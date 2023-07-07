In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about the receivers, Jordan Addison's place in Pitt history, a good offensive line class and a lot more.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW The offensive line class is good

Size isn’t everything, but when it comes to offensive linemen, it’s a lot, and Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class has quite a bit of it. It’s not the biggest class of linemen we’ve seen the Panthers recruit. The 2013 class with Dorian Johnson and Jaryd Jones-Smith and Carson Baker and Aaron Reese - those guys were fairly large. The next year was, too; Mike Grimm and Alex Bookser were giant human beings. By comparison, the 2024 class - like most of the classes since 2014 - haven’t been quite as big. And yet, the 2024 class is one of the biggest in recent memory. I like using words that mean multiple things, because we can play around with them a bit. Obviously in this case we’re talking about two types of size: the size of the class and the size of the players themselves. Pitt’s 2024 class is not lacking in the latter department, by any means. But it is truly large in the former area, with five commitments after Moritz Schmoranzer committed last Friday. If the Panthers hold onto all five of those commits, it will be the biggest offensive line class Pitt has signed since 2017, when Gabe Houy, Owen Drexel, Carter Warren, Carson Van Lynn and Jerry Drake all joined the team. It’s interesting to think back to that 2017 class. I don’t really recall all that much excitement from the fan base about those linemen. Drake was the biggest “get” in the group, a prospect who was widely considered to be underrated when he committed to Pitt after holding offers from all over the place. Drake played in five games over three seasons before leaving for medical reasons, and while Van Lynn would also leave the team as a transfer, the other three linemen formed the foundation of the offensive line that would help the highest-scoring offense in school history win an ACC championship. Seven years after signing that class, the Pitt coaches are set to bring in a group that could be equal in quantity and just might surpass the 2017 group in quality. Caleb Holmes is the centerpiece of the offensive line commits, and he’s arguably the best overall prospect in Pitt’s class right now regardless of position. Adham Abouraya and Jiavani Cooley are in-state prospects - Cooley a tackle and Abouraya a high school tackle who could play there or guard in college. Mason Lindsay is a big tackle from DeMatha. And Schmoranzer is a 6’4” 280-pound athlete who could legitimately play any one of the five positions on the line. It’s a good group of linemen and, quite frankly, a boost for a position group that needs one. Pitt has landed some good offensive linemen over the years: the 2017 group produced three starters; two players from the 2018 class will finish their careers as multi-year starters after this season; the 2019 class produced arguably the team’s top lineman heading into this season; and one projected starter for this season comes from the 2020 class. The jury is still out on the 2021 class, but Ryan Baer in the 2022 class stands as the best line prospect Pitt has signed under Pat Narduzzi. So there have been good players, but offensive line recruiting can always be upgraded, and it feels like that upgrade has come this year. The 2024 class is big in its size and has quite a bit of quality. We’ll give the class a grade in a few years when we see what these players become, but there does seem to have been a bump in recruiting along the line.

Big plays are needed

Consider this the latest in an ongoing series of me lamenting the state of Pitt’s wide receivers room. I’ve done it before, I’m doing it now and I’ll probably do it again before the summer ends. With any luck, I won’t have to do it during the season, but we’ll see on that. Today’s theme with the receivers is big plays. Can anybody make them? Look, last year’s offense wasn’t exactly known for its big plays. I mean, the running game was, but the passing game wasn’t. It was pedestrian, at best, or at least that’s the way it felt. By my calculations, Pitt had 42 passing plays that gained 20+ yards last season. According to cfbstats.com, that ranked No. 63 nationally. Western Kentucky was No. 1 in the nation with 81 passing plays of at least 20 yards, followed by USC and Georgia, who had 70+ each. So the Panthers had a little more than half as many as the national leader, although they were sixth in the ACC behind North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest, Duke and Syracuse. To be honest, that’s better than I expected, at least as far as Pitt’s place in the conference. But here’s the problem:

Half of those 42 big passing plays went to one guy. You guessed it: Jared Wayne. Who’s not here anymore. That leaves a hole. And really, Wayne was something of an unlikely candidate for the “big play receiver” title; while he had a decent number of big plays in 2021, I don’t think most of us would have defined him as such entering 2022 - especially without Jordan Addison on the field drawing a considerable amount of attention. Someone could emerge as a big-play threat this year like Wayne did last year, but I’m not sure who that would be. Bub Means had six catches of 20+ yards last season. Konata Mumpfield had three. And Daejon Reynolds had two at Florida (both in one game). No other receiver on Pitt’s 2023 roster had one. So there’s not much for any of these receivers to hang their hats on. Mumpfield showed some explosiveness at Akron in 2021; according to cfbstats.com, he had three catches of 25+ yards and 15 catches of 15+ yards that year. That’s promising. And Means showed similar promise in 2021 at Louisiana Tech when he averaged 19.9 yards per catch, gained 15+ yards on 12 of his 23 receptions and 25+ on six of those catches. Means definitely has the physical traits with his size, speed and athleticism, but he also needs a fair bit of refining to become a complete receiver and not just an athlete who (sometimes) catches passes. But like so much with Pitt’s receivers - and, really, the offense as a whole - any expectation of positive production comes down to hope. Some are fond of saying that hope is not a strategy, but in this case, that’s all Pitt’s got.

