The 3-2-1 Column: Setting the stage for Syracuse, a new QB, and more

In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we are talking all about the Pitt basketball team. The Panthers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and need to get back into the win column with an important road game at Syracuse tomorrow afternoon. While the football team is months away from playing a game, Pat Narduzzi’s program made some headlines this week grabbing the first recruit of the class of 2026. We’ll get into what Angelo Renda’s commitment means, plus some other recruiting topics as well.

Pitt HC Jeff Capel is 5-8 against Syracuse

THREE THINGS WE KNOW This basketball season is teetering This Pitt basketball season is not off the tracks, but you can probably see the unfinished bridge not too far off in the distance. Is that too dramatic? I still have a hard time of what to make of where this season is going just yet, because there is still a lot of basketball to be played. While the reality of a four-game losing streak during conference play is bleak and does not instill confidence, it’s not a deathblow to the season just yet. I think there is still time to recover, a schedule that can allow it to happen, and a team that has been in this spot previously. One year ago today, Pitt was sitting on a 12-7 record with a 3-5 mark in the ACC. This current Pitt team is not too far off that path, as they will go into tomorrow’s game with Syracuse with 12-6 and 3-4 numbers. The difference in the 2024 Pitt team and this current version are the metrics. A year ago today, Pitt was hanging around No. 65 in the NET rankings, while the current team starts today at No. 32. It is no secret Pitt started this season a little better and it has given them a little cushion. The Panthers’ home win over West Virginia and a road victory over Ohio State have held up nicely. There is not really a bad loss on the resume yet, either. By this time last year, Pitt had a pair losses to Syracuse and an ugly home defeat to Missouri that were affecting their ranking. While last year’s team failed to make the NCAA Tournament, they still went 9-3 in the regular season after January 24th and made a push. If this year’s team does something similar down the stretch record-wise, then there should be a better case made to not get left out of the dance. There is a blessing and curse about the ACC, in that there are plenty of winnable games for Pitt to rack up over the next six weeks, but there are opportunities to sustain bad losses just the same. The only ranked opponent, for now, is a March 1st rematch at Louisville. Other than that, Pitt has 12 games where it should win, or others where it will be a dog fight. The really hard part feels over, for now. During this four-game skid, Pitt has lost to Duke, who is arguably the best team in the country. Plus, it is looking like Clemson and Louisville are a pair of tournament teams and the Panthers only lost both of those contests by a combined seven points. The schedule ahead is a little more forgiving. In eight of Pitt’s final 13 games, the Panthers will be playing a team is currently .500 of below, starting tomorrow with a 9-10 Syracuse team, who they play twice. Pitt will also see NC State (9-9) Boston College (9-10), Virginia (9-10), Georgia Tech (9-11), Notre Dame (8-10), and Miami (4-15). The path is certainly there for this Pitt team, but it ultimately comes down to execution and actually doing it. Jeff Capel said as much on Saturday after the 78-75 loss to Clemson. “As a program, during my time here, we've been in this spot before, unfortunately. The last couple of years, we've been able to fight our way out of it. I think this group has the ability to do that, but we have to do it. We can't just talk about it. We have to do it, and we have to collectively, as a group, understand the things that we have to do in order to do that. And I look forward to doing that.” Pitt has been in almost this exact position before, pretty much 365 days ago, and put up a good fight up against the pressure of the bubble, and will probably need to replicate that yet again, although with a little bit more working in their favor. A Day in the Dome The first step in breaking a losing streak is getting that first win. It really does not matter what the score is tomorrow for the Panthers, as long as they have more points than Syracuse by the end of the game. For Pitt, a team desperate for any kind of win, then Syracuse might be an ideal opponent given the current predicament. The Orange hold a 9-10 record overall and have not shown much this season under second-year coach Adrian Autry. Syracuse is 0-9 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents this year and do not really hold any impressive wins to date. The Orange have missed the NCAA Tournament three straight years and there is not that same buzz of playing inside the Dome as there used to be. Pitt is 14-23 all-time in what is now known as the JMA Wireless Dome. The Panthers have historically held their own there, even when the Orange were a power in the Big East days. Syracuse did sweep the season series last year, but prior to that Capel was starting to find some success over the Orange, something Pitt needs to regain tomorrow. Looking at the present, this year’s Syracuse team is not very good defensively, yielding 78 points per game, which is good for next to last in the ACC. Offensively, Syracuse resembles some old Jim Boeheim teams of the past, with multiple bigger guards and athletic wings, but the shooting is simply not there this year. Syracuse is hitting on 31% from three-point range, again near the bottom of the conference. Syracuse has some weapons to be mindful of, like junior guard JJ Starling, who has scored 20+ in four of the last five games. Talented freshman forward Donnie Freeman has collected six double-doubles this year, but has not played since January 4th and Autry did not indicate a return was imminent earlier this week either. While the opponent is favorable tomorrow, a lot of what Pitt needs to fix is internal. The Panthers need a game where the lineup is flowing, the offense is connected, and a game where they aren’t getting crushed on rebounds. It would be great to find all of those things, but a win tomorrow, in any fashion, will probably suffice.

