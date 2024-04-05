It may be the offseason, but the news cycle around Pitt athletics did not ease up this week. The basketball program saw one of its best players declare for the NBA, while another reaffirmed his return to the program. The football team is nearing the end of spring football, but there is a unique twist to it all, with Pat Narduzzi opening up a scrimmage to the fans, a rather unprecedented move on his part. All of that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 Column.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW Bub is NBA bound The news that broke on Wednesday certainly did not come without warning. Bub Carrington announced his intentions that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility at Pitt and will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft at a press conference held at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday. He will leave college basketball after just one season and is expected to be a first round pick in June. Carrington had one of the best statistical freshman seasons in Pitt history and was also one of the very best among his peers for the 2023-24 season. He was the only freshman in the country to average at least 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the year. The Baltimore native was an All-ACC rookie team selection and garnered national attention throughout the season. Carrington recorded the fifth triple-double in Pitt history in his college debut and ever since then he has been a name prominently on the NBA’s radar. His freshman season had ups and downs like most first-year players, but he finished strong averaging 18.8 points over his final six games in a Pitt uniform, including a dazzling 24-point outburst in the ACC Tournament semifinals against then No. 4 North Carolina. The possibility of Carrington leaving after one season has been in the back of everyone’s minds pretty much since that first game. When Pitt announced that it would be hosting a special press conference with Jeff Capel and a ‘select player’ on Tuesday, naturally the wheels started spinning with a range of possibilities for everyone, myself included, but the one that made the most sense was Carrington declaring early, which is exactly what transpired. There are certainly ripple effects because of his decision for everyone involved. For starters, Pitt lost what would likely be its best player for next season. The Panthers had a real opportunity to garner some preseason attention with a talented returning backcourt, and losing Carrington may take that off the table. Aside from the preseason recognition, it flat out hurts the team on the court next season as well. Carrington was very good this year and obviously there would have been an expectation for him to grow as a second-year player. On his end, Carrington’s decision does not come without risk. It does sound like Jeff Capel did a lot of leg work for him to learn where he stands in the eyes for certain scouts and general managers, but it's still probably to early to get that first round ‘promise’ from any team just yet. He does need to follow up his freshman campaign with a strong pre draft process to assure he lands in the first round. It was pretty apparent that Capel and Carrington share a pretty strong bond and the press conference this week definitely was Pitt, as a program, trying to display that they are able to develop NBA players and it has a coach willing to support them. I don’t know if producing one NBA player changes perception or will drive a spike in recruiting, but it also can't hurt either. The theoretical pro pipeline has to start somewhere, and perhaps it will with Carrington. Pitt has work to do in the portal Bub Carrington leaving for the NBA does not change the greater point that Pitt needs to add some talent in the transfer portal, but it may change who the coaching staff targets and how they chose to approach things. It is hard to report exact NIL figures, but it’s safe to say Carrington was going to command a good bit of those allocated funds and, in theory his departure should free up some money to help fill some spots. While the NIL situation is still cloudy in some respects, I do think Pitt is in a position to go out and get some impact players, which has generally been the case the past two seasons. This program has benefitted greatly from the transfer portal and Capel has shown a good eye for brining in fits to his program. Jamarius Burton collected first-team All-ACC honors in 2023, while Blake Hinson did it this past season, and both players joined Pitt via the portal. If nothing else, there is tangible proof that the Panthers can acquire some important pieces here in the coming weeks. As everything stands today, Pitt has nine players on the books for next season. It is entirely possible that number changes, but I think the Federiko Federiko and William Jeffress transfers came at the heels of some postseason team meetings. Now that we are beyond that point, Pitt’s remaining scholarship players are likely sticking around, Jaland Lowe confirmed he will be back yesterday and I’m sure others will follow suit. Pitt has three guards: Ishmael Leggett, Lowe, and incoming 2024 recruit Brandin Cummings. The Panthers have a pair of wings in Zack Austin and redshirt freshman Marlon Barnes. The rest of the roster is rounded out by size. Guillermo Diaz Graham, his brother Jorge, Papa Amadou Kante, and 2024 signee Amdy Ndiaye all stand 6-foot-10 or taller. The task is now to fill in the gaps around them. The Carrington departure makes adding an additional guard vital and Capel acknowledged as much on Wednesday. It will be hard to get an equal replacement for Carrington talent wise, but there should be ways to offset his production with the right fit. Pitt likes to fire up 3-pointers at a high rate, and I expect the third guard that they would pencil in with Leggett and Lowe is someone who can stretch the floor while letting those two create off the dribble more. Since the portal opened, Pitt has explored finding a replacement for Blake Hinson. It may be hard to really get that same caliber of player, but it’s clear the vision of getting a high-scoring forward who can step out and extend the defense is certainly a high priority. Pitt missed out on Brandon Johnson of ECU already, but they have reached out to a number of players with similar profiles like Mikeal Brown-Jones of UNC-Greensboro along with a few more. And of course, new portal entries happen by the hour, with more targets that will likely be added to the mix soon enough. The last major piece is trying to get another big man, and there has been some traction there already. Pitt has a visit visit set for the day after the dead period ends with Cam Corhen from Florida State, who will be in town April 12th. It appears that could be a visit worth watching. There would still be an additional roster spot available if Pitt grabs a guard, a forward, and a center. That last spot can be flexible, like a best player available type of situation, or if a high school recruit comes along at the last minute, they would have the space to accommodate him. Remember, Pitt signed a late four-star in each of the past two years with Dior Johnson in 2023 and Kante last year. You never know if something like that can happen this year as well, and it’s nice to be an available landing spot.

