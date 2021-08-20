The 3-2-1 Column: Roster moves, decommitments, ranking transfers and more

In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about decommitments, transfers and some newcomers who can help in 2021. THREE THINGS WE KNOW One leaves

While the Pitt football team continues to get ready for the 2021 season opener - it’s just over two weeks away, you know - there was some activity off the field this week. Ja’Kavion Nonar, an offensive line prospect from Glades Central High School in Florida, decommitted from the Panthers. Nonar committed to Pitt in June during his official visit, and when he picked the Panthers, he did so while holding offers from Maryland, Florida A&M, FIU and Delaware State. Things got interesting in August, though: Florida and Ole Miss offered Nonar, and the new SEC interest got him looking elsewhere. So on Tuesday, Nonar decommitted. What does that mean for Pitt? A few things. One, it’s an offensive lineman. That’s significant pretty much all the time, and it’s certainly significant this year. The Panthers still have four-star tackle Ryan Baer and three-star guard Isaiah Montgomery on the commitment list, plus three-star Bradley Mann, who could play tackle or defensive end, so it’s not like the class is devoid of linemen. But losing Nonar means Pitt has one less lineman, and that’s not ideal after the low numbers in the previous three classes (we’ve talked about that before, and we’ll touch on it more in a little bit). Two, in Nonar, Pitt had an offensive line prospect with a pretty high ceiling. He was a 6’7” 280-pound basketball player who started playing football last year and impressed everyone at Glades Central with the way he could move at his size. That’s what sold the Pitt coaches, too, and it’s no surprise that other coaching staffs came calling as well. The flip side of Nonar’s potential, though, is that he’s also quite raw. Like I said: one year of football. That means he’s going to need to put in a lot of work and get some really good coaching to develop and reach his ceiling. I think that ceiling is considerably high; probably higher than any of the remaining offensive linemen in Pitt’s class. But he’s also probably pretty far from seeing the field in college; maybe farther than any of the remaining offensive linemen in Pitt’s class. It was a gamble, of sorts, but the kind of gamble that a school like Pitt should take just about every year: a high upside lineman who might need some development but has really attractive potential. So we’ll see where it goes from here. Nonar said in his decommitment announcement that he would still consider Pitt, and while that kind of reunion rarely comes to fruition, we can’t entirely rule it out. Charlie Partridge is the main recruiter with Nonar and he’s pretty good at his job. I would say it’s not likely that Nonar ends up at Pitt - especially since he already took his official visit - but the Panthers will at least stick in it for a bit.

Ja'Kavion Nonar decommitted from Pitt this week.

Some others who have left

Anytime there’s a decommitment, I am drawn to thinking of other decommitments. In most cases - although not as much this time - the decommitment draws ire and consternation, so it’s worthwhile to consider previous decommitments and what they went on to do. Now, whether Tony Butler had success at Nebraska or Henry Parrish succeeds at Ole Miss has very little to do with Ja’Kavion Nonar’s career; I realize that, and I don’t want to pretend like we can draw conclusions about future decommitments from what previous decommitments have done. Still, it’s interesting to consider. Entering the 2022 recruiting cycle, Pitt had experienced 21 decommitments since Pat Narduzzi became head coach. That includes four guys in the class of 2015 who had committed to Paul Chryst but decommitted in January 2015. More recently, there were four recruits in the class of 2021 who committed to Pitt but did not sign with the Panthers, for one reason or another. Which departures stung the most? Setting aside those recruits from 2015 - Alex Hornibrook, Nick Bowers and Kevin Givens all would have helped Pitt, but those were unique situations as inherited commitments - there aren’t too many decommitments from Narduzzi’s early classes that really stand out. But the recent classes have a few that are worth noting. I think Khadry Jackson would have been a good fit in Pitt’s defense, although he ended up being replaced in the class of 2019 by SirVocea Dennis, who has worked out quite well (and Jackson transferred to Georgia Southern this offseason). Henry Parrish is one we’ll be watching, too; he looked like a stud running back in the class of 2020 and a great pairing with Israel Abanikanda before decommitting and going to Ole Miss. And the one that I think could end up being among the best of the group was Tee Denson. He committed to Pitt in the summer of 2019 but backed off and ended up at Kansas State, where he saw a good deal of playing time as a cornerback last season. Ultimately, though, there aren’t a lot of situations where the decommitments ended up being can’t-miss players. You never really know how those guys would have done if they had gone to Pitt - it’s all hypothetical and different situations could have led to different results - but I think we probably spend more oxygen than it’s worth fretting over decommitments in most cases.

