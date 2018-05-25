In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about recruiting, quarterbacks, scheduling and more.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW

Recruiting can’t save you

For Pitt fans right now, there are two competing angsts: The angst of recruiting and the angst of the upcoming season. The former is born of an empty commitment list, while the latter is born of fear - fear of a rebuilt offensive line, fear of an unproven receiving corps and, most of all, fear of a strong non-conference schedule. And at the intersection of those two sources of angst is an interesting overlap, a space where the current recruiting situation and the upcoming season (as well as next season) are combined into a common theme: “Pat Narduzzi needs to win more in Year Four and Year Five if he wants to stay off the hot seat,” the thinking goes, “so the recruiting better start getting better.” But here’s the thing: nothing that happens in recruiting right now is going to help Pitt beat Penn State this September at Heinz Field, and it probably won’t have any impact on the game in State College next year. If Narduzzi is going to win those games, if he’s going to compete for the ACC Coastal title, if he’s going to finally beat North Carolina, it won’t be a result of the current recruiting; it will come from the recruiting that has already happened. In that sense, Narduzzi’s fate has already been decided. If he recruited well enough over the last three years, then Pitt should be in line for success and he could have a chance at finishing that shiny new seven-year contract he got from Heather Lyke last winter. If he didn’t recruit well enough over the last three years, then the recruiting in the classes of 2019 and 2020 might not matter. Recruiting is the tool for building the future - which means that any successes or failures in the present will derive from the past. That also means that the current recruiting drought really shouldn’t affect your view of the coming season. Compartmentalize, people. Narduzzi’s classes are on the clock

But… There’s a big unanswered question in that first section, and it’s this: Are Pat Narduzzi’s first couple classes ready for the spotlight? If Narduzzi’s success in 2018 will depend on how he recruited over the last three years, what can he - and we - expect from those players? Okay, that’s more of a question, so let’s turn it around into a statement: Narduzzi’s early classes are on the clock. Most specifically, that’s the 2016 class. That was Narduzzi’s first class, and a coach’s first full recruiting class can be a big part of the success he has in the future. Think of Dave Wannstedt’s 2006 class: Jason Pinkston, Nate Byham, Aaron Berry, Greg Romeus, Joe Thomas, Dorin Dickerson, John Malecki - they were all big parts of the success Wannstedt would later enjoy at Pitt. Or Paul Chryst’s 2013 class: Jester Weah, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Tyler Boyd, Alex Officer, Dorian Johnson, Matt Galambos, James Conner, Chris Blewitt, Ryan Winslow, Tyrique Jarrett, Jaymar Parrish, Shakir Soto, Scott Orndoff - again, key players a few years later, even if Chryst was no longer the coach when those players contributed to wins over Penn State and Clemson and, in some cases, Miami. Now it’s getting to be the time when Narduzzi’s first full class, the class of 2016, has to take a starring role. Eight of the recruits who signed in that class of 24 are no longer on the team, so that’s worth considering from the start (that number’s not terrible; more than half of the players in Wannstedt’s 2006 class didn’t finish their eligibility at Pitt, and 13 of Chryst’s 27 recruits in the 2013 class left early - not counting Boyd and Conner, who went to the NFL). Of the 16 remaining players from Narduzzi’s 2016 class, a bunch will be in featured roles this season. Rashad Weaver, Keyshon Camp, Damar Hamlin, Phil Campbell and Maurice Ffrench are likely starters, while Amir Watts (who could be a starter as well), Aaron Mathews, Elias Reynolds, Patrick Jones, Therran Coleman, Rashad Wheeler, Chase Pine and Bricen Garner will be prominent in the rotation. Pitt’s success in 2018 is going to depend, to a considerable extent, on the performances of the players. Wisconsin is a nice addition to the non-conference

