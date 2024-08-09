The 2024 college football season is getting closer with each passing day, but for now, it is still the heart of fall training camp. As the Pitt Panthers get ready to finish its second week of camp, plenty of storylines about this team have developed, and tackle the biggest ones in this week’s 3-2-1 Column.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW Battles on the O-Line There have been certain position groups drawing more attention than others about this 2024 Pitt football team. For instance, it feels like offensive line has been one of the least talked about units on this team, but earlier this week, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi dropped some nuggets about this group and where thing stand at this stage of camp. If there any certainties about the offensive line depth chart, it’s that Pitt likely has its two starting tackles in place. Branson Taylor is expected to reprise his role at left tackle, while Ryan Baer is set to enter the year as the team’s right tackle after starting nine games in 2023. After that is where things get a little murky. On Tuesday, Narduzzi confirmed a battle for the starting center position between Terrence Moore, who held the job at the end of last season, and also Lyndon Cooper, a transfer from North Carolina State. It had been assumed that Moore would keep his job as the starter for this season, but the Panthers’ head coach laid out the situation a little better ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “I think Cooper came out because Terrence didn't finish spring ball as the guy,” said Narduzzi. “Terrence was closing on him, and he was closing on him in the summer. I mean, it's like a battle.” The battle, in part, is largely because Moore missed time during spring ball as the Pitt coach indicated. It feels like Cooper was plugged in as a replacement and has performed well, which is making Moore earn his job back from him. I do not think that’s a bad thing. Coming off of a three-win season, any transfer brought in should be given a chance to compete with the incumbent. It’s not a harsh reality, just how things work in college football. At the end of the day, I still expect Moore to win the job. He was solid in his first year as a starter after taking over that role four games into last season. Moore was a nice recruiting win out of Massillon, Ohio, and has the pedigree you would like in a player. Obviously, things chance with a new coaching staff and Kade Bell and Jeremy Darveau need to confirm some things before handing anyone the job. I think they may let this battle play out a little, but because of that, the guard position could remain in limbo as well. It would be conventional wisdom to expect BJ Williams and Ryan Jacoby to be the top options there. But again, the loser of the Cooper and Moore competition, could slide over to guard and push those two. If Pitt has the interest of getting it’s ‘five best’ out there, then I believe Cooper and Moore will at least be given a chance to compete with Williams and Jacoby to start at guard. There are moving parts for now, but things are slowly starting to take shape. Once the center battle becomes more clear, then everything else on the offensive line should follow suit. There are still veterans like Jason Collier and Terrence Enos working to get on the field also, so again, nothing is settled here on August 9th, but some favorites are emerging to make up the starting offensive line, with all eyes on who will be snapping the ball. D-End questions persist It is not that anyone expected Bam Brima to be a high-impact player this season, but when news broke on Monday morning that he was no longer with the team, it only reinforced the same old questions about the defensive ends. The Panthers are virtually starting over at this position, and until the games actually start, we’re left to wonder how the DEnds will look. Brima appeared in 34 game across four season with 43 career tackles and four sacks. He flashed potential at times. His massive NFL-sized frame always kept him in the conversation, but he never took that proverbial ‘step forward’ as a player. Brima would have been an option this year, but likely in the same role he has had over the past two years as a depth piece. Ahead of Thursday’s practice, Narduzzi started to drop some hints about who is at the top here, and they are sort of what we thought all along. Nate Matlack, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, is sort of leading that group. Matlack was described as a ‘smart’ player by Narduzzi who has also been physical during training camp, which is sort of what you expect when you bring in a veteran with starting experience. Matlack does have 16 career TFLs and 9.5 sacks over 39 games in the Big 12 Conference. He also has seven starts to his name, so the experience there is ideal. The hope with him is that he will fit in Pitt’s 4-3 defense better than he did in a 3-4 scheme with the Wildcats. The word on him out of training camp has been positive, so that’s something to feel good about with this group at the very least. There were also some positive words from Narduzzi about Nebraska transfer Chief Borders and his motor as a player. Borders is sort of taking on a new role in his first year at Pitt, because he was a stand-up defender at Nebraska, but has seemingly taken to Pitt’s aggressive 4-3 scheme. Jimmy Scott has been another defensive end who has seemingly risen to the two-deep conversation, along with true freshman Sincere Edwards. So if we had to make a guess at the projected depth chart today, I think the four names mentioned will be the ones listed ahead of the Kent State game. The other names involved would be David Ojeigbe, Maverick Gracio, and true freshman Zach Crothers. Nate Temple is still with the team, but sustained a serious injury in the spring, which is another blow to the overall depth that has not been talked about much. The names rising to the top are not really surprises, but the same questions remain. Can Pitt generate enough of a pass rush with this set of ends? Obviously, not having that one standout player coming off the edge certainly affected how the team played in 2023. Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola both had moments last year, but the lack of a consistent force applying pressure from the edge left the team vulnerable in other areas. So have they done enough to address that or not is going to remain a question. Brima’s departure did not really change anything, just highlighted what we already know, and it’s not something that will be cleared up until the regular season starts.