New Pitt QB commit Angelo Renda with assistants Kade Bell and Jacob Bronowski (Renda's X account)

Pitt gets No. 1 in the class of 2026 There are some unwritten rules about high school football recruiting every program generally likes to follow. In the case we’re discussing today, the thought process is to always take a high school quarterback in every recruiting class, and then try to get that quarterback to commit early in the cycle. Pitt struck on those principles earlier this week when Angelo Renda, a 6’0” and 180-pound quarterback out of Southlake (TX), committed to the Panthers on Wednesday. Renda stars for Southlake Carroll, a powerful program in the Dallas Metroplex that routinely competes for state titles and sends players to Division-1, specifically quarterbacks. In the 2024 season, Renda guided Southlake Carroll to a 15-1 record, before losing in the state title game. Along the way, Renda accounted for over 4,500 yards and 54 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback orchestrated an impressive season, but likely due to his listed size, he has not drawn many Division-1 offers, as he chose Pitt over SMU, Jacksonville State, and UTSA. I think from that standpoint, Pitt is probably OK with betting on the talent over the size. Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell only started working on Renda earlier this month, but moved things along quickly, suggesting he really liked what he saw. It would be hard not to, really. Renda plays high level Texas high school football, and his numbers are ridiculous going up good competition. There were a number of quarterbacks Bell could have amped the pressure on, but he landed on Renda. When watching his highlight tape, and since speaking to him, there is a fit in Renda’s playing style and how Bell likes to play. Renda himself saw it as well. “His offensive style fits me perfectly. They’re a balanced attack and move with tempo and that’s what I love and that’s what I’m really good at.” Obviously, there is a long way to go before signing day. And of course, Renda is not exactly hidden when he attends a school like Southlake Carroll. He can have another big season, and other schools might come calling because of it, but that’s simply part of today's football. From Pitt’s point of view, you trust your evaluation and take the gamble and see where it takes you in the end. There is a lot to like about Renda’s skill set and how he could fit into the offense Pitt is trying to run. With all that considered, as things stand on January 24th, Pitt landed a good piece to start its 2026 recruiting class. TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Who were the most notable junior day visitors? Let’s stick to recruiting since we’re already on the topic. The class of 2026 is now at the forefront of the recruiting efforts, and it’s been evident for a few weeks now. The class of 2025 seems wrapped up in December, the transfer portal efforts have slowed, thus leaving most of focus on the group of players who will be seniors in high school next year. The recruiting process here is pretty straightforward, at least from how Pitt likes to operate. This coaching staff will cast a wide net early, like with the junior day visits in January. From there, they will sift through those players through the spring either though evaluations or more unofficial visits. All that leads into Pitt inviting its top targets for official visits in June. Since we’re still in that junior day stage, let’s look back at these past two weekends and see what happened. Pitt hosted roughly 30 players with offers from the class of 2026 on January 11th and 18th. On those visits, Pitt shows them around the football facility, campus, and it culminated with a trip to the Saturday afternoon basketball games. The whole day is a chance for the Pitt assistant coaches to strengthen relationships with prospect, and some of the top targets will meet with Pat Narduzzi as well. Junior day visits can tend to be regional, given their timing in the middle of winter. Many of the prospects were from Pennsylvania, or a bordering state. Locally, Pitt played host to four WPIAL stars: Brendan Alexander, Ashton Blatt, Reston Lehman, and Jay Timmons. Plus an additional five more from Pennsylvania: Maurice Barnes, Zachary Brown, Tyler Duell, Angel Luciano, and Gavin Sidwar. Pitt has had up and down success, as well as an emphasis in Pennsylvania lately. In 2024, Pitt signed seven Pennsylvania natives, but only two in this most recent class. This group in 2026 is intriguing, and Pitt should be able to reel in a few there in this cycle. Other notable names who visited this month included Virginia linebacker Markel Dabney, three-star safety Zaiden McDonald from New Jersey, plus a trio of offered linemen in Landry Brede, Adrian Hamilton, and Lucas Tielsch. High school recruiting has not attracted as much attention as it once did, and that is understandable with the player moment that happens in college football these days. With that in mind, this whole process is still very important, especially to a school like Pitt, which needs to develop better than most. While junior days, unofficial visits, and offering sprees don’t quite capture the imagination like it did maybe 5-10 years, it’s still the backbone to building college football rosters. This process can be tedious, but I promise it’ll get a little more exciting later in the offseason.

2026 prospect Reston Lehman with Pitt assistant Tim Daoust on a junior day visit