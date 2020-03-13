In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re talking about cancellations, the end of a season, all-conference snubs and more. THREE THINGS WE KNOW Strange days

It’s a weird time right now, man. It’s weird to watch the news and read the latest updates throughout each of the last few days and see everything that’s going on in the world and the country and the state and (probably soon enough) the region. And it’s even weirder to look at the Pitt angle of things, but that’s what we do here. This is a Pitt sports website and this column is dedicated to discussing Pitt sports topics, and as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in its impact on the world, it’s inevitable that we will talk about the impact on Pitt athletics. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament didn’t have much impact on the Panthers, either the men’s or women’s teams, so that didn’t move the needle. But the NCAA’s decision to cancel went beyond hoops; it also meant that championships in wrestling, swimming and diving and indoor track and field aren’t happening. So while the Pitt basketball teams were unaffected, there were Panthers who are impacted by the NCAA’s moves. Pitt’s wrestling squad had seven representatives in the 2020 wrestling championship bracket, including three grapplers who earned top-10 seeds in their weight classes; that tournament was scheduled for next week in Minneapolis. Pitt’s swimming and diving teams had three members qualify for the national championship events that were scheduled to be held over the next couple weeks. And the indoor track and field program had two student-athletes qualify for the 2020 indoor championships in Albuquerque this weekend; that’s the first time in six years that two Panthers have qualified. All of that is gone now. All of those opportunities are lost, and those student-athletes won’t have those experiences this year. I don’t expect you to feel bad about Rutgers missing out on making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years. I don’t expect you to have any sympathy for Penn State in that regard either. But Pitt student-athletes - albeit those in lower-profile sports than men’s basketball - are affected here, too. It’s not the most important element of the pandemic and our nation’s reaction to it, but it’s one to keep in mind as we all try to figure out just what exactly is going on. And, of course, there are football implications. Spring camp is officially not happening, and I imagine the Blue-Gold Game will be formally canceled soon, too (Pitt hasn’t announced that, but I’m sure it’s coming). The ACC has also decided to suspend spring recruiting, meaning no prospects can visit campus and no coaches can recruit off-campus. Is it going to stop the spread of coronavirus if 7,000 people don’t show up at Heinz Field on April 11 or if Pat Narduzzi doesn’t get two dozen recruits from Virginia to visit Pitt this spring? No, probably not. That’s not going to be the inflection point in the fight against this pandemic. But it just makes sense. Just like it made sense for the NCAA and the conference to cancel their championship events. Just like it made sense for the NBA and the NHL and the MLB to put a pause on their respective seasons. Yes, some people will call it an overreaction. Some people will say it’s all silly and unnecessary. And if things don’t turn into a disaster, those people will point out after the fact how ridiculous it was to panic and cancel all of these events. I hope they’re right. I hope that’s what happens. I hope we all look back at this and those people can gloat. In the meantime, I don’t really have a problem with sports organizations and universities and businesses and governments taking precautions, even severe ones. I would rather look back and laugh at our overreactions than the alternative.