A shift in philosophy Let’s take a moment to flip to football real quick. I think that general census around the Pitt program right now is that everyone is waiting to see how new offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s system will look like on the field. He comes with great pedigree at the FCS level and a brings a lot of confidence and positive energy, but he is also certainly inexperienced at this level, which creates an air of uncertainty. There is a sense that it might take a year or two for this thing to really take off, and in order to do that, it might take getting the right personnel in place. There have been glimpses this spring about what the offense will look like. Alliance 412 is inviting its members to attend tomorrow’s scrimmage and of course the spring game is next week, so there are more ways to look at how this thing is supposed to operate. The other indicator, and it’s something I’ve noticed, is how they are approaching recruiting. Bell’s offensive philosophy is supposed to based on tempo and speed, and judging by who the offensive staff is targeting in the class of 2025, that will undoubtedly be an emphasis with personnel. It started with the commitment of quarterback Mason Heintschel. He is probably more of a running threat than most of the quarterbacks Pitt has recruited in recent memory. Beyond that, it’s pretty easy to see what kind of players they are looking for at the skilled position. It’s still early, but Pitt has several upcoming official visits already planned for June, and it’s clear what the staff is prioritizing from its skill position players. Here is a look at some of the early names set to visit in two months:

Given Pitt's track record for hosting big June official visit weekends, this list will likely grow, but from the first set of names to confirm visits, I think the common theme with that list of players is pretty telling. They are targeting more speed than size at both running back and wide receiver, which isn't a bad path, but it is indicative of how Pitt is going to try to play offense under Kade Bell.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Where does Carrington's freshman season rank? The one and done path is not a new concept to the college basketball world, but it is a little different for Pitt and Carrington's announcement helps illustrate that. The Panthers, even during their successful Big East days, were not known for landing high-level high school prospects who would flip to the NBA after one season. That path has been more for the Kentuckys and Dukes of the world, and as such, the last player to be a one and done at Pitt was Steven Adams, who happens to be the last first round pick for this program as well. Adams was a first round prospect because of his size and upside, not so much for what he accomplished in a Pitt uniform. So when looking at the best freshmen seasons in Pitt history, you have to dig a little deeper than looking at the school's draft history. Carrington finished the 2023-24 season with 456 points, 136 assists, and 65 made 3-pointers. All three of those numbers rank in the top five in Pitt history for a freshman. He recorded 23 double-figure scoring games and played about 33 minutes per game, so not only did Carrington have a big freshman season, he was simply a big part of a 20-win team regardless of class. How many freshmen can truly match Carrington? The names are probably obvious if you follow Pitt hoops, but his season was as good, or better than many of them. Dejuan Blair, Charles Smith, and Christ Taft all come to mind as star Pitt freshmen. Smith is the program’s all-time leading scorer and was an immediate force as a freshman. Blair and Taft both walked into veteran teams and made them better as a starting center for each. The legendary Sam Clancy also put on a show in his first year back in 1978, averaging a double-double for the year. Some of the best point guards in Pitt history, Brandin Knight and Sean Miller, both played well as freshman averaging over five assists per game, but neither averaged double figures. While his time might not be remembered fondly in Pitt circles, Xavier Johnson’s 2019 season may be tough to top statistically, averaging a school-best 15.5 points and also 4.5 assists per game as a freshman. There are a lot of good players who come to mind, but Carrington’s numbers are right there with just about all of them.