In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about finishing games, bringing back key players, building big projects and more.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW Gotta finish

That was a tough one on Tuesday night. Really tough. When you have the No. 11 team in the country on the ropes at home, you have to finish the deal. You can’t let them back into the game. You can’t let the game go to overtime. And you can’t fail to close it out if it does. Pitt did the exact opposite on Tuesday night against Louisville. The Panthers controlled the game and kept the Cardinals in check all night long. Then, after they took a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, things fell apart. Pitt didn’t hit another field goal in regulation while the Cardinals chipped away at the seven-point lead and forced overtime. In the extra period, the Panthers weren’t any better. They went 2-of-8 from the floor, turned the ball over three times, fouled five times and suffered another ACC loss. It didn’t help that the refs stole a basket from Pitt when they called a phantom foul on Terrell Brown near the end of overtime, but really, the game never should have gone to overtime in the first place. Make one basket - one would have been enough - and Pitt sneaks out of the Petersen Events Center with a very nice win. Instead, the Panthers walked home with a 2-4 conference record instead of the 3-3 they should have been. Or the 4-2 they should have been. Or the 5-1 they could have been. Because they should have beaten Louisville on Tuesday night, just like they should have beaten Wake Forest two weeks ago, just like they could have beaten Miami over the weekend. And in each of those games, there were some similar themes, particularly at the end of the game. Against Wake Forest, Pitt was trailing by one point with three minutes to play; the Panthers proceeded to miss all five of their subsequent field goal attempts and lose by four points. At Miami, Pitt was down four with three minutes to play; they went 2-of-6 to finish the game but couldn’t get a stop and lost by eight. And on Tuesday night, they had a seven-point lead with three minutes to play but missed all three of their attempts before regulation time ended. There are a lot of reasons why they went 2-of-14 from the floor in the final three minutes of those three games, and I don’t think I have to spell them out for you, but it really comes back to those stretches: better play in the clutch moments wins those games. I guess you put it on the continued development, maturation and growth of this team, this program and, most importantly, these players. It's a process, we know, but it needs to show some forward movement.

Safety Damar Hamlin is coming back to Pitt (Matt Hawley)

The big return

Pitt football continues to get good news this offseason, and on Wednesday, it happened again when Damar Hamlin announced that he’s coming back for a fifth year with the Panthers. If you’re keeping track, that makes four guys who could have left Pitt’s defense this offseason but chose to return, along with fellow safety Paris Ford and defensive linemen Jaylen Twyman and Patrick Jones. Unlike Ford, Twyman and Jones, Hamlin’s return was a two-part story: First, the NCAA had to approve a fifth year for him, since he played as a freshman in 2016. Then, once that was done, Hamlin had to decide to return. Both of those boxes got checked, and now another big piece is coming back to this defense. It would diminish the significance of Ford, Twyman and Jones to say that Hamlin’s return is the biggest of the group, but…it’s pretty damn big. Hamlin brings a ton of experience - 26 starts over the last two seasons - and is a steadying force in the secondary, a sure tackler who understands his position and the way it fits in the defense. That’s an important quality to have, and the value of it can’t be overstated. Now Pitt is looking at a defense that will have both starting safeties and both starting defensive ends back, plus a starting defensive tackle, a starting outside linebacker and a starting cornerback. And a linebacker who started three games last year. And another linebacker who had one start. And a cornerback who started three games. Oh, and two guys who were supposed to be starters last season but got hurt. That’s some serious talent and experience returning to a defense that just might be the best the ACC has to offer in 2020 (or right behind Clemson; they’re usually pretty good). The Panthers had one of the conference's best defenses in 2019, and there’s no reason they can’t be even better this coming season. In a few months, we can start talking about what that will actually look like. And at some point, we’ll start acknowledging that even a really good Pitt defense is probably going to have a tough time containing Sam Howell and North Carolina’s offense; that will inevitably lead to a discussion - many discussions - about whether or not Pitt’s offense will be up to the task of improving just a little, lest it waste another year of good-to-great defense. That’s all in the future. For now, I think it’s okay to sit back and consider that four players - not one, not two, not three but four players - all with NFL futures decided to put those futures off for one more year and return to Pitt. It’s not all selfless love of the University, of course. Every one of those guys has a chance to improve his draft stock by returning to Pitt. But I don’t think you can completely ignore the notion that Hamlin and Ford and Jones and Twyman see a chance to build something at Pitt, to be part of a defense that could be special. I think for Ford and Hamlin especially, the possibility of really creating a legacy is important. They want their names to ring out at Pitt like Aaron Donald’s does. And this season, they’ll have a chance to cement that legacy. Making the most of a rule

