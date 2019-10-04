In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re looking ahead at Duke, recruits, defense and more. THREE THINGS WE KNOW Nothing has changed

I don’t know about you, but I don’t really feel any different than I did a week ago at this time. Sure, I may have a few more gray hairs. Maybe the old belt is a bit snugger than it was. And the wife has found some new complaints. But as it relates to Pitt football, I can’t say anything has really changed over the course of the week. Naturally, I’m talking about the reaction to Pitt’s near-miss-but-too-close-for-comfort win over Delaware last Saturday. And I’ll be honest: there were a few points in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter the thought crossed my mind: “Dear Lord, they might actually lose this thing.” I had to keep reassuring myself that the defense wasn’t going to break and the offense would eventually get into the end zone. It would happen eventually, right? It had to. There was no way they could follow an upset win over UCF with a loss to an FCS team, right? No way they could do that. Then they almost did. But they didn’t. And nothing changed. Pitt came out of the weekend with the same record we expected the Panthers to have. They will enter this weekend’s game at Duke in exactly the spot we though they would. They’re 3-2 overall, just like we expected. Nothing changed. Now, I’m not going to fall back on the cliché that “a win is a win.” Even Dane Jackson acknowledged that after the game when he said “it wasn’t the best win.” And he added that “it’s not the best feeling.” So a win is not just a win, and that particular win should have been a lot more like the last time Pitt played Delaware (the Panthers won that one 62-0). But we all know the complicating factors in this most recent Panthers-Blue Hens contest. No Kenny Pickett, primarily, and no A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis, secondarily. All three were held out with injuries - not suspensions, as some internet rumors have suggested - and their absences were felt as the offense struggled to find the end zone. The biggest absence was Pickett. That’s not to say that Nick Patti played poorly; he didn’t. But he also didn’t move the offense as well as Pickett had been moving it in the previous weeks. We know that the offense was still very much a work in progress prior to the Delaware game; adding the backup quarterback to the mix didn’t exactly move things forward. Maybe that was the thing that changed from the Delaware game: everyone grew a greater appreciation for Pickett and how he works in the offense. Maybe. We’ll see what the reaction is the first time Pickett misses an open receiver this weekend. But in the big picture, I don’t think much has changed. I still think Pitt’s defense is really good. I still think there’s potential in the Panthers’ offense with a number of guys who can make big plays. And I still think the rest of Pitt’s schedule features seven winnable games. That’s what I thought a week ago and that’s what I think today, regardless of a close win over Delaware with a short-handed roster.

Offensive help is coming

Earlier this week, I took some time to catch up on highlight film of Pitt’s 2020 commitments, and one thing stood out: There’s some serious talent on the way. I’ll start with offense, since everybody always wants more guys to make explosive plays with the ball. Well, there are a few of those guys in this 2020 class. Like Jordan Addison; he’s a criminally-underrated receiver out of Tuscarora H.S. in Maryland, and in three games this season - his team is 3-1 but they won one game by forfeit - all he has done is score nine touchdowns in a variety of ways. He’s got receiving scores. He’s got rushing scores. And he returned a kickoff for a touchdown. But those words don’t really indicate how explosive Addison is. Two of his receiving touchdowns have been for 70 yards. His rushing touchdown was 65 yards. And his kickoff return went 71 yards. Addison has a flair for the dramatic, too. He didn’t just catch a 73-yard touchdown reception two weeks ago in a win over South Hagerstown; he caught a 73-yard touchdown reception on third-and-33 with Tuscarora trailing and 40 seconds on the clock. Imagine that scenario for a second: you’re losing by six with 40 seconds left and your offense has third-and-33 from your own 27. Looking pretty bleak. Until Addison happened. Or in Week One when Addison turned a fourth-and-24 from the opponent’s 32-yard line into a 32-yard touchdown run. Or last weekend when Addison took over and scored five touchdowns: three receiving, one 65-yard run and that 71-yard kickoff return. Yeah, he’s pretty good. And he’s not the only talented receiver in the class. Jaylon Barden, who was the third recruit to commit to the Panthers for 2020, is also off to a smashing good start to his senior season at Westside H.S. in Macon (Ga.). After five games, he has caught 31 passes for 613 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s 20 yards per catch and one touchdown every 3.9 receptions. When we talk about Pitt’s offensive skill players next season, we should probably include Addison and Barden in the conversation, because there’s a real chance those two will be on the field and contributing. Some help coming on the other side, too

