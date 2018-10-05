In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about positives turning to question marks, comparisons to last season, Kenny Pickett, decommitments and more. THREE THINGS WE KNOW From positives to question marks

As we’ve hashed, re-hashed and post-hashed - at least one of those is a thing people actually say - the fate of the first half of Pitt’s 2018 season, a lot of the discussion comes back to a simple question: Why? Why is Pitt’s defense playing this way in Year Four? Why is the offense still just as rudderless as it was last year? Why is this team 2-3? Why is this team not even competitive? Why? And there are no great answers to those questions. Or, at least, there are no simple answers to those questions. The answers - and the blame - lie all over the place. But one big problem, one big issue, one big cause is that the things we thought would be good for Pitt…well, they haven’t been good. I wrote in this space and talked on the podcast and generally received agreement multiple times over the summer that this Pitt team had two main sources of optimism: the quarterback and the defense. Boy howdy were we wrong about that. I’ll take blame on that: I looked at the defense in the final half of the 2017 season and Kenny Pickett in the Miami game and all the things we heard from people around the program about those two areas of the team and drew some conclusions about what was reasonable to expect. Namely, the best defense of the Pat Narduzzi era and effective quarterback play that could, when needed, take a game over. Yeah, about that… The complete and utter underachievement at both of those spots is not only a big reason the team has struggled but also, I believe, a big reason why things seem more ominous right now. It’s not just that Pitt is off to a 2-3 start with a pair of blowout losses in Pat Narduzzi’s fourth year. I mean, that’s significant, but I think it’s amplified by the fact that the things that were supposed to be good, the areas of the team that were supposed to be the foundation of its success in 2018 - those things have not been good, and if the supposed-to-be-good isn’t good, then you start getting that sinking feeling that the whole enterprise might be doomed. “If the defense isn’t good this year,” the thinking might go, “then will it ever be good?” “If this quarterback isn’t really The Guy” - and it’s still premature to think that - “then will Pitt ever have The Guy?” I think the disappointment of those two areas is why this season’s 2-3 start feels worse, more foreboding than it might have in a different year.

Not all improvement is linear

(And not all of it moves steadily forward, either) Speaking of Pickett, I was thinking about Nathan Peterman this week. Like you, I definitely reflect on Peterman’s time at Pitt with a lot of praise: he was efficient and effective, took care of the ball and stepped up big on the biggest stage. But Peterman didn’t walk on campus and play the Clemson game. He didn’t even win the starting job outright upon his arrival, working in a reserve role behind Chad Voytik for the first two games before taking over as the starter in Week Three at Iowa (a game when two first-quarter interceptions potentially swung the game in the Hawkeyes’ favor). He eventually grew into a very efficient quarterback, but the reality about Peterman is that it took time. I remember commenting during that season something very similar to what I’ve been thinking about Pickett: That not all improvement is linear, and it doesn’t always move forward either. Peterman was up and down in 2015 and even early in 2016, when the rushing attack was very strong but the passing game, still reeling from Tyler Boyd’s early departure, only topped 200 yards twice in the first seven games of the season. Throughout his first run as a starter, Peterman took steps forward and steps backward. He was a former four-star quarterback from an SEC school, but he came to Pitt with two starts and 43 pass attempts in his career - not too far from the amount of experience Pickett had entering this season. And Peterman showed his “youth,” so to speak, that first year. But he kept at it and grew and progressed into a pretty efficient quarterback. Now, I’m not saying Pickett will become Peterman. And I’m not saying Pickett’s first six starts are a perfect comparison for Peterman’s first six starts. Peterman averaged 194 passing yards per game while throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his first half-dozen starts; Pickett is averaging 156 yards with six touchdowns and four picks. While it’s notable that Peterman’s first six starts had him throwing to Tyler Boyd, who was in the midst of a 91-catch season, that’s a significant statistical difference. But in the aftermath of a game when Pickett seemed to take a step back, when he seemed to regress from the improvement he showed the previous week, I think it’s good to remember that sometimes development works that way. Sometimes there is a step back amid the steps forward. Peterman didn’t make all steps forward in 2015 (or even in 2016, when he had some lackluster games before exploding against Clemson), and Pickett hasn’t this year either. Certainly, everyone would like to see Pickett further along in his development. Probably no one more than Pickett himself. And I still think there’s a good chance he will get there. With more game reps, more film sessions and more time getting comfortable on the field, he’ll see plays like this, where Shocky Jacques-Louis is open to his left for what might have been a touchdown instead of an interception.