When the NCAA makes a fairly major change, it’s always interesting to see how it works out over time. We all have instant reactions, of course, but you need a few years with most things to see what the implications really are. I don’t have national data on how the NCAA’s two-year-old redshirt rule has played out, but I can look at Pitt and say the rule has benefited just about everyone involved. In case you need a refresher: starting in 2018, players could appear in as many as four games and still redshirt, thus seeing some playing time and preserving a year of eligibility. In previous years, a player lost his redshirt the minute he stepped onto the field. Sometimes there would be exceptions to the old rule, like if a player only saw a few snaps and got hurt; the NCAA would, on occasion, show mercy and grant a waiver for a redshirt. But more often than not, if you played in a game, you lost your redshirt. So this was a good change by the NCAA, and since that organization seems more prone toward mistakes, we should give credit where credit is due. And along those lines, I think credit is due to the Pitt staff in how they have handled the new rule. The immediate reaction to the NCAA’s rule change was that it would allow coaches to get more guys on the field, even if only for a handful of snaps, without worrying about wasting redshirts, and that's what has happened. Say you have a freshman who has really excelled on the scout team throughout the fall and you want to reward him late in the season? In years past, maybe you would put him on the travel roster but never play him. Now you can throw him on the field for a bit and let him taste the real action. That’s what happened for Habakkuk Baldonado, whose lone appearance as a freshman was in the ACC Championship Game, or Calijah Kancey, who played in the Quick Lane Bowl after sitting the previous 12 games. Those guys worked hard all season and got a little reward at the end while still preserving their redshirts. That’s how the system should work. It doesn’t just have to be a late-season reward, either; it can also give coaches a bit of a proving ground for freshmen. In previous years, the coaches played guys like A.J. Davis and Tyler Sear and Amir Watts early in their freshman seasons expecting them to build on strong training camp performances and keep getting better. As the season wore on, though, they didn’t improve as expected, but since they had already burned their redshirts, the coaches tried to find opportunities for them to make the year worthwhile. With the rule change, the coaches could take a chance on a freshman and pull the plug after a few games if things didn’t go in the right direction. It’s a good system, and I think Pitt has made the most of it. 18 freshmen have seen the field in the last two seasons, but 11 of them took redshirts. That’s an average of 3.5 freshmen burning redshirts each year; compare that to the years of 2017, 2016 and 2015 when Pitt had five, six and four freshmen play, respectively. The staff is judicious with the redshirts but also has given a lot of young players a chance to see the field. Pitt added 37 freshmen in the last two seasons; 18 of them got snaps on the field - a number that owes a lot to the rule change.

