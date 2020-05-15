In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about recruiting offense, classes on the clock, changes in the recruiting cycle and more. THREE THINGS WE KNOW Going heavy

I was going to start off the column by saying “There’s something strange going on.” But let’s be honest: there isn’t one strange thing going on. There are all the strange things going on. And the nuances and details of Pitt football recruiting aren’t necessarily high on that list. I mean, there are people out here getting denied their preordered food from Olive Garden and Red Lobster; it almost feels silly to talk about Pitt recruiting. We’ll persevere, though, and try to keep our focus on the tie that binds us. And to that end, Pitt’s 2021 recruiting class has a strange theme or two emerging, something that may seem rather unfamiliar. As it currently stands, Pitt’s 12-man class has eight commitments on the offensive side of the ball and just four on defense. That’s kind of backwards from what we have seen the last five years from Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting classes. Almost without fail, the last five classes have been tilted toward defense. In last year’s class, Pitt signed 18 players and just eight of them were offensive prospects. The year before, it was a little closer to half with nine offensive players in a class of 19. In 2018, Pitt signed 20 and only eight were offensive prospects, although V’Lique Carter and Kaymar Mimes both moved to offense, so it ultimately became something more of a 50/50 split. In the 2017 class, Pitt went heavy on offense with 14 of the 24 commits signed up to play on that side of the ball. But that offset the 2016 class, which also had 24 commits and just nine of them were on offense. So in four out of the last five classes, the imbalance has favored the defense. And we’ve seen some of that imbalance on the roster and the depth chart: the defense looks to be better-stocked than the offense by a considerable margin, and that’s inevitably due to the numbers in the recruiting classes. Oh, the defensive line is the strongest position on the team and the offensive line has the most question marks on the team? That’s weird. I thought that when Pitt signed 23 defensive linemen and just 15 offensive linemen from 2016-20, the results would be something different. You can’t totally course-correct a position like the offensive line in one class, but you can do a whole lot with numbers and that seems to be the coaching staff’s approach in this recruiting cycle. The class of 2021 will be a large one for Pitt, and it sure looks like the bulk of those recruits will be on the offensive side of the ball.

And they’re not done

Sometimes, you just have to attack a situation with numbers. I’ve used that phrase before but not in the last few years because it hasn’t been merited. But now, it seems fitting. There comes a point from time to time when a coaching staff assesses its roster and depth, identifies potentially problematic areas and determines that the best course of action is to simply throw numbers at the issue. It may sound like an unrefined approach to a situation, but in reality, it’s not. A lot of times, it simply makes the most sense. Take the offensive line, for instance. Pitt has not recruited enough offensive linemen in the last three classes, signing just two in 2018, two in 2019 and two in 2020. There have been some position moves that help offset those low numbers, but the issue still remains: Pitt is coming up on a serious depth problem with the offensive line. And the best way to correct a future depth issue? Hit it with numbers. Attack it with numbers. That’s what the staff is doing. Pitt’s already got four commitments on the offensive line, but it seems like an inevitability that the coaches will try for more. On Sunday, when Detroit linemen Terrence Enos and Brandon Honorable made their commitment announcements public, the Pitt staff responded by offering another lineman - the offer literally came hours after Enos and Honorable committed. You don’t put out a new offer hours after getting two commitments if those commitments fill the available spots you had penciled in for that position in the class. You put out a new offer because you want more commitments. So we’re looking at five offensive linemen in this class, which seems like a lot but it’s probably what they need. Pitt has a huge class of junior-eligible linemen on the 2020 roster. There are five total - Grant Carrigan, Owen Drexel, Gabe Houy, Carson Van Lynn and Carter Warren - and the class of 2020 was really the one that needed to project as replacements for those five. Instead, Pitt signed just two offensive linemen last year, so those numbers have to be made up in this year’s class - which is what’s happening. It’s happening at other positions on offense, too. Pitt has one running back commitment but wants another one, and the coaches seem like they want to get another receiver in the class as well. And then there’s tight end; we’ve talked about that a lot, but it sure seems like Pitt needs to get two in this class (although we’ve said that about every class, it seems). So a class that’s already heavy on offense is probably going to keep trending in that direction. A good run

I have talked down on the offensive line recruiting in the last couple classes, but really, that was about the numbers; I actually really like some of the offensive linemen the coaches have brought to the roster recently. And I’ll extend that beyond the offensive linemen. I think the last two recruiting classes were pretty strong - stronger than they have been given credit for. I talked a lot last year about how it looked like Pat Narduzzi was building the best class he had recruited to Pitt, and I still believe that. I think there are budding stars in the 2020 class at running back, receiver, defensive end and linebacker, and I think the recruits at the other positions have a lot of potential as well. I think there are a few projects in the class but they are projects with considerable upside. Top to bottom, it’s a smaller class but one that can contribute to a lot of wins, in my opinion - potentially even as soon as this season. And I think the 2019 class is one that is considerably underrated, both by recruiting services and by fans and media. The reviews I’ve heard on those players, most of whom redshirted last season (all but three took a redshirt), have been almost 100% positive. That’s not just coach-speak, either; I think the coaches really believe they landed a pile of potential contributors and starters in that class. From the offensive linemen like Matt Goncalves and Liam Dick to the defensive linemen like Bam Brima and Calijah Kancey, there are some foundational pieces in that class. If Narduzzi can put together a strong season this year to create some momentum with the program going forward, those two classes can be the basis for future success in 2021 and beyond. The question now is whether the current recruiting class will continue that run. The first 12 commits look pretty good: Nahki Johnson leads the pack as a four-star recruit, but I like the offensive skill players a lot - Rodney Hammond, Myles Alston and Jaden Bradley - and those Detroit offensive linemen look really promising, as does quarterback Nate Yarnell. The defense will need to come along, of course, but I don’t think anyone doubts this staff’s ability to recruit that side of the ball. If some of the top targets Pitt has been linked to end up committing, this class is going to look really strong by Signing Day. And a three-year run of really strong classes is a good way to set yourself up for extended success.