Bad football is bad football

I’ve fallen into a trap in the last week. I’ll admit it. I look at the 2018 season so far, at the 2-3 overall record and the 1-1 ACC mark and, while I fully concede that those aren’t good numbers at this point in the season, I also find myself looking back to 2017. Hey, at this point last year, Pitt was also 2-3. Hey, Pitt didn’t beat an FBS team last year until Week Five. Hey, Pitt didn’t get a Power Five win in 2017 until the eighth game of the season. With that Georgia Tech win in Week Three alone, they’re ahead of the game! That stuff is true. It’s all factual. In terms of Power Five games, Pitt is ahead of the game, if the game is based on where the team was at this point last year. But here’s the problem: 2017 isn’t exactly a good comparison point. Even if that team found a little bit of a groove in the second half of the season and posted a nice win to close out the schedule (yes, beating an undefeated top-ranked team in the season finale is a nice win, no matter how it gets reconsidered 10 months later), it wasn’t exactly the kind of performance you want to replicate. Regardless of how the season ended, it was still a 5-7 team. It was still a team that, for the better part of the season, played losing football. Bad football. So last year is of little consolation as Pitt nears the midpoint of this year. Still, there’s something to be said for the course of things this season. There was a loss to Penn State that wasn’t quite as lopsided as the score indicates (although a game played in better conditions might have had a similar outcome, so perhaps that score is accurate) and there was a loss to UCF that was as lopsided as it needed to be. I think most fans and media probably pegged those two games as losses entering the season. So that’s a wash, save for the blowout nature of both games; that lack of competitiveness colors the scene with a bit more despair than the record would reflect. There was a win over Georgia Tech that may or may not have been a surprise, depending on your perspective. And then there was the loss at North Carolina, a game that flung Pitt far over the edge, a game that officially cemented the fact that Pitt may never beat UNC. That game is probably the biggest cause for concern right now: a winnable game undone by bad football. Sure, the outsized nature of the score differential in the PSU and UCF games (96-20, if you’re counting at home) makes it look even worse, but for all intents and purposes, Pitt is a 2-3 team that should be 3-2. They can build from there and even get back to bowl eligibility; I don’t think that’s out of reach, no matter how desperate things might seem to be. But the bad football has to start turning to less-bad football and eventually to good football. Or at least passable football; I would say they more or less straddled the line between passable and good football at Duke and against Virginia last year. They have to find that sweet spot again, and this weekend would be an ideal time for it.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Is the defense too precise?

