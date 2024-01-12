The 3-2-1 Column: Doing the opposite, Holstein, Hoops, and more It is the college football offseason, but that has not slowed down the news cycle at all for the Pitt football program. Last Friday, Pat Narduzzi announced the dismissal of three assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball. It did not take long for Narduzzi to seemingly find their replacements either. While the major shuffling on the coaching staff has drawn a lot of the attention, another big story happened over the weekend. Pitt landed its quarterback out of the transfer portal when Alabama quarterback Eli Holstein announced his decision to commit to the Panthers. The presence of Holstein changes the outlook for the quarterback position and we discuss what his addition means for Pitt. Of course there is also some Pitt basketball to discuss. The Panthers laid an egg on Tuesday night against Duke to drop to 1-4 in ACC play this season. Where is this season going and can they turn it around before its too late? All of that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW Pat Narduzzi made some necessary changes Following Pitt’s 2023 season, Pat Narduzzi made the most obvious and necessary move to his coaching staff when he relieved Frank Cignetti Jr. as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Panthers had finished the year ranked 114th in both total offense (317.9 ypg) and scoring (20.2 ppg). It was pretty obvious that move needed to be made, but when the offense struggled as much as it did, it was kind of hard to place the blame on just one guy. There needed to be multiple changes after a three-win season and though it took a little longer, the rest of those moves finally happened last week when Narduzzi let go of running backs coach Andre Powell, offensive line coach Dave Borbely, and also well-respected tight ends coach Tim Salem. Powell and Salem had been with Narduzzi from the start and were part of his inaugural coaching staff when he was hired back in 2015. All three coaches who were let go have produced multiple NFL players, helped Pitt win an ACC title in 2021, and were steadying forces on the offensive side of the ball with Pitt shuffling through five different offensive coordinators during Narduzzi’s tenure. Their work was certainly commendable, but it’s also hard to deny the offense slipped the past two seasons and it needed a reset, whether that was completely fair to them or not. Kade Bell, Pitt’s newly hired offensive coordinator, certainly brings a different play calling philosophy than previous offensive coordinators who worked under Narduzzi. The Pitt coach has exclusively hired coordinators with experience and pro-style backgrounds, so it made it easy for the veteran coaches to be able to blend into a new offense when a new coordinator came along. That is not to say the three coaches who were let go could not have adapted to Bell’s philosophy, but if Pitt is going to commit to overhauling the offense then it is probably the right call to dive all the way into this change. I think it is fair to acknowledge the life of an assistant college football coach is not always an easy gig, actually far from it. The pay is good, sure, but they work incredibly long hours and their job security can evaporate at a moment’s notice and last week was a good example of that. I can’t say for sure if the three dismissed coaches knew this was coming, but logistically you can see the strategy behind it. Pitt wanted to sign its 2024 recruiting class on December 20th and get through the holidays from there and needed the coaches to help finish out the recruiting class. Once the dust settled on recruiting and with the pending coaching convention on the horizon, Narduzzi made his move, and subsequently made his next play shortly thereafter… The new hires are pending Earlier this week, our own Chris Peak reported three names set to join the Pitt football coaching staff. Those moves have yet to be formally announced, but it seems like only a matter of time until they become official. Pitt is reportedly set to hire Lindsey Lamar to coach the running backs, Jeremy Darveau to run the offensive line, and Jacob Bronowski to guide the tight ends and also to be the special teams coordinators. Like newly hired offensive coordinator Kade Bell, all three coaches are on the younger side and have minimal experience with the power-five level. They all have a fair amount of upside for their own respective reasons, but there is also the inherent risk of hiring coaches without experience. I get that line of thinking, but also think that thought process sort of went away once Narduzzi went with the 31-year old offensive coordinator. I’ll make this analogy. We’ve all seen the TV sitcom Seinfeld. George Costanza, a beloved character played by Jason Alexander, had an epiphany one day as he was down on his luck. He was going to try to do the opposite of everything he would normally do. ‘Yes, I will do the opposite,” Costanza surmised. ‘I used to sit here and do nothing, and regret it for the rest of the day, so now I will do the opposite, and I will do something!’ George orders a different lunch and a girl who would never notice him immediately started to flirt with him. Later in the episode, the unemployed Costanza basically walks into a front office job with the New York Yankees. I can talk Seinfeld for days, but you get my gist. Narduzzi is finally just doing the opposite. Jim Chaney, Matt Canada, Shawn Watson, Mark Whipple, Frank Cignetti, Narduzzi's previous coordinators, were all older, experienced coaches with tons of college and pro experience who ran for the most part, similar pro-style offenses. For his sixth offensive coordinator hire, Narduzzi went with the opposite and hired an up-and-coming young guy from the FCS ranks who runs a tempo-based offense. When we get down to the assistant coaches, Narduzzi went with the opposite again. His routine has been to hire a new offensive coordinator, but keep around the same position coaches. I don’t know if opposite is right here in this situation, but coming off a three-win season, it’s worth a shot. As Jerry ultimately said to George, ‘If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right…’ As we get into these names a little further, I think from a coaching perspective, if Bell was going to bring along any assistant coach from Western Carolina with him, then the offensive line coach makes the most sense to me. If anybody should know how the blocking is supposed to look like in Bell’s offense, then it would be Darveau, who has worked with Bell and also his dad, Kerwin Bell, at different points throughout his career. Darveau does have some FBS experience and worked at Southern Miss and South Florida, he was even a run game coordinator with the Eagles. He worked under Bobby Petrino at Missouri State as well. Darveau has produced a lot of all-conference players at his various coaching stops and also some guys who have made the NFL. I don’t think this jump will be too much for him, and again, he knows how Bell likes to operate. Lindsey seemingly makes a lot of sense from a recruiting standpoint. He was first team All-Big East at South Florida and worked there for a while when Charlie Strong was the coach. As a Tampa native and playing and working for South Florida, there should be some good roots in place to help recruit that area. Plus his stop at Howard would help in that regard. Howard is perhaps the most well-respected HBCU out there and an offer from them resonates quite a bit, so there should be some connections in some talent-rich areas, most notably in the DMV. Brownowski was part of Miami of Ohio’s 11-win MAC Championship team this year. He is regarded as one of the best young special teams coaches in the country as well. Pitt has had very poor special teams play the past two seasons, so he brings an obvious upgrade there. I wonder about his experience at coaching tight ends, but I think the special teams aspect is tough to ignore. Plus, I think he should be able to bring some recruiting ability. MAC schools identify and offer almost any good high school player in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and so does Pitt. So he should have connections to jump into the same high schools he has been recruiting anyway. Again, on the surface each one of these hires seems good. I think the concern, however, is that the whole offensive staff is really young and does not really have experience at this level. It’s a fair to be hesitant on it all, but it’s certainly the opposite of what Pitt has had on this side of the ball.

A Disaster against Duke Duke star sophomore center Kyle Filipowski made a basket just one minute into the game against Pitt on Tuesday night to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead in front of a lively Oakland Zoo at the Petersen Events Center. It was the only lead change for the entire game. Duke led from wire to wire, and really it was never close either. The Blue Devils eventually took a 19-9 advantage at the 12:13 mark of the first half, and the lead never dipped below double digits for the remainder of the game. Duke, ranked No. 11 in the country, completely dismantled Pitt with an incredible shooting barrage in the first half. The Blue Devils led by 25 at halftime, went up by as many as 34, and Pitt could not bring the deficit below 20 points for the entire second half. It was a shellacking. Period. The loss dropped Pitt’s record to 10-6 on the year and the Panthers hold a measly 1-4 mark in ACC play. Of all the top teams in the ACC, Duke is probably the worst matchup for Pitt. We saw how they controlled the Panthers in last year’s ACC Tournament, and Tuesday’s game was reminiscent of that. They have better players and ran circles around a team searching for answers on both sides of the