The end has come

No, we’re not still talking about the pandemic. We’re talking about Pitt basketball. The 2019-20 season for Pitt basketball was always going to end this week. Unless you believe in the extreme miracle scenario of the Panthers running the table in the ACC Tournament, there wasn’t much they could have done in Greensboro to put themselves in the postseason. As we all know, Pitt fell short of that miracle scenario, but before they finished their stay in the Gate City - yes, Greensboro is actually called that - the Panthers managed to give us a little something for the offseason. They started the week by playing one of their best games of the season, knocking off Wake Forest (something they should have done on Jan. 4, but that’s in the past). They showed more signs of life in that game against Wake on Tuesday than they have in a long time, breaking a seven-game losing streak and looking like a competent outfit that could compete in the ACC. Wednesday was a different story, of course, as lack of depth, bad passing, scoring droughts and all of the other problems that plagued the team throughout the season sunk the Panthers’ hopes against N.C. State. In the end, Pitt was a 16-17 team that earned its record. There were just too many issues to overcome, and while there was decent talent on the roster, there wasn’t enough of it and the talent itself was in too short of supply. To some extent, I think at least a portion of the frustration comes from that topic: talent. There was talent on this season’s roster. Legitimate talent. ACC-level talent. There were holes, like in three-point shooting, but there was enough talent on the roster to win more than six conference games in the regular season. Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens, Justin Champagnie and Au’Diese Toney are all legit ACC players. I’m pretty confident about those four, and that’s the nucleus for 2020-21 if all four of them return (which seems to be up in the air). But once you went beyond those four, uncertainty was waiting. The center position was never consistent enough. The transfer who came to shoot three-pointers never really seemed to fill that role. And a freshman who was expected to contribute on the wing got hurt early in the season and didn’t develop. Beyond that, there wasn’t much else on the roster. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly would be the one exception; he doesn’t really fit into the “legit ACC talent” column just yet - he needs to produce more over a whole season - but he played well down the stretch and contributed more than some of the other reserves. And then there was the biggest problem: some of those members of the core weren’t consistent at all. In fact, they were maddeningly, frustratingly inconsistent. When questions are raised about players putting their own agendas over that of the team, it’s hard not to point those fingers at guys like Johnson and McGowens. Maybe they weren’t the culprits, but they simply didn’t do enough to elevate the team - not the way they needed to or were expected to after such strong freshman seasons. So there are plenty of questions to answer for Jeff Capel and for the players. Primarily, though, Capel and the players have to answer the same question: Who is truly committed to the team? Capel has to answer that as he attempts to construct the roster going forward. And the players have to answer that to determine whether they want to be part of the program going forward. There are players on the way to help, either in the form of Ithiel Horton, who is sitting out this season, or the incoming freshmen. But the biggest unknowns are those returning players, specifically Johnson and McGowens: What role will they fill for Pitt next season? The answer to that question is the answer to whether or not the Panthers improve on a 16-17 record. The fall of Johnson and McGowens

Maybe calling this section of the column “The fall of Johnson and McGowens” is a bit much, but seriously: what happened to those two players? The duo of Johnson and McGowens entered this season as the centerpiece of the team. After very strong freshman seasons, they were expected to lead the Panthers to even more success as sophomores. Obviously, that didn’t happen. There’s part of me that thinks that Johnson and McGowens didn’t regress so much as they just didn’t get better - at least not to the extent that they needed to/were expected to. Take McGowens, for instance. He attempted two more field goals per game this season, but his scoring was almost exactly the same (11.6 ppg last season, 11.5 this season). So was his rebounding (3.2 to 3.3) and he averaged 1.9 steals per game each season. He actually got better at distributing the ball this season, at least by the numbers, going from 1.7 assists per game last year to 3.6 this year. And yet… McGowens wasn’t better. He didn’t get to the free throw line as much this season as he did last year. Maybe part of that is not getting calls; refs certainly didn’t seem to give McGowens (or Johnson) as many free throw opportunities as they did last year. But it was more than just not getting to the line. While he averaged more assists per game this season, McGowens still struggled with his emotions and often made decisions that were head-scratching at best and team-damaging at worst. Johnson had just as rough of a season. Unlike McGowens, his numbers went down almost across the board as a sophomore. He averaged 15.5 points per game last season and 11.7 this year, and his shooting dropped both inside the arc and from three-point range. Like McGowens, Johnson had his moments, but not nearly enough of them, and more importantly, he seemed to largely be the same player - or worse - as he was last season. That’s the big problem: Pitt was counting on McGowens and Johnson to lead the team this season by being even better than they were as freshmen. They needed to do all the things they did last year and then add more refinement to their games, more development, more polish and poise, so to speak. And they didn’t. Those two guys weren’t the only problems for Pitt this season. The Panthers have plenty of things to blame when it comes to reasons for the 16-17 record. But they needed Johnson and McGowens to form the core of the team; if they had, then the improvement and emergence of Champagnie and Toney would have been added bonuses instead of necessities.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Why did Champagnie get snubbed?