No official ruling on the QB battle Later today, Pitt will host its fourth practice of the week. It will likely be a lighter session, with a scrimmage on the horizon this Saturday, the first major milestone of camp, and one where some moving and shaking on the depth chart can start to occur. It is still early on as far as training camp is concerned, and there has still not been an official ruling on who the team’s starting quarterback will be. The words were never spoken in the spring, at least definitively, but the prevailing thought was that Nate Yarnell would be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Yarnell seemingly held that top spot leaving spring ball. He was also sort of the guy everyone talked about the most during the summer, and even represented the team as the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Again, it was those actions, not necessarily any official statement, that made everyone believe Yarnell was set to be the starting quarterback for this season. Until camp started. Pat Narduzzi wanted it made clear that Eli Holstein was also competing for this job from the very first day of training camp. Holstein, a transfer from Alabama and former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, was perhaps Pitt’s most notable portal addition this offseason. He arrived at Pitt in the spring and may have not been fully healthy, so training camp is really his first chance to give Yarnell a run for the job, and so far I think he is doing that. The Pitt Football social media accounts have been sure to include passes from Holstein on the brief highlight clips that make it out of the Southide. From the sounds of everything, he is holding his own, and performing better than he did in the spring, which is encouraging to hear for the overall state of the position. It’s still early to call a winner, but I do not think Yarnell has done anything to lose the job just yet. He is still the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback against Kent State on August 31st. Holstein is going to start a game at quarterback at some point for this program, it’s just a matter of when, but I don’t think he is going to get that opening day nod. I do think there is some value in keeping the starting race open, even if it’s in name only. Given what happened to Pitt last season, with quarterback play directly leading to a 3-9 season, you have to keep all options on the table. This program can’t afford to let quarterback mismanagement to be a disaster for a second consecutive season. As such, Narduzzi also noted that the race to be the No. 3 quarterback is also in open competition. The third-string job is in the midst of a three-man race with redshirt freshman Ty Diffenbach, true freshman Julian Dugger, as well as walk-on David Lynch. It’s not the quarterback race everyone is watching, but it is another one that is happening simultaneously. I think there was some urgency in some of the moves made around the program this offseason. Narduzzi went out and brought in an entirely new offensive coaching staff, and not only that, but one that brought a brand new offensive philosophy to Pitt. Grabbing a guy like Holstein, a young, but once highly-touted guy, was another move made with the thought of improving the position right away. This quarterback battle, decision, whatever you want to call it, is something Narduzzi, Bell, and Pitt as a whole has to get right. I feel there will be some clarity will be brought to the situation before camp breaks. I would be surprised if the season starts and both guys are battling it out for reps, but for now, nearing the end of the second week, it does not appear that final ruling is ready to be made, and that’s probably OK. TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Who are the ‘other’ playmakers? I think when looking at this new-look Pitt offense for this season, the one thing we know is that it is meant to be very friendly for offensive playmakers. Kade Bell ran a very effective offense at Western Carolina the past couple of seasons, one that was predicated on spreading the ball around to multiple weapons, and the hope is that he can install that offense quickly here at Pitt. Obviously, when a team is coming off of a 3-9 season, it feels like everything and everyone is to blame. The offense was abysmal last season, but I chalked a lot of those failures up to poor quarterback play and an offensive structure that felt dated. Within that offense, I still felt there were good weapons, and I still do. Although, it was a little curious earlier this week when Narduzzi was asked who among the wide receivers were standing out to him. He heaped a good deal of praise on returning starter Konata Mumpfield, who has had a strong camp to this point. The Pitt head coach also mentioned Raphael ‘Poppi’ Williams as another wide receiver who has caught his eye. But it kind of stopped right there. “That's about it right now. But there's, you know, those guys," said the head coach of the Panthers. Was that a matter of the head coach blanking on some names in the moment, or have no other wide receivers caught their eye just yet? It’s hard to say, but it does make you wonder how things are going to go on offense if there aren’t obvious candidates sticking out to him just yet. I think Mumpfield is a good start, and I’m not surprised Williams is standing out, because he performed well in the spring also. Of course, Gavin Bartholomew at tight end should be a weapon for this offense, but who else should we be expecting? We have heard some good reviews about Daejon Reynolds to this point in camp, even if he was not mentioned directly by the head coach. As a senior, he has taken on a leadership role. I think Reynolds made some nice plays last year and fell victim of circumstance because of the quarterback situation. I could see him rising up and playing a bigger role this season. Kenny Johnson is one of the more exciting young players on the offense, and flashed big-play potential as a freshman, and there are pretty high expectations for him this season and beyond. Censere Lee is another Western Carolina transfer, who we figured would be in the mix as well. I think we know who the main guys are supposed to be for this team, but you sort of want to see or hear more of it. We aren’t behind the scenes for live periods too much, so it’s hard to say how these guys are performing. There are some practice segments to go off of, a few clips leaked out here and there, and of course the words of the head coach and select players in interviews. That is kind of how we have to base opinions off of this team, for better or worse. There will be a scrimmage on Saturday, and with only a few days of full pads in the books, maybe there just is not much to report overall. But come Monday, it would be welcomed to here a little bit more positive publicity heaped on the wide receivers, because the whole offense sort of depends on having guys making plays in space.