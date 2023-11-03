The Pitt football program is off to its worst start since the 1998 season and the Panthers are fresh off of a 58-7 beatdown to Notre Dame last weekend. The road does not get any easier for Pat Narduzzi’s team, as undefeated and No. 4 Florida State will be at Acrisure Stadium tomorrow to take on the 2-6 Panthers. The fallout from the loss in South Bend went beyond the box score, as we saw a viral quote come out of the postgame press conference from Pitt’s head coach. In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’ll get into Narduzzi’s comments, the loss to Notre Dame, and look ahead to Florida State, plus we’ll touch on some Pitt basketball with that season set to begin on Monday.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW It was a disaster in South Bend

The 2023 Pitt football season has not gone as planned, and that is obviously putting it mildly. The outside expectations were not overly high for this team, but there were plenty of ACC pundits who viewed Pitt as a championship contender this season. Some said they were ‘a quarterback away’ from contending for a conference title. The team itself, coming off back-to-back top 25 seasons, definitely believed they would be one of the better teams in the ACC this season. Even entering the Notre Dame game with a 2-5 record, I do not think anyone could have predicted such a hapless 51-point beatdown like what occurred in South Bend. Pitt’s offense could not move the ball, the defense gave up 28 points in the second half, and special teams blunders directly led to two Notre Dame touchdowns. It was a comedy of errors, and really, nothing positive came out of that game. Given that we are about to hit the stretch run of the 20223 college football season, this is a pretty grim spot for Pitt to be in this late in the season. In Pitt’s prior five losses this season, there was at least something to take away from the game, whether it was a special individual performance here or there or just knowing if they switched quarterbacks, that may have been enough for a win. There was some solace in that for Pitt fans, but I do not think anyone has anything to hang their hat on about the Notre Dame game. There was absolutely, positively nothing from that loss that could be considered encouraging, it was simply that bad. Do I truly think Pitt is as bad as that 51-point loss they just posted? Not really. This is not a good football team, but it was also clear the game kind of snowballed away from them in the third quarter and the score got out of hand. But make no mistake about it, Notre Dame was far superior and really exposed all the faults with this current Pitt team and those flaws would have been just as evident in a 38-14 loss, but yea, 58-7 really just showcased how bad it was. Pitt had a young quarterback behind an inexperienced offensive line and the Irish blitzed like crazy and it worked. The Panthers were afraid to run the ball, and again, it played right to Notre Dame’s advantage. Defensively, Pitt is normally a good team against the run, but this year. Notre Dame’s bruising back Audric Estime ran through Pitt tacklers all game. After two early interceptions, Pitt did not do much to bother quarterback Sam Hartman either. Basically if Pitt showed a weakness on tape in the first seven games, Notre Dame found it and exploited the hell out of it. The 51-point loss was the worst of Narduzzi's career, and it was reminiscent of the 51-6 loss to Penn State in 2018. Pitt looked completely outmatched in both cases, but this one felt worse because of where it happened on the schedule. Pitt bounced back from that Penn State loss in 2018 and won a division title, but there is not that same kind of energy this year. Normally teams want to play their best football late in the year, but it’s hard to beat your chest about that following the type of defeat Pitt just had. Pitt does not have time to turn things around like it did in 2018. At this point, the program is looking to have the mere opportunity to make things a little more respectable over these final four games. Not all blowout losses are created equal, some are more hopeless than others, and Pitt got to experience that firsthand on Saturday. A press conference that will live in infamy