Okay, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not smart enough to answer this question. Hell, I’m not even smart enough to know if I’m asking the right question. But hear me out. It seems like, on more than a few occasions over the last 43 games, we’ve heard some version of this quote that Pat Narduzzi gave after the UCF game: “Each week, it’s something here or there, and we’re going to look at it again and say, ‘It’s one play, it’s one guy here.’ I mean, in the second half, they come out on the first play and motion over and run what we call a Superman play and the lead back comes out and goes right down the seam and the safety’s supposed to come off of it. Two out of three guys got their guy and one guy doesn’t. It’s been a year of that so far.” It’s been more than a year of that, but let’s stay focused here. That idea - the concept that one player missed his read or misplayed his assignment and that caused the whole thing to blow up - is one we’ve heard quite a few times in the past. In that particular quote, I believe Narduzzi is talking about how UCF running back Adrian Killins took a pass 71 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. “Two out of three guys got their guy and one guy doesn’t” - and that leads to a 71-yard touchdown? Is it really that precise, that dependent on every player doing his job because if one doesn’t, the play won’t stop until it reaches the end zone? I know football is the ultimate team sport and all 11 guys have to do their jobs and all of those things. I know those clichés and I believe them; I think there’s truth in it. I look at Pat Bostick’s great Drive Breakdown features and see how it can sometimes take one missed block, one step in the wrong direction and a whole play can get blown up. I understand it. But as we’ve said quite a few times recently: why does it seem to keep happening to this defense? Is there a problem with the defense being too precise? Perhaps “complex” is a better word than “precise.” I think about the linebackers, too; maybe we only notice the bad plays, but they seem to be out of position and making the wrong reads an awful lot. I think they have enough physical talent - although that idea gets tested in certain matchups - but all too often, a running back or a tight end is wide open in the middle of the field, or a receiver has a free release running with a head of steam at a safety because the linebacker didn’t touch him due to a bad read. How does that keep happening over and over again? We talk about structural issues, and I think there probably are some in Pitt’s defense when it is facing offenses like Penn State or UCF or North Carolina or Syracuse or more than half the teams on the schedule. But there are so many busts and breakdowns that you start to wonder whether this defensive scheme, which was hailed as being simplified and easy to understand, might actually lean the other way. Is Travis Koontz the first of many?

The biggest news for Pitt this week wasn’t good news, as the class of 2019 lost its first verbal commitment. Travis Koontz is an Ohio native playing JUCO ball at Ventura College in California. He committed to Pitt on Friday, June 15, jumpstarting the run of commits that came over the next 48 hours. Koontz looked like a good prospect with Power Five offers, and he figured to add more numbers to a tight end position that is still in need of restocking. So when he decommitted on Tuesday, it was a loss for the class. Koontz based his decision on the lack of action in the passing game for Pitt’s tight ends so far this season, and he’s got a point: the tight ends as a whole have run 83 pass routes through five games and have been targeted a grand total of 9 times. They’ve caught 6 of those for 45 yards. And six of those targets, four of those receptions and 27 of those yards all came last Saturday. For Koontz, who is unhappy with his current usage at Ventura - he’s got 5 receptions for 60 yards in three games - the prospect of joining another offense that didn’t throw to the tight ends was unappealing, so he reopened his recruitment to start looking at his options. Of course, when a team that’s 2-3 and stuck in a two-game losing streak has a commit back off his verbal pledge, the talk turns to doom: is Koontz just the first decommit for Pitt in this class? The answer is, yeah, probably. But that was my answer to that question back in June. In fact, in a 3-2-1 Column I wrote after the onslaught of commitments that month, I looked at the question of whether Pitt would hold onto all of the commits and opined that some of them would probably end up signing at other schools. It was kind of inevitable. With that many commitments in such a short period of time, especially after an official visit weekend, you knew some weren’t going to stick; the odds just weren’t in Pitt’s favor. Koontz has a stat-based reason to back off, but some guys will just take other visits and decide they like a different school a little better. I don’t take Koontz’s decommitment to be anything more than it is: a reaction to the tight end usage, not the record or the team’s performance. I mean, sure, if Pitt was 5-0 and ranked right now, Koontz might have been a little more likely to stomach a low volume of passes for tight ends, so in that respect, the record did Pitt no favors. But I don’t see Koontz looking at the overall performance so far and souring on the Panthers. I see him looking at his current situation at Ventura, where he feels like they misled him about the tight end usage, and then looking at the numbers Tyler Sear and Will Gragg have put up and thinking, “I have to be sure I’m getting a school that throws to the tight ends.” There’s probably a decent chance of some more decommits, but the sky isn’t quite falling over this one.