March is here and the college basketball season is rounding the corner heading towards the finish line. The Pitt basketball team will wrap up regular season play tomorrow with the ACC Tournament set to begin next week. The Panthers have won back to back games and will bring a 20-10 record into tomorrow night’s season finale against North Carolina State. Pitt has been on a serious NCAA Tournament push for the better part of a month now and will look to bolster its resume with another win before the postseason begins. The Panthers have risen from the ashes after a 1-5 start in ACC play and could earn a top four finish in the conference standings after this weekend. There is a lot on the line for Jeff Capel’s team and we get into all of it and a bit more in this week’s 3-2-1 Column.

Advertisement

Three things we know Pitt stacks another 20-win season Pitt started off this ever important week with a workmanlike 88-73 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers started slow, but gradually built their lead, fought off a few Florida State rallies to eventually come out with a solid 15-point victory. It was the 20th time Pitt came away victorious this season, and there were times it looked like this team would not ever reach this plateau. Obviously, there are some loftier goals this team is still playing for, but the fact they even participating in meaningful basketball games this late in the year is a complete surprise given that 1-5 start to conference play. There are different measures to define what a good season is in college basketball, but I think for where Pitt is currently and had been previously, back to back 20 win seasons is nothing that should be diminished, whether or not this season ends with an NCAA Tournament appearance. Expectations can go up and down in college basketball for every program, but right now in this present space, Pitt needed some kind of break in the right direction and the tides have seemingly turned. Good players fuel winning basketball which leads to fan excitement. Pitt has had good players the past two years, they have won a bunch of games, and in turn people are excited about this program again. It sounds simple enough, but that’s all it takes. I mean, Pitt finished in bottom four of the conference standings for six straight seasons. The team was not just in bad shape, it was a program-wide epidemic. The arena was empty and it was not so much the fan base was angry, it was despondent. Pitt basketball was a laughing stock, a doormat, or simply just flat out terrible for six long seasons. There were plenty of factors at play that led to the demise, but it took a great deal to crawl out of the mud and I think they have done that. Is this 2024 season a success for Pitt hoops? I wrestle with that notion, but I think clearing the 20-win mark at least tells me this year was not a failure. I may need to see another win or two to call it an outright success, but Pitt basketball is at least a thing again. The Panthers notched 20 wins, a top five ACC finish, an NCAA Tournament appearance, and had a first team all-conference player last season. All of those things are still in play for this year’s team as we sit on the eve of the final regular season, so I’ll give them some props for that. A Date with destiny Pitt has a huge game tomorrow night against North Carolina State with high implications on multiple fronts. First off, a win can continue Pitt’s chase towards an NCAA Tournament bid for the second straight season. The Panthers also have an opportunity to potentially land a top four league finish and secure a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. Lastly, the Pitt program will be giving an official sendoff to the most accomplished Panther over the past decade as well for Blake Hinson’s senior night. So yea, it’s safe to call tomorrow is a pretty big game. It’s funny, last year’s home finale against Syracuse we were talking about the same thing. How it was the ‘biggest game since…’ Well, tomorrow’s game is the biggest Pitt basketball home game since that Syracuse tilt last year. There is nothing tangible Pitt can clinch tomorrow as it pertains to its NCAA Tournament chances. All the Panthers can do is win their 21st game and it’s hard to say what that officially means. It keeps the hope alive going into conference tournament week for starters and each win Pitt gathers from now until March 17th makes it harder for the selection committee to leave them out of the field. The Panthers just need to keep applying pressure in that regard. If Pitt were to beat North Carolina State tomorrow. It may reflect a small movement in the NET. Joe Lunardi of ESPN might move them up a spot or two, but again, that’s nothing tangible. They are just numbers on a page for now. The Panthers can do something about their seed in the ACC Tournament in a meaningful way, however. Pitt is currently in fifth place in the league standings and depending on some outcomes this weekend, they could go all the way to third before the ACC Tournament and drop down as far as the No. 7 seed. A win assures Pitt they remain in the top five and a win plus some help could get them higher. Of course, tomorrow’s game is generally about the team as a whole, but there should be a fair amount of recognition saved for Blake Hinson specifically. The senior forward has put together one of the best two-year runs this program has ever seen and he has been the catalyst behind the team’s turnaround during that span and deserves the senior night spotlight he will receive tomorrow. Hinson play on the court is what draws attention, but he’s a lively and engaging personality. He’s appreciative of where he is and it’s clear the chance Pitt gave him to revive his career means the world to him. I think when you combine all of these factors together: the tournament chance, the ACC standings, and Hinson's senior day, the emotions will be running high inside of the Petersen Events Center tomorrow night. It’s high-stress March basketball in Pittsburgh, but it’s meaningful however you want to measure it.