There are so many things you would like to ask a head coach following any football game. Sometimes you write down notes, go over certain sequences in your head, and study the box score before the coach walks to the podium. There is never a shortage of questions you can ask following game, especially after a 51-point loss. There was material everywhere on Saturday night, but Pat Narduzzi referenced his team going through a ‘tough situation’ in his opening statement. Sure Pitt has had some bad luck this season along with some mounting injuries, but this so-called ‘tough situation’ also felt like it was pretty self inflicted so I asked what he meant by it. We all saw his answer. We saw how his message was partially relayed over X (Twitter) and then we got to witness a storm of tweets from angry players because of it. In that moment, with how it was presented to them, the Pitt team had every right to be angry with what he said. While the players have to take ownership of this season for their poor play, it is also pretty clear that some coaching mistakes have directly led to this 2-6 record just the same. Narduzzi’s comments came off as callous towards his players and the big thing here is…he definitely said the words he said. It does not matter if the full context of the quote was out there or not, he still did utter those words at the end of the day. ‘Well, I mean when you lose like you lost today and had a tough one last week, why is it? I’ll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we haven’t. Again, it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me and we’ve got to make plays. It just comes down to making plays and doing a better job coaching.’ That is the full quote of course. He does take ownership of the loss and all that, but the sentence that caused a commotion is still in there. Narduzzi got out ahead of the situation this week and seemingly put the story to bed on Monday during his press conference. Some Pitt players spoke to the media this week like always, and really, it seemed like water under the bridge from the way they were talking. The team had its usual meeting on Sunday, and I think Narduzzi addressed his remarks then, and really he admitted that process started on the plane ride home from South Bend. In the end, I think the story is behind the team. It may cause some hard feelings for certain players and maybe it plays a role in the transfer portal for some at the end of the season. For now, there is not much to dwell because there are still games to play and that is likely why the comment is not going to linger. Nobody involved with Pitt football wants to get embarrassed for a second straight week, and with the No. 4 team in the country coming to town, I think all of their energy is focused on stopping Florida State, not something the coach said in a press conference last week. This very well could just be a footnote in a bad season, but again, there have already been a few of those odd occurrences this year. Sometimes I think weirdness follows bad teams and that is what we are seeing here. The story died down for sure, but it has just been one of those seasons where you are almost waiting for the next strange thing to happen. In the end, it just was not a smart thing to say on Narduzzi’s part, especially in the era of free player movement in college football. I don’t think he meant what he actually said and it came out wrong, but again it’s also not the first time he has put his foot in his mouth and probably won’t be the last either, but this one will always be a little more memorable than others.

Veilleux deserves more time

Christian Veilleux made the third start of his career on Saturday and obviously did not go well. Veilleux went 14-of-29 for 127 yards and threw four interceptions. He did not lead any scoring drives and the promise he showed against Louisville and Wake Forest seemingly evaporated on Saturday. In fairness to Veilleux, Saturday was not an easy assignment for just your third career start. Notre Dame is a good football team and South Bend is a big-time environment. I think the combination of both got to Veilleux and he admitted as much after the game and again on Tuesday. The Irish were able to apply pressure to him all game long and the patchwork offensive line in front of him did not make the situation any better. The play-calling from Frank Cignetti was not much of a service to a young quarterback either, because Pitt abandoned running the ball pretty much from the start placing a lot of weight on him. Pitt’s defense did its best to hold up in the first half while the game was still close and meaningful, but during that stretch Veilleux could never really get things going. Pitt ran 11 plays in the first quarter for a total of 37 yards and only had one first down. He obviously threw the four interceptions and missed on some throws and reads as well. The near touchdown to Daejon Reynolds is probably a pass he would like to have back for sure. It was just not a good performance. Pitt sat down Veilleux towards the end of the game in favor of Nate Yarnell. Narduzzi was pretty adamant there is still faith in Veilleux, and the fourth quarter was not a benching, but more just an opportunity to get him out of the game in a blowout and not risking injury to him. I think even with the Notre Dame performance in mind, I’m still pretty intrigued with Veilleux’s future and not totally discouraged but what happened in the most recent game. Narduzzi, Cignetti, and Veilleux all sort of had the same message, that experience can be a great teacher and they aren’t wrong with that assessment. Veilleux himself specifically referenced seeing some looks Notre Dame threw at him he was not ready to handle. Any quarterback can watch as much film as they want, or practice against the scout team all week, but when a good, ranked football team throws things your way, it’s just a different animial. The only way to grow from that is just playing through it and the Pitt coaches need to let him do that and I think that is what we are seeing. The quarterback situation was mishandled for weeks, no argument there, but since they have committed to Veilleux in favor of Phil Jurkovec, they are going to have to accept some good and bad from the sophomore. It’s all part of breaking in a new quarterback. Kenny Pickett’s third career start was a 45-point loss to Penn State. It happened, he struggled, and grew from it and I think obviously that is a parallel Pitt would like to have happen again. Florida State is going to throw similar blitzes at Veilleux and the ‘Noles will disguise their coverages as well. At least going into this game, he will have the experiences of last week to draw on when those situations arise on Saturday. It might not help because Florida State is just that good, but any type of improvement this week would be encouraging. The final four games of this season are still about trying to win games for sure, but a lot of what is happening right now is development for the future. Pitt is playing more young guys all over the field and that will continue in these final four games as they try to get things righted within the program. Veilleux is still very much part of this future and nothing that happened in South Bend changed that for me. TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE What to make of the new schedule?