ball. Duke punched early and often while Pitt was hanging on the ropes from the start. The loss at face value kind of is what it is. Duke is better than Pitt and also lot of teams, that much is apparent, but the outcome also put added emphasis on some other lingering issues with this team that have been festering all season. Pitt has had trouble scoring in big games and also protecting its home court in general. The Panthers have lost more home games this year (4) than all of last season (3) and are only averaging 61 points per game in those four defeats. Pitt post defense is a nightmare, with Duke outscoring Pitt 32-12 in the paint and also dominating on the glass as well. And simply put, Pitt just has not won a noteworthy game yet this season. Any chance Pitt has had to make a statement, they have fallen short whether that was against Duke, Florida, North Carolina or Clemson. Now that the season is heading in a wrong direction in a hurry. The concern is not so much about collecting big, impressive wins, but just stacking wins in general. The team needs to find some kind of groove in January or February, but even then the opportunity to make a second straight NCAA Tournament berth already seem to be on life support, and that was hardly the expectation for this team. Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington have shown flashes of brilliance this year, but Pitt’s two best players went a combined 7-of-24 from the field against Duke. Pitt has some well documented issues with its depth and supporting cast and if those two don’t have it going in a particular game, then it is going to be nearly impossible for them to beat most ACC teams. I think they have made the right and necessary lineup switches in recent weeks, but those haven’t necessarily translated to wins just yet. I am a firm believer in Pitt needing to get more looks to younger guys like Jaland Lowe and Guillermo Diaz Graham, but their inexperience certainly plays a factor in the teams’ struggles on Tuesday. Lowe has played well of late, but the length of Duke bothered him on Tuesday with a 3-of-10 shooting performance and season-high four turnovers. Diaz Graham is the best offensive option they have as a center, but it is not coincidental Filipowski dominated Pitt either. Losing to a top-15 team that has the talent Duke possesses is one thing, but to not even be competitive and to lay an egg on national TV in front of a big crowd is another. Tuesday was nothing short of a disaster for this team, program, and coach. They need to change things around in a hurry, but the last game does not inspire a lot of confidence.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Who is Eli Holstein? Look, we’re in a new era in college football, and I don’t know how else to say it. Alabama freshman quarterback Eli Holstein entered the transfer portal last week following his team’s loss in the Rose Bowl. He visited Pitt over the weekend and was committed by Sunday. It was a whirlwind, but we also anticipated this news was coming just the same. The transfer portal certainly can create chaotic player movement, and for quarterbacks specifically, they always seem to have a destination in mind when they decide to leave and Pitt was the school Holstein targeted from the jump. Holstein was tied to Pitt because of some connections to former Pitt offensive linemen Mike McGlynn who talked up the program to Holstein and his family. It is not the scenario many expected that led a former four-star quarterback committing to Pitt. But hey, sometimes the transfer portal can lead to some surprises and when it comes to four-star quarterbacks with four years of eligibility, you take it how you can get it. Pitt needed to add a quarterback from the portal this offseason, that much was sure. Kenny Pickett rewrote the school record books back in 2021 and since his departure Pitt has turned to five different starting quarterbacks over the past two seasons, all of whom have struggled to varying degrees. As the team navigates the offseason and prepares for the 2024 campaign, this much is clear: Pitt does not have a defined starting quarterback heading into next year. Holstein could very well be that guy, but he will also have to go out and earn it and win over Bell over two upperclassmen with starting experience. So just who is Eli Holstein? He was a four-star quarterback in the class of 2023 out Zachary, Louisiana. Rivals graded him as the No. 147 overall player in his class and also the 9th best pro-style quarterback. Holstein committed to Alabama in the spring before his senior year and chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas A&M and Utah. Holstein was not needed as a freshman for Alabama and the Tide made it all the way to the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban signed another four-star quarterback in 2023 alongside Holstein and also recently got a signature from a five-star in the 2024 class. It’s Alabama, there’s always