Pitt freshmen who have played in the last 5 seasons Year Player Redshirted 2015 Darrin Hall No 2015 Quadree Henderson No 2015 Tre Tipton No 2015 Jordan Whitehead No 2016 Maurice Ffrench No 2016 Damar Hamlin No 2016 Aaron Mathews No 2016 Chawntez Moss No 2016 Amir Watts No 2017 AJ Davis No 2017 Damarri Mathis No 2017 Kenny Pickett No 2017 Jason Pinnock No 2017 Tyler Sear No 2018 Habakkuk Baldonado Yes 2018 V'Lique Carter No 2018 Wendell Davis Yes 2018 Devin Danielson Yes 2018 Shocky Jacques-Louis No 2018 John Morgan Yes 2018 Mychale Salahuddin Yes 2018 Judson Tallandier Yes 2018 Marquis Williams Yes 2019 Daniel Carter Yes 2019 Vincent Davis No 2019 SirVocea Dennis No 2019 Brandon George No 2019 Brandon Hill Yes 2019 Calijah Kancey Yes 2019 Leslie Smith Yes 2019 Jared Wayne No 2019 AJ Woods No

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Was it worth it?

As we praise the staff for making the most of the rule change, we should probably also look at a different angle of the redshirts. Because even though the coaches have, in my opinion, done a good job of preserving redshirts, we can also still consider the guys who didn’t redshirt and ask the question: Was it worth it to burn the redshirts? This past season, five freshmen appeared in more than four games and won’t be taking redshirts: receiver Jared Wayne (8 games), running back Vincent Davis (11 games), linebackers Brandon George (11 games) and SirVocea Dennis (8 games) and cornerback A.J. Woods (10 games). Picking out who made the most of their opportunities is easy: it’s clearly Wayne and Davis. The former caught 18 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown, which may not sound like much other than the fact that 17 of his 18 catches came in the final four games, and he was Pitt’s No. 2 receiver over that stretch. And Davis finished as Pitt’s second-leading rusher in yards but No. 1 in touchdowns - no Panther got into the end zone more than he did in 2019. Wayne and Davis also accounted for two of Pitt’s three touchdowns in the Quick Lane Bowl, and they figure to be key cogs in the Panthers’ offensive attack in 2020 and beyond. So yeah, I’d say it worked out well to have those guys on the field. As for Brandon George, SirVocea Dennis and A.J. Woods…I’m not so sure. Dennis was the only one of the three to see snaps on defense, and that happened for a very short time early in the season. Otherwise, they all played exclusively on special teams and generated a combined total of nine tackles. Woods also returned five kickoffs for 78 yards (15.6 yards per return). I’m sure it was probably fun for those guys to get on the field, and I have no doubt that the rest of the freshmen would have loved to get that kind of playing time. But that doesn’t seem like enough to really merit the burning of a redshirt. What’s done is done, though, and I don’t think it’s too much to get worked up about. There will be guys every year who burn a redshirt on special teams; it’s not the worst thing in the world. Perhaps the coaches envisioned more concrete playing time on defense for those three and it didn’t happen, for whatever reason. I still think that the way they used restraint with guys like Daniel Carter and Brandon Hill and Leslie Smith, who played a few games but not enough to burn a redshirt, so there’s a balancing act in there. I can’t imagine it’s easy. Plus, who knows - maybe the coaches really felt like Brandon George was the best option to fill his particular role on the coverage units? Taking a quick look at the 2020 class, I think we’ll probably see another group of eight or nine players on the field this fall. I’ve said a bunch of times that I think the offensive skill guys - particularly Jordan Addison, Jaylon Barden and Israel Abanikanda - are almost locks to get into the action. They’re talented enough and I think there should be plenty of opportunities for them. Linebackers and defensive backs are a good option, too; just like George and Dennis saw time on special teams, so too could AJ Roberts and Bangally Kamara and Hunter Sellers and Jahvante Royal. Solomon DeShields could play, too, whether he’s practicing with the receivers or the linebackers. So there are plenty of options and it’s not tough to project nine of them seeing the field. How many will burn their redshirts? That’s a tougher question. Only two did in 2018 (V’Lique Carter and Shocky Jacques-Louis) while five did last year. If I had to pick somewhere in that range for 2020, I would say Addison, Abanikanda, Barden and two of those linebackers/defensive backs I mentioned. Lots of time between now and then, of course.