Of course, since Pitt’s 2020 class is being assembled by Pat Narduzzi, there are playmakers on defense, too. And the more I’ve looked at the players committed to the Panthers on that side of the ball, the more impressive they look. Dayon Hayes from Westinghouse is no secret around here. Everybody knows how good Hayes is, and I really think the only thing holding back his national reputation, at least as far as rankings go, is the fact that he plays in the City League. Against less questionable competition - or if he had gone to a few camps to compete with other elite prospects - and I think Hayes’ reputation would only grow. Then again, rankings be damned, because college coaches across the country are convinced about how Hayes projects at the next level. He is tearing up the City League and leaving a path of destruction in his wake. Kind of like what Sam Williams is doing in Fort Lauderdale. Pitt’s other defensive end commit - the first recruit to commit to the Panthers in the class - has been a beast. He’s got a handful of sacks through the first few games of the season, and he’s got two or three times as many tackles for loss. He gets into the backfield and attacks the ball-carriers, and he does it all with a fair amount of violence. I’ll admit to thinking Williams was just an okay player, a decent first commit in the class. But he is trending up, and I’d put him among the biggest surprises in Pitt’s class so far. If he keeps this up, he’s going to see his ranking rise as well. And between Hayes and Williams is Tim Brown, a big defensive tackle who has been mighty disruptive from the middle of the line. He’s been a handful for opposing offensive lines this season. Behind those linemen are the linebackers, guys like Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields and AJ Roberts, and when you watch them, one thing jumps out: they fit into Pitt’s defense really well. Narduzzi and company are looking for some specific things in their linebackers, and they have found three guys who fit. All three cam run and hit - those seem like good qualities in linebackers. Finally, there’s the secondary, where Tee Denson, Hunter Sellers and Jahvante Royal are looking quite good. I really do think this is shaping up to be Narduzzi’s best overall class at Pitt, and that goes for both sides of the ball. Here’s the fun part: Hayes and Williams and the linebackers and, really, a bunch of defensive guys in this class are going to come to Pitt ready to play and potentially capable of getting on the field. But the Panthers shouldn’t need them. Pitt has quality depth returning at virtually every defensive position on the field in 2020; if any of these recruits get on the field next year, they’re really going to earn it.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Is this a big enough sample size?

