing yards. But there are some things that we talk about and reference and know, but I forget just how blasted the numbers really are. Like the pass defense of the last two seasons - and really of 2016. Pitt allowed opponents to average 333.2 passing yards per game that season. That’s an absurd number. And it wasn’t just from DeShaun Watson’s 580 yards; that total didn’t balloon the average. Trace McSorley threw for 332. Mason Rudolph threw for 540. Mitch Trubisky had 453. Jerrod Evans threw for 406. Brad Kaaya hit for a pedestrian 356. Zack Mahoney from Syracuse threw for 440. Seven of the 12 quarterbacks Pitt faced threw for at least 332. And of the other five opposing quarterbacks, one was from the FCS and another ran a triple-option offense. So really, it’s seven out of 10 FBS non-triple-option quarterbacks. Take out Marshall (their QB only threw for 240), and you have at least 332 passing yards from seven out of nine FBS quarterbacks who didn’t run triple-option offenses against Pitt in 2016. Like I said, that’s just absurd. Last year wasn’t as bad. Youngstown State’s quarterback topped 300 (he had 311). Mason Rudolph, of course, hit 497. And Eric Dungey was at 365. But that was it for 300-yard passing games by an opponent, and the defense finished the season averaging 254.2 passing yards allowed per game. That was still one of six times in Pitt history that the Panthers have allowed at least 250 passing yards per game (the others were 1995, 1997, 1999, 2004 and, of course, 2016) but as a drop of nearly 80 yards per game from the previous season, that’s not too shabby. So what to expect from this season? Well, for starters, Mason Rudolph isn’t on the schedule, so that’s a good start. Trace McSorely is, but a number of his top targets - especially the guys who put up a lot of yardage in 2016 - are not. Eric Dungey is back, and the Syracuse passing offense will always be a challenge. And UCF and Wake Forest were both top-30 passing offenses in 2017, although both teams have experienced personnel turnover. On the whole, with the experience, talent and speed that Pitt has on defense this season, I think the passing numbers will go down again. How far will they drop from 254.2? That’s tough to predict. But I think the final average will be under that number. Will Pitt’s passing offense improve?

Then there’s the flip side: can Pitt be better at throwing the ball than the offense was last season? Because last season, it was pretty bad. Like, No. 73 in the nation and No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal but really next-to-last in the Division since Georgia Tech is perma-last due to running the triple-option. And those numbers were propped up by Max Browne’s 410-yard game against Rice. Focus on games against Power Five opponents and you’ll find just two games where a Pitt quarterback even topped 200 yards: Oklahoma State, when Ben DiNucci threw for 228 yards, and Virginia Tech, when Kenny Pickett put up 242. Fun sidebar: in their 200-yard performances, DiNucci and Pickett combined to throw one touchdown and three interceptions. The passing game was bad in 2017. I don’t think anyone will deny that. So we come back to the question: will it get better in 2018? I say yes, and I say that for a few reasons. Primarily, the biggest source of optimism is in the quarterback. Pickett’s exploits have been well-documented and well-discussed, and the expectations for him are quite high - perhaps too high, at least in the early going, but that’s fine; even if he falls short of being the second coming of Johnny Football, he can still draw on his poise, his understanding of the offense and his natural abilities to put up better numbers than he, Browne and DiNucci did last season. I also think that the receivers will collectively be better than they were last season. There’s no Jester Weah on this roster; no one has his combination of size, speed and strength. But the guys they’ll be counting on this season present and interesting combination of skills. They may be largely unproven, but in terms of base talent to build on, I think there is more in this group than there was last season. Mack and Jacques-Louis obviously help that, but I think the redshirt freshmen will contribute as well, in addition to the upperclassmen - some of whom will be feeling pressure from the younger players. Look, the bar is set low for the passing offense if we’re comparing it to last season. Pitt averaged 217.7 yards per game in 2017, and that number should be well within reach, particularly since I think the passing game will be the strength of the offense, at least early in the seasons.