going to be the next five-star waiting in the wings and it is not uncommon for quarterbacks from programs like that to look for their next destination the way Holstein did. So what is Pitt getting with its new quarterback? Well, on paper he looks like a pretty good prospect. He had a significant offer sheet and landed at the premier program of college football exactly one year ago. Holstein put together an impressive high school career in Louisiana where he threw for 7,014 yards, 62 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions plus adding 30 touchdowns as a runner as well. While Holstein has some mobility and ability to extend plays, he is also 6-4 and 237 pounds and had the type of frame of a traditional drop back passer. It is college football and there are never sure things when projecting 19 year olds, but in the case of Holstein, there is value to this addition for the Pitt program. He is a high upside player with multiple years of eligibility and after some misses on the recruiting trail by Cignetti, there needed to be an influx of talent to the quarterback room. He is another piece to the puzzle, a big one at that, but he is also not the first transfer to come to Pitt. The results have been mixed through the years with transfer quarterbacks, but Holstein’s profile and what he could potentially bring is very, very intriguing. Is Tuesday a must-win game? Pitt’s loss to Duke was the 16th game of the season, or roughly the midpoint of the year. The Panthers still have 15 regular season games to go and they need to get to work quickly if this team wants to remain relevant in the ever important months of February and March. Pitt has had far too many seasons of late where they were completely out of playing meaningful basketball by the time February rolls around, and it’s not fun for fans, players, coaches, or media. Half the fun of college basketball is the daily ritual of checking the NET rankings, looking at bracket projections, and rooting against other teams each night for a chance to make the tournament. When that goes away, the season and outlook can get very bleak and it’s also an all-too-familiar feeling around these parts of late. The Panthers broke through last year with 24 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth, but the program is also not too far removed from a stretch of six straight losing seasons either. Will Jeffress is the only player around who lived through some of those seasons, but the fan base certainly remembers the late season slides vividly and once a slide starts to happen in a college basketball season, it can be hard to gather your footing Well, Pitt needs to find a way to do that and it all starts with Tuesday night. If there is going to be any type of turnaround to this season, then it really needs to start with a win over Syracuse. Pitt cannot afford to fall to 1-5 In league play and add another home loss to the resume either. It’s not entirely about postseason hopes either, because with another loss you run the risk of losing energy around the program. There has been a lot of bad basketball and an apathetic feelings toward the Pitt program in recent years and they are definitely toeing that line here yet again. The thing is, I do think Pitt is capable of playing better than what it has displayed in some of these recent defeats, but it just comes down to whether or not they can play better more consistently. The Duke game showed vulnerabilities we knew they already had. Pitt does not have good post defense, and the same could be said on offense. The team clearly lacks outside shooters and secondary scorers. The Duke and North Carolina losses did not reveal any new information on those fronts. The thing I keep coming back to is the two star players not shining in the biggest games. Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington are the team’s two best players, and at time their only true consistent scoring threats. The recent losses were magnified because neither exactly played well. Pitt needs its star players to play like stars and if that starts to happen, then it can mask those post defense issues, or lack of secondary scorers. When those two are clicking and making shots, Pitt becomes tough to defend. When those two aren’t connecting, then it gets ugly in a hurry. Pitt lost to Syracuse back on December 30th, but it was a game that was very winnable. The Panthers led at halftime, stretched it to double digits early in the second half, but turnovers and poor free throw shooting ultimately cost the team the game. It was not a lack of talent or something Syracuse was doing specifically, so when the two teams meet again, Pitt is not going to be outmatched or anything the way it was against Duke, but it will come down to executing. The answer to the question is simple: Yes, Tuesday is a must win game. We’re still at that point of calling it that, but if the defeats start to mount, then they become, well…meaningless.