We often talk about sample size when discussing stats in sports, and I think it’s a valuable factor to consider when we see - all too often, in my opinion - discussion about “pace.” Like if a guy hits a home run in the season opener, he is on pace for 162 homers. Or in 2010 when Garrett Jones hit two homers in the opener; he was on pace for 324 home runs that year, right? “Pace” is kind of a ridiculous stat without the context of sample size. But what always gets me is the question of how much sample size is enough sample size? Or, put a better way, what’s a big enough sample size? Specific to Pitt, what’s a big enough sample size to assess the state of the Panthers’ defense? It seems to me that five games is sufficient. And through five games, the numbers are more than impressive. To wit, Pitt’s defense ranks No. 27 in total defense (300.8 yards per game), No. 17 in rush defense (91.8 yards per game), No. 48 in pass defense (209 yards per game) and No. 38 in scoring defense (21 points per game). The Panthers are also No. 31 in pass efficiency defense, No. 8 in tackles for loss and No. 2 in sacks, and they lead the ACC in those last two categories. On top of that, they have built those numbers while facing some good offenses. Penn State and UCF are both top-15 in total offense and top-6 in scoring offense, and both had their greatest struggles of the season when tasked with moving the ball on Pitt’s defense. So five games might be a big enough sample size to have a judgment on this unit. And we can extend the sample size beyond five games, too. I’ve been building this stat week after week and I’ll keep building it until it becomes no longer relevant, but Pitt has now held its last 11 opponents under their season averages in points per game. 11 games in a row, dating back to the Virginia Tech game last November. Some teams, like Clemson in the ACC Championship Game or Virginia in the 2019 opener, were only held a couple points under their averages. Others were more extreme, like Penn State being 33 points below its season average, or UCF going for 15 less than the Knights average each week. Taken together, Pitt’s last 11 opponents have scored 13.3 points below their season averages. That’s virtually two touchdowns - that’s the impact the Panthers have had on their opponents’ offenses. There’s one more streak in there, too. In addition to being held under their season averages for scoring, not one of Pitt’s last nine opponents has gained more yards than its season average. Those nine teams - Wake Forest, Miami, Clemson, Stanford, Virginia, Ohio, Penn State, UCF and Delaware - have, on average, scored 16 points and 134 yards less than what they averaged for the season. Pitt has, on average, made each of the last nine offenses it has faced more than two touchdowns worse. And that’s not being funny with numbers: Virginia was only 2.2 points under its season average in the opener, but Ohio was -16.8, Penn State was -33, UCF was -15 and Delaware was -13.8. I know that Pitt fans are wary of proclaiming anything to be Good - this is a Good Offense or a Good Defense, etc. - because it seems like just when you believe something is Good, that’s when it blows up. But the numbers don’t lie and the looks test isn’t too shabby either. This defense is playing really well right now. Who has been the best player on defense?

Okay, so Pitt’s defense is playing really well - let’s make it a little more difficult and ask this: Who has been the Panthers’ best defender through five games? There’s certainly no shortage of candidates, and much like the thread on the message board that attempted to determine the biggest surprise on defense, there aren’t very many wrong answers. Paris Ford is the team’s leading tackler with 33 tackles. He has led Pitt in tackles in three of the five games this season, and he is fitting perfectly into the boundary safety role; that’s the position that Jordan Whitehead played for most of his Pitt career, and when it is played well, it produces a lot of tackles. That’s what Whitehead did and that’s what Ford did. And he has already been really close to a couple turnovers; get a few of those, and the legend of Paris Ford is only going to grow for Pitt fans. Kylan Johnson’s name is going to be brought up in this discussion, too. He is tied with Ford for the third-most defensive snaps this season and he is all over the box score: 20 tackles - tied for third on the team - 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and just three pass receptions allowed despite being targeted eight times, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson has been a shot in the arm for the defense, adding speed and athleticism at a position that has needed a boost for a few years. Of course, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would disagree with Jaylen Twyman as the MVP so far. He’s got six sacks in five games - or 0.5 less than Pitt’s leader in sacks had after 14 games last season. He’s a huge part of the reason why the Panthers are No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC in sacks, and he has been a force up the middle. Most teams can get production out of their defensive ends and outside linebackers, but the teams that really disrupt and opponent’s pass rush are the ones who have impact players in the middle of the line, too. You know who else I’d throw in? Patrick Jones. I know he only has two sacks after five games, but he officially has 11 quarterback hurries and PFF credits him with 26 pressures - tied for third-most nationally among all defensive players. Jones is getting into the backfield and impacting the pocket. Sometimes that results in a sack for him; more often, it’s leading to sacks for other players or hurried passes. I’m guessing the sack numbers for Jones are only going to increase. So if you want to say Jones has been the MVP or Twyman or Johnson, I won’t argue it. Or if you want to say Damar Hamlin (most snaps played on defense and the quarterback of the unit). Or Dane Jackson (who has been really stingy and is probably responsible for a few sacks himself, since the coverage has helped the pass rush). I won’t argue either one of those guys. And there’s a whole host of next-tier guys like Deslin Alexandre and Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis and Phil Campbell and Cam Bright who have really played well. And that’s why this section of the column is under “Two Questions We Have” and not “Three Things We Know.” I really don’t know. It has been such a group effort from Pitt’s defense this season that picking one player as The MVP is really tough. Too tough for me. I’ll let you call it: Who has been Pitt’s MVP on defense this season?