Ryan Jacoby committed to Pitt this week.

One joins

There were two personnel moves this week. One was Nonar’s decommitment; the other was an addition to the 2021 roster in the person of Ohio State offensive line transfer Ryan Jacoby. Jacoby comes to Pitt after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019 and not seeing the field as a redshirt freshman last year. So he joins the roster as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility that could be four if he opts to return as a super senior in 2024. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves there. In the short term, Jacoby probably won’t have a big impact. I say that not as an indictment on him but rather a reflection of the situation: He’s an offensive lineman joining a team midway through training camp, which already puts him behind. And Pitt has starters more or less in place at both guard positions - Jake Kradel at right guard, Marcus Minor at left guard - so there isn’t a hole to fill there. Plus, Jacoby is not guaranteed to be eligible this year; while the NCAA decided to give players one “free” transfer - they can play right away - there was a deadline. Those guys had to enter the transfer portal by July 1 to qualify, and Jacoby didn’t make the cut. As an aside, that deadline is for fall and winter sports this year. Going forward, the deadline will be May 1. So my guess is that Jacoby will not be on the field for Pitt this fall. That’s okay, because he fills a need in the bigger picture beyond the 2021 season. We’ve talked before about the low recruiting numbers in Pitt’s offensive line recruiting over the last few years. In case you missed it: In 2018, Pitt signed two high school offensive line prospects (Jake Kradel and Blake Zubovic). In 2019, Pitt signed two more (Matt Goncalves and Liam Dick). In 2020, Pitt signed - you guessed it - two offensive linemen (Branson Taylor and Michael Statham). That’s just not the kind of volume that a school like Pitt needs in order to sustain its offensive line roster. Sure, the Panthers signed five linemen in 2017 and four in 2021 (although that number dipped to three when Kyle Fugedi decided not to enroll this summer). But high volume in two bookend classes doesn’t balance out low volume in the three classes between. This is where Jacoby helps. He will join Pitt’s sophomore-eligible linemen - Goncalves and Jason Collier, who moved from tight end (Dick transferred this offseason) - and provide a numbers boost for that key middle block of classes. Even if Jacoby can’t play this season, he’ll be depth, at worse, for the offensive line going forward. And when Pitt loses as many as five current seniors this offseason, the Panthers will need all the numbers they can get. I don’t know if Jacoby will be a starter for Pitt. I’m not sure what his future holds. But somewhere along the way, the coaches had to supplement those light recruiting classes from 2018-20. Jacoby does exactly that, and if I had to guess, there will be more like him in the future to continue bulking up the offensive line in the aftermath of smaller classes.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE What should our expectations be for transfers?

So, I thought a fun exercise would be to rank the transfers Pat Narduzzi has added to Pitt’s rosters since 2015. Topical, right? Good for discussion, right? Eh, kind of. Look, it’s not hard to pinpoint the top five or so; that’s not a problem. The problem is that Narduzzi has brought 22 scholarship transfers to the program (well, 20; Mark Scarpinato and John Petrishen came as walk-ons and earned scholarships). 22 is a big number, but we can make it a little easier by removing the four who joined the roster this offseason (M.J. Devonshire, Ryan Jacoby, Marcus Minor and Melquise Stovall). That’s only 18 guys; surely we can rank them, right? You tell me: what do you do with these guys - Dewayne Hendrix

Mark Scarpinato

Chris Clark

Matt Flanagan

Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Will Gragg

Nolan Ulizio

Brandon Hodges

Max Browne And that’s to say nothing of the guys who are still on the roster, like Keldrick Wilson and Joey Yellen and John Petrishen and Lucas Krull, plus this year’s new additions. Shoot, I don’t even know how you rank the four tight ends who finished their eligibility at Pitt. Look at these stat lines: Flanagan - 9 games, 17/160/0