Pitt announced this week that it will face Wisconsin in a two-game home-and-home series roughly eight years from now (2026 and 2027). I like this scheduling: Wisconsin is an attractive team that is somehow interesting in its conventionally boring style of play and the Badgers could bring a decent crowd to the game. Scheduling has been discussed quite a bit in the last 12-18 months, particularly in light of the difficulty of the 2017 and 2018 schedules, which had Pitt facing two Power Five teams each year. In 2017, Pitt went to Penn State and hosted Oklahoma State; this year, the Panthers will host Penn State and travel to Notre Dame (in addition to a daunting non-P5 game at UCF). Those two seasons continue a trend of Pat Narduzzi’s time at Pitt: through no decision of his own, the Panthers have faced two Power Five teams in the non-conference in each of his first four years. 2015 - vs. Notre Dame, at Iowa

2016 - vs. Penn State, at Oklahoma State

2017 - vs. Oklahoma State, at Penn State

2018 - vs. Penn State, at Notre Dame Things will lighten up a bit after this season; Pitt only has one non-conference Power Five team scheduled for each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons (at Penn State in 2019; vs. Notre Dame in 2020). And that’s probably a good thing, because Pitt’s record in the first six of those eight games listed above has been 1-5, with the lone win being Penn State in 2016. That’s not to say Pitt should shy away from competition; rather, it’s to say that Pitt should be more reasonable in its scheduling. Notre Dame games are out of Pitt’s hands, since the ACC makes those pairings years in advance (Pitt is currently scheduled to face ND in 2018, 2020, 2023, 2025, 2028, 2033, 2034 and 2036). But there was no reason to double-up the 2016 and 2017 schedules with Oklahoma State on top of the Penn State series that had been on the books for two years when the Cowboys were added. There’s no reason to overlap the first year of the West Virginia series with the second year of the Tennessee series in 2022; I’m all for the WVU series, but that’s less than ideal planning. The real problem is the Tennessee series, which was scheduled a month before Scott Barnes was hired; five months later, Barnes inked the four-year deal with West Virginia. (Really, the WVU contract should have been signed in 2013, but Steve Pederson opted to pursue the home-and-home with Oklahoma State, but we could spend plenty of time talking about that ill-fated decision.) Anyway, Pitt really doesn’t need to play more than one Power Five non-conference team each year. As we’ve said before, you load up the schedule for two reasons: to build a resume for the College Football Playoffs and to put butts in the seats. Last year, the Oklahoma State game did neither of those things for Pitt, so the focus for Heather Lyke and Pat Narduzzi should be on an either-or proposition: opponents should either put butts in the seats or build the win total. Opponents who do both would be ideal, but simply accomplishing one would be fine. Wisconsin may not have the draw of Penn State, West Virginia or Notre Dame, but the Badgers are appealing enough and make for a perfectly good non-conference opponent in 2026 and 2027. Pitt should just make sure they’re the only Power Five non-conference opponent in those years.

TWO QUESTIONS

Why does Pitt have trouble maintaining quarterback depth?

Pitt’s scholarship quarterback roster this season, after adding a junior-college transfer and a freshman out of high school, will be three players. That’s one less than last year, when Pitt needed a graduate transfer and a freshman to get up to four. It’s the same total as 2016, when a walk-on safety-turned-wide receiver got a scholarship and a freshman came in to make it four. And the same total as 2015, when a graduate transfer and a freshman out of high school made for a quartet of scholarship players. Pitt has brought in two graduate transfers, a JUCO and put a walk-on on scholarship in the last four seasons - just to average a little better than three scholarship quarterbacks per year. That seems…less than ideal. So why does Pitt seem to have trouble building and maintaining depth at the position? There’s no good answer to that, since every player who makes an early departure - to wit, Adam Bertke, Chad Voytik, Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie have left the program - has his own reasons for leaving. More often than not, though, it comes down to numbers. Only one quarterback can play, and usually the player in question can see the writing on the wall: Voytik knew he wasn’t going to play ahead of Nate Peterman in 2016. Bertke knew he was behind three other guys. MacVittie saw himself get passed by a freshman. DiNucci was unique in that his decision to leave was probably driven by the handling of the quarterback situation in 2017 more than the situation itself, but on the whole, quarterbacks tend to leave because they want to play. And it happens all over the place. Of the graduate transfers prior to the 2017 season, more were quarterbacks than any other position. All four of the more or less consensus top four teams in 2018 preseason rankings could enter the season having had a quarterback transfer. It’s the nature of the position, it seems. So maybe Pitt’s not unique. I will say this: I like Pitt’s current situation. Like everyone else, I think Kenny Pickett can be really good. I like Ricky Town as a backup. Can he carry Pitt to a national title like the kid at Alabama did - or even a Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl championship like Chad Voytik did? - I can’t say. But I think he’s talented enough to be a competent backup and, at this stage in his career, probably content to fill that role. I also think Nick Patti is a very nice prospect. He’s comfortable in his spot on the roster, too. I’m sure he wants to play but he also seems to be okay with his path: redshirt this year, work behind Pickett and Town next year, backup Pickett in 2020 and take over for two years in 2021 and 2022. How do you recruit to Pitt?