Another down year The Pitt women’s basketball team wrapped up its season earlier this week with a 73-60 defeat to Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. The 15th seeded Panthers showed some fight and had it down to a two-point game with a little over 2 minutes remaining, but Georgia Tech ended on a 13-2 run to close out the game. Pitt concluded the year with an 8-24 record under first year head coach Tory Verdi. The season was just more of the same from the program, unfortunate as that is. Pitt has had a losing season in 13 of the past 14 years. The Panthers went 20-12 back in 2015, the lone winning season in recent memory and the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance. Pitt has had three or fewer ACC wins for seven consecutive years. This is very easily the worst women’s basketball program in the ACC and I’m not sure what needs to change to fix it. Verdi comes with a good track record of a program builder as a head coach. I think that’s a distinct difference from his predecessor Lance White, who was an assistant before being hired. Verdi built UMass into something out of nothing, and basically that is what he is tasked with doing in Pittsburgh. The Panthers had an OK run in the mid-2000’s with Agnus Berenato. She coached Pitt to its first three NCAA Tournament appearances, but that’s kind of it as far as history goes here. It probably won’t be any easier next year. Pitt featured one of the best players in the ACC this past season, as Liatu King posted 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds on the year. The senior was named first team All-ACC and won Most Improved Player in the conference. King does have one year of eligibility, but walked at senior day and would likely be a rather hot commodity in the transfer portal, making her return questionable. So, is there a clear answer in order for Pitt women’s basketball to improve? Not really, other than giving Verdi time to work, but it feels like a program worth investing in a little more because of the sport’s growing popularity. Outside of football and men’s basketball, women’s hoops is probably that third most popular sport in college athletics these days. Heck, you could argue the most visible college athlete currently is Caitlin Clark, actually it might not even been be arguable as women's basketball has overtaken men's in viewship on FOX this season, a recent report stated. Pitt has seen other programs in the athletic department rise to prominence in recent years like volleyball and soccer and it would likely be a welcomed change to see the women’s basketball team be one of them because it has been bleak for some time now. Two questions we have Is Pitt Baseball legit? The only thing to really slow down the Pitt baseball team in the early part of the season has been Mother Nature. The Panthers have had three games called off due to the weather, including both attempts at the home opener, but otherwise this team is clicking out of the gates with an 8-1 start. The early season success has been the best we’ve seen out of a Mike Bell coached team, as he is now in his sixth year guiding the program. Pitt has shown to have some surprising offensive pop, scoring 10 or more runs in five of their games thus far. What this team has done well early on is take care of business against teams it should. Pitt is 5-0 against Maine and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It might not seem like much, but what has plagued this program more often than not is falling to mid-major teams early in the season and throughout the year during weekday games. The Panthers will always have the strength and cushion of the ACC to back itself for a potential NCAA Tournament berth, but if they ever want to take that serious step towards making the field for the first time since 1995, then cleaning up against non-conference teams should be a high priority. So far, so good in that department. Starting today, the Panthers will be in Chapel Hill for a three-game set agains the 16th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Pitt’s hot start has caught the attention of the college baseball world, and a series win over North Carolina would get the team on the right path towards getting ranked. It’s a long season, of course, but it never hurts to start getting noticed early. This Pitt team has what looks like can be a potent offensive lineup. The Panthers returned veteran outfielders like CJ Funk and Dom Popa. They also went out and landed a high-impact transfer in Luke Cantwell, who is batting .400 through nine games. The Panthers have some intriguing young players like Jake Kendro, who has recorded a hit in 8/9 games, plus freshman Ryan Zuckerman has already belted five homers. Offense has not typically been a problem for Pitt under Bell, but they have lacked high-end pitchers. That’s the biggest question mark for the team this year and we’ll see how Jack Sokol fairs against North Carolina this weekend. Sokol figures to be the team’s regular Friday night starter and he does have a 2-0 record with a 3.00 ERA in three starts with 15 Ks. Are the Panthers legit? We’ll find out soon, but they do seem improved from last year.