One of the more notable pre-cancellation storylines this week came when the ACC announced its all-conference teams. It wasn’t too much of a surprise that Pitt didn’t have any representatives on the first, second or third team. Or the player of the year voting. Or defensive player of the year. Or comeback player of the year. Or freshman of the year. No, I don’t think the Panthers were expected to show up on any of those. The all-freshman team, though; it seemed like Pitt would get a name called there. Justin Champagnie was one of the best freshmen in the ACC this season, but he didn’t make the list for the all-freshman team. The five players who made it - Landers Nolley from Virginia Tech, Patrick Williams from Florida State, Cole Anthony from North Carolina and Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley from Duke - were all more or less deserving candidates; there probably isn’t one you could point to and say, “Him. That guy. He’s the one who needs to go to make room for Champagnie.” And yet, it’s tough to rationalize Champagnie’s snub. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the regular season; his scoring was seventh among freshmen in the conference and his rebounds were third. It seems like that should have him in consideration, but if the announced voting results are any indication, fewer than 30 of the 75 voters had him on their ballots. So what gives? Some of the initial reaction was that the ACC hates Pitt. That’s a common reaction to snubs like these, but in reality, that’s a bit off the mark. It’s not that the ACC hates Pitt. It’s that the ACC media doesn’t care about Pitt. That’s an important distinction. The ACC all-conference teams were voted on by 60 media members and the league’s 15 head coaches. I think most coaches who played against Pitt would give Champagnie credit, and I suspect he got a fair amount of support from that round of ballots. The media ballots, on the other hand… Look, there are some cold, hard truths here. One that we shouldn’t overlook is that Pitt went 15-16 in the regular season and won just six conference games. The Panthers will always be fighting an uphill battle for relevance in the ACC - in both football and basketball - and if they’re not very successful, they’ll slide off the radar altogether. Granted, Xavier Johnson made the all-freshman team last season while Pitt won just three games, but he was also No. 11 in the conference in scoring - overall, not just among freshmen. More often than not, though, the Panthers are going to have to be pretty exceptional to get recognition from the ACC media. Pitt was decidedly not exceptional this season, and I think that had a lot to do with Champagnie not getting one of the two spots on the all-freshman team that aren’t automatically allotted to Duke and North Carolina. Who was the best freshman?

Thinking about Champagnie got me to thinking about freshmen who have excelled at Pitt, and that led me to trying to rank the top freshmen we’ve seen at Pitt in recent years. Football and basketball are different, of course. We’ve seen plenty of freshmen come in and play well in hoops, from Champagnie this year to Johnson and McGowens last year to some of Kevin Stallings’ freshmen the year before that. Football is a little more interesting, though. A little more than a decade ago, there was a stretch of hot performances from freshmen. LeSean McCoy had his breakout in 2007. Jonathan Baldwin contributed in 2008. Dion Lewis was a star in 2009. Since then, it has been spotty. Aaron Donald played in every game as a freshman in 2010, but he only had three tackles for loss and two sacks. Todd Graham used five freshmen during his season at Pitt; none of them did much. J.P. Holtz had a decent freshman year in 2012 and Rushel Shell had a nice game or two. 2013 saw the debuts of James Conner and Tyler Boyd. Conner had four really good games out of the 12 he played, but Boyd was a bona fide superstar. And, as it would turn out, pretty much the last great freshman to play for Pitt. From 2014-19, the only freshman who made a major impact was Jordan Whitehead in 2015; otherwise, we haven't really seen much from Pitt's first-year players. There are moments when freshmen have made big plays, like Kenny Pickett against Miami in 2017 or V'Lique Carter against Duke a year later. And last year saw Vincent Davis and Jared Wayne contribute some key plays, particularly late in the season. But the days of Boyd and Lewis and McCoy seem like they were long ago. Even Whitehead's freshman season is coming up on five years in the past. So can this year's freshmen break that streak? I think there's a chance. I've been touting Jordan Addison quite a bit, but before spring camp was canceled, Israel Abanikanda was making quite a name for himself. Given that none of the returning players - Vincent Davis, A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley - has done much to distinguish himself as a clear No. 1 back, the door is open for Abanikanda to get significant carries. Whether he plays his way into that role depends on how well he grasps the offense over the next six months, and there's a lot of time for him to climb up or slide down the depth chart. But Pitt needs some breakout performances at the skill positions, and it seems like as good a year as any for a freshman to be the one to step up.