The ACC released its scheduling model for the next seven football seasons on Monday night. Pitt now knows its entire conference slate up through 2030, and while the dates aren't finalized, the 2024 schedule specifically is now known with all 12 opponents revealed. I think my biggest takeaway from Monday night is that it was pretty bold and also optimistic the league expects these 17 members schools will stay together for that long. Conference realignment has shaken up college athletics for years now and once you finally get a grasp of who is in what league, it changes. It’s great Pitt has games scheduled with Clemson and Florida State in the next couple of years, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that both schools will leave for the Big Ten or SEC the second they figure out how to get past the ACC’s grant of rights. The league obviously added Cal, Stanford, and SMU in the summer after a long and somewhat tenuous courtship. The three new schools are now in the league beginning with next football season, and Pitt will play host to Cal in year one and will also travel to Dallas to take on SMU. Pitt’s first trip to California for a conference game will happen with a 2025 trip to Stanford. It’s a strange new world, but it is the one we are living in with the ACC stretching from coast to coast. The 2024 schedule is now mostly finalized, save for the actual dates. Home 8/31 Kent State 9/14 West Virginia 9/21 Youngstown State Syracuse Virginia Clemson California Away 9/7 Cincinnati Boston College Louisville North Carolina Southern Methodist First thing is first, Boston College and Syracuse are on the schedule. Those two programs will be on the slate for the next seven years as they are both ‘protected’ rivalry games according to the league. The other six games will vary from year to year. The ACC dropped the two division format ahead of this season, and it will remain that way, with the two best league winning percentages meeting in Charlotte for the conference title game for the foreseeable future. As for Pitt’s 2024 slate itself, it does not look like an overly challenging schedule. None of the 12 teams Pitt will face next season are currently ranked, and some are going through their own set struggles this year. For a lack of a better way to put it, but if Pitt was having at least a decent season right now, next year’s schedule is one most Pitt supporters would be salivating over without any real difficult games jumping off the page. Again, we’ll see what happens with college sports and schools shuffling conferences. Pitt has tentative schedule for the next seven years, and I would not look at it as anything more than just that.

Is there any chance tomorrow? Pat Narduzzi said on Monday that he has ranked Florida State No. 2 in his vote for the coaches’ poll for the last several weeks, a little higher than the No. 4 ranking it will carry into Saturday. Narduzzi is clearly impressed with the Seminoles and truthfully it is hard not to be. They look every bit of a true national championship contender with a superstar quarterback leading the charge and weapons on either side of the ball. I’ll admit I was a little skeptical of Florida State and the preseason hype it received. The Seminoles had been struggling for a few seasons and while they won 10 games last year, I was not sure if it was going to be sustained into 2023. Florida State has answered those early season doubts emphatically with a 8-0 start out of the gates. The Seminoles have won their last four games by at least three scores each time. Not only have they been good, this team has shown signs of dominance of late. CBSSports.com recently released a list of the top 150 NFL Draft prospects for 2024, and six Seminoles are on the list led by Jared Verse, a defensive lineman who looks poised to be a top 10 pick as well as Keon Coleman, who is probably the second best receiver in this draft class behind only Marvin Harrison Jr. Florida State has legitimate talent everywhere and it will make for a daunting task for the Pitt Panthers. Jordan Travis, Florida State's sixth-year quarterback, might not be a first round pick, but he is one of the very best in college football. Some outlets have him fifth in the current Heisman odds and there is a very good chance Travis will be in New York City at the end of this season. He has 2,109 yards 18 touchdowns to just two picks this season and has always been a threat to run as well. As the two teams are currently constructed, it is hard to say Pitt truly has an advantage anywhere in this game, especially with what transpired last weekend. Pitt looked overmatched and lacked the depth to really challenge Notre Dame seriously, and if we’re being honest about the situation, Florida State is definitely a better team, so that’s not a promising thought. As this column is being written, Pitt stands as a 21.5 point underdog for tomorrow’s game. It’s a lot of points and a similar line that faced Pitt last week against Notre Dame. In order for Pitt to cover those three touchdowns, or to win outright, I think it’s going to just have to be a classic upset. Pitt will need to play its best game, get some bounces to go their way, and will also have to count on Florida State to be looking ahead to Miami next weekend. It’s not a good situation to be in as a football team, but it’s hardly the first time a Narduzzi-led team has been in a decided underdog role like this. Pitt has sprung some memorable upsets through the years like Clemson in 2016 and 2017. There have been some near upsets as well, like Notre Dame in 2018, and of course nobody really expected Pitt to hand Louisville its first loss earlier this season either. There’s precedent for an upset, and that’s the best Pitt can hope for on Saturday, because when it gets down to Xs and Os and personnel, Florida State has just about every advantage.