Griffin-Stewart - 13 games, 19/185/1

Clark - 12 games, 16/122/1

Gragg - 26 games, 24/177/0 What do you do with that? I guess the message is that we shouldn’t get too worked up about what a transfer might provide. There have obviously been some success stories - we’ll get to them in a minute - but there have been a lot more players who ended up being just okay, at best. We all know that transfers are a part of football; that door - that portal - has been opened and it’s not closing any time soon. So Pitt’s going to keep getting transfers because that’s a key element in roster construction nowadays. But it’s probably best to exercise caution - even if it’s coupled with optimism - when setting expectations for transfers. In case you were curious, here’s the full list of scholarship transfers Pat Narduzzi has taken at Pitt: 2015: QB Nathan Peterman, DE Dewayne Hendrix, DT Mark Scarpinato 2016: TE Chris Clark

2017: QB Max Browne, TE Matt Flanagan, OL Brandon Hodges

2018: TE Will Gragg, OL Stefano Milin

2019: OL Nolan Ulizio, WR Taysir Mack, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, LB Kylan Johnson, LB John Petrishen

2020: QB Joey Yellen, WR D.J. Turner, TE Lucas Krull, OL Keldrick Wilson

2021: WR Melquise Stovall, OL Ryan Jacoby, OL Marcus Minor, DB M.J. Devonshire How do they rank?

Like I said, it’s pretty difficult to rank all 22 transfers Pat Narduzzi has brought in. I actually tried to do it, but when I found myself trying to compare Brandon Hodges with Will Gragg or Nolan Ulizio with Max Browne, I decided it was a fool’s errand. So I’m going with a more manageable list: The top five transfers of the Narduzzi era. This is a lot shorter and a good deal easier, in my view. Here’s what I have: 5. D.J. Turner (WR, Maryland) - Turner was a one-year wonder at Pitt, but it was quite a year. Actually, he was like a two-game wonder at Pitt, but those two games were pretty sensational: against N.C. State and Virginia Tech, the Maryland transfer caught 23 passes for 370 yards and one touchdown. Those two games accounted for more than half of his season totals in receptions (44) and receiving yards (634), and the stat line from those two games is better than his four-year stat line at Maryland (24 catches, 294 yards, one touchdown). 4. Taysir Mack (WR, Indiana) - It’s remarkable that Mack is about to play his fourth season at Pitt, but after being held back by injuries in each of the last three seasons, the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility is a bonus for the Indiana transfer. Mack’s most productive season at Pitt was 2019, when he caught 63 passes for 736 yards and three touchdowns; one year earlier, in his first season with the Panthers, he averaged 22.3 yards per catch on 25 receptions. He is a downfield playmaker who can add a deep-threat element to the offense if he can stay healthy in 2021. 3. Kylan Johnson (LB, Florida) - Johnson had one season at Pitt after coming in as a grad transfer in 2019, but it was a pretty strong performance. The Florida transfer started all 13 games at Money linebacker and finished sixth on the team in tackles with 54, third on the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and third on the team in sacks with 6.5 - the most sacks by a Pitt linebacker in a single season since Brandon Lindsey had 8.5 playing as a stand-up pass-rusher in Todd Graham’s 3-4 defensive scheme in 2011 (I couldn’t find the last time a Pitt linebacker had more than 6.5 sacks in a base 4-3 defense). 2. Stefano Millin (OT, Kent State) - If you want to put Johnson ahead of Millin, I won’t argue. Johnson certainly put up the stats, but Millin was a rock at left tackle for Pitt in a season where the Panthers did something on offense that they had never done before: produced two 1,000-yard rushers. Millin didn’t do all of that on his own, but he had a big hand in the performance, which led directly to Pitt winning the Coastal Division championship. He was also named to the All-ACC second team. 1. Nathan Peterman (QB, Tennessee) - The No. 1 spot has to go to Peterman, doesn’t it? It seems like a no-brainer, even though Peterman was 14-10 as a starter. But he completed 61.1% of his passes and threw for 47 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Panthers, presiding over one of the most productive offenses in school history in 2016 and playing the best game of his career - 308 yards and 5 touchdowns - in the upset win over Clemson that season. That game alone puts Peterman near the top of this list; his efficiency and knack for running Matt Canada’s offense settles him in at No. 1.