There was an interesting discussion on the board this week about Pitt’s recruiting pitch, since there are a lot of ways to recruit a player to a school. But which one works best for Pitt? Obviously, you have to tailor everything to each recruit. For some kids, a certain academic program is a huge factor. For others, the weight room and strength program could be really significant (we’ve seen this swing a prospect’s recruitment). And for others still, your Life Skills program can be the element that changes things in your favor. So as a coach, you have to start by finding out what makes each recruit tick. But in general, I think there are two elements the Pitt coaches always have to come back to, two things that can really set them apart and probably are the most important things they can sell. 1. That the coaches will take care of you This is really big. Pitt doesn’t have any national championships in the last 40 years and has never drawn 80,000 to a home game. Pitt’s attendance and recent performance leave much to be desired. So you can’t sell those things; the best you can do on those fronts is sell the promise of a better tomorrow. But in the meantime, what you can emphasize is that the coaches will take care of you. A recruit who’s looking at Pitt needs to believe that no matter what happens, through thick and thin, Pat Narduzzi and the coordinators and the position coaches will be there for them. The recruits need to know that, regardless of whether they play great or never contribute, the coaches will go to bat for them and do everything they can to help them succeed. “Trust me,” the coaches have to say, “I have your back.” And the recruits have to believe it. I once asked Dave Wannstedt if he thought his roots at Pitt were among his strongest recruiting skills since they supported a conviction and a belief in the program. He looked at me and said, “Would you trust me with your son playing for me?” Now, I was 25 at the time, so I had a dumbfounded look on my face, but I realized at that point that Wannstedt was selling himself to recruits and their families, and that’s what Narduzzi and company need to sell as well. 2. That life in Pittsburgh is fun I’ve often said that the NFL isn’t as attractive a recruiting tool as some people think. Every kid who comes out of high school - especially the top-level athletes - believes he is good enough to play in the pros whether he goes to Pitt, Alabama or Duquesne. So there’s not much to sell there. What that kid is really looking for is the place that he’s going to enjoy the most for the next three years (because they’re all leaving in three years). To that end, you need to show recruits that Pittsburgh is a good place to live. It’s a big city but not too big of a city. It’s a small town but not too small of a town. It’s a place you can walk around but it’s not terrible if you have a car. If a recruit likes urban life, show him Forbes Avenue and take him to the South Side and the Strip. If he likes a more rural setting, show him how easy it is to walk from campus to Schenley Park, where you can really get away from it all. Pittsburgh really is a great city; sell that. When recruits visit, you need them to see what life is like in Pittsburgh. That falls on the current players who host those visits and are responsible for showing the recruits around, so the coaches’ biggest involvement is making sure the right players are hosting the right recruits. To me, though, selling life in the city is right up there with the coaches selling themselves. If another school wants to brag about the environment a player can experience on seven Saturdays each year, then Pitt has to focus on the other 358 days - and how the experience in Pittsburgh for those 358 days is better than the experience somewhere else.