TWO QUESTION WE HAVE Where’s the 2018 class?

In that last section, I couldn’t help but notice that I cut off the praise at the 2019 class. That’s because I can’t help but notice that the 2018 class has a lot to prove. Pitt signed 20 players in the recruiting class of 2018, and already five of them are gone from the roster. Two of those guys ran out of eligibility (Ricky Town and Chase Brown) but three others (Mychale Salahuddin, Cameron O’Neil and V’Lique Carter) transferred. That’s not a crazy amount of attrition. If you look at the 2017 class, seven of the 24 recruits who signed that year are no longer with the team, for one reason or another. But the 17 remaining members of that class have made an impact: A.J. Davis, Jaylen Twyman, Jason Pinnock, Damarri Mathis, Deslin Alexandre, Carter Warren, Kirk Christodoulou, Gabe Houy, Todd Sibley, Cam Bright, Kenny Pickett and Paris Ford - that’s 12 guys - have all been starters or significant contributors. The 2018 class hasn’t had that level of success yet. Jake Kradel is the only member of the class to become a regular starter, although a number of players in that class have been solid reserves - guys like Habakkuk Baldonado, Erick Hallett, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Tyler Bentley, David Green, Devin Danielson, Johns Morgan and Nick Patti. The ceiling seems to be a bit higher for some of those players than it is for others, but these next two seasons are going to be important for them to establish themselves. 2020 will be their third season on campus, and that’s when you want guys to really come into their own and make an impact. A guy like Jacques-Louis, for instance. He has shown flashes of greatness in the past but he hasn’t stayed healthy enough to do it as consistently as Pitt needs from him. With Maurice Ffrench gone to the NFL, this year is a big one for Jacques-Louis. Then there’s a whole crop of guys who will be backups this season but will enter 2021 with the expectation of stepping into a starting job. Pitt is going to be counting on Baldonado and Morgan and Danielson and Bentley and Green and Hallett in 2021; the defense turns over quite a bit of its starting lineup after this season, which means those guys need to use 2020 to prepare themselves for the spotlight next year. And then there are players like Judson Tallandier or Marquis Williams or Blake Zubovic or Wendell Davis - guys who either haven’t seen the field or have seen limited snaps but will have an opportunity to step into bigger roles in 2021. Pitt is going to need them, too. Every class has its time when it has to step up and take on a bigger role for the team. For the 2018 class, that time is coming. How does Keldrick Williams fit?

Pitt’s big recruiting weekend wasn’t exclusive to high school players, as the Panthers also added someone who will help in 2020. That’s Keldrick Wilson, of course, the Hampton grad transfer offensive lineman who picked Pitt over USC, Indiana and West Virginia on Saturday. He was a top target on the transfer market when he entered the portal after starting 11 games last season, and he’s a big tackle who can move pretty well. Pitt got him presumably because the coaches believe they can use an experienced offensive tackle. On one hand, there aren’t many teams in the country who wouldn’t want an experienced offensive tackle. But on the other hand, there’s a question about how Wilson will fit with Pitt’s offensive line in 2020. It’s not that the Panthers return some bevy of talent. They have one starting tackle coming back; that’s Carter Warren, who started every game at left tackle last season. But they lost their other starting tackle from 2019 and need someone to step into that role That’s where Wilson will most likely compete, but Pitt isn’t totally empty at that spot (like the roster was in 2018 or even last year). Carson Van Lynn played in every game last season as Warren’s backup. And Gabe Houy played in 12 games; he was the starting right guard for the first six contests before moving into something of a rotation with Nolan Ulizio at right tackle. Behind those two, there is Grant Carrigan, a redshirt junior who moved from tight end to offensive tackle this spring, and Matt Goncalves, a redshirt freshman who impressed on the scout team last season. Neither of those players has experience playing offensive tackle in a game, but both are intriguing options who could be in the competition at right tackle. So where does Wilson fit in? Obviously he wasn’t brought in to be a backup. That would be a nice luxury to have, but the coaches clearly believe he can compete for the starting job in his one year at Pitt, and that’s probably the word I would put on it: Compete. Pitt wants Wilson to compete with Van Lynn and Houy and anybody else who is vying for the right tackle job. For that matter, I wouldn’t be surprised if offensive line coach Dave Borbely even puts Wilson in position to compete with Warren for the left tackle spot. That’s what the Panthers need: competition. Competition should bring out the best in all parties, and the result should be that a player earns the starting job by practicing well - whether that’s Wilson or someone else. Wilson is the fourth grad transfer to come to Pitt in the last four years, and I’ve generally been hesitant to pencil those guys in as starters. I didn’t think Brandon Hodges would walk into a starting job in 2017, mostly because he didn’t actually get to Pitt until the second week of August or thereabouts. I was more confident about Stefano Millin in 2018; he had the resume to step in and start, which he did for 14 games. Last year, I was in full wait-and-see mode on Nolan Ulizio. I was not convinced that he would win the starting job. He ultimately did, due in no small part to the fact that he was competing against younger, less experienced players. Now those players are older and more experienced, and I think they’ll give Wilson a real run for his money in that competition. If you said I could take Wilson or the field for the right tackle spot, I would probably say that Wilson is the favorite - but not by much. Either way, the result should be a competition that puts the best player on the field and ultimately makes the line better.