Experienced depth is needed, too

Just for fun, let’s keep up the receiver lament. In this edition, we’re lamenting the lack of depth. Because not only is Pitt facing the loss of its leading receiver from a year ago and not only are the Panthers lacking any clear big-play option, but the team also has so very little in the way of depth. I mean, there are players on the roster. 10 of them, in fact, and that’s just the scholarship guys; there are also a few walk-ons at receiver. So let’s clarify: Pitt has literally no experienced depth. None. That’s not hyperbole, unfortunately, because after Konata Mumpfield, Bub Means and Daejon Reynolds, the entirety of Pitt’s receiver roster has a combined total of three collegiate offensive snaps. Three. And those three were taken by converted defensive back Jahvante Royal, who saw the field at the very, very end of Pitt’s regular-season blowout win at Miami last year. That’s it. Addison Copeland and Che Nwabuko didn’t play as true freshmen last year, and the rest of the roster is made up of four incoming true freshmen. Of the 10 scholarship receivers on the roster, six have the word “freshman” in their class designation. That’s a lot of inexperience. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a lack of talent; we’ll find out about that. But we know for sure there isn’t much experience. And that’s concerning. Interestingly, Mumpfield, Means and Reynolds have a combined total of roughly 180 career receptions; that’s interesting because last year’s receiver roster - after Jordan Addison’s departure - had just about the same number. So maybe all hope isn’t lost just because a chunk of the roster is lacking in experience. Then again, the performance of last year’s receiver roster isn’t exactly something to aspire to. This all plays into the reason that receiver was the biggest need this past offseason. It’s why the coaches got Reynolds from the transfer portal but kept working on other targets like Dante Cephas and Jaquae Jackson. Tiquan Underwood and the rest of the offensive staff knew they needed a few more experienced receivers. But they failed to get any, so they have what they have. Now, the only way an inexperienced player becomes an experienced player is by actually getting on the field, and by the end of the year, some of these inexperienced guys - Royal or the redshirt freshmen or the true freshmen - will have enough experience to erase some of these concerns for next year. Until then, though, it’s a big guessing game.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Is Addison an all-time great?

Continuing the receiver discussion… I actually don’t think this is much of a question at all, but we’ll ask it anyway because it’s an interesting comparison of emotion vs. cold hard facts. The cold hard facts point to Jordan Addison as one of the best Pitt football players of all-time, a legendary Panther whose individual accomplishments at his position fall behind just one other player in school history. That’s a fact. Also a fact: his performance in 2021 stands as one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in Pitt history. Also a fact: he was a driving force behind the Panthers’ first real championship of any kind since 1976. Those are facts. But then there’s emotion - the emotion that comes with a surefire first-round Draft pick walking away from the school where he made his name to play his final season somewhere else. Those emotions are exacerbated by the resulting season after his departure, when his absence was indisputably felt as the team struggled to get the passing game going. I think that emotion makes it a bit easier to downplay Addison’s place in Pitt history. As evidence, I asked a simple poll question on Twitter earlier this week: Is Jordan Addison the second-best receiver in school history? In the end, there were 2,202 votes cast, and the poll results ended up being a lot closer than I expected. 51.8% said yes and 48.2% said no, while about 150 people a whole bunch of people chimed in with other options - most of them picking Antonio Bryant or Tyler Boyd. Those are two good options, and I think there’s a conversation to be had there. But I think it gets a lot easier to talk yourself into Bryant or Boyd when the emotion of Addison’s departure comes into play. I also think it’s easier to talk about how Addison benefited from having Kenny Pickett throwing to him and Mark Whipple calling the plays when you’re still smarting from the fact that he left. The real shame of it is, not only would Pitt have been better with Addison last season, but there’s a real chance he would have finished his career as the Panthers’ all-time leader in basically every major receiving category. To reach that trifecta, he would have had to catch 95 passes for 1,103 yards and 14 touchdowns. That would be a big season, of course, and while it seems like a bridge too far in Frank Cignetti’s offense, Jared Wayne caught 60 for 1,063 and seven scores; I don’t think it’s a stretch to assume that Addison could have gone off for more than Wayne did. Ultimately, Addison made the decision he made and left Pitt for USC, where he played 11 games and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Was it the wrong decision? That’s tough to say, considering he still ended up being a first-round draft pick when the Vikings took him at No. 23 overall this past spring. Either way, I think Addison put up one of the best individual performances in Pitt history and was a big part of one of the best team performances in Pitt history. And that makes him one of the best players in Pitt history.

Is receiver the weakest position of the Narduzzi era?

This is turning into - or has already turned into - a receiver-centric column, but that’s what happens when I spend all week writing about the receivers: Inevitably I end up thinking a lot about the receivers, which leads to writing even more about the receivers. So here we are. Anyway, as part of our Wide Receiver Week, I ranked the top five receivers of the Pat Narduzzi era yesterday. There’s some debate to be had about No. 1 on the list, since Tyler Boyd had a better Pitt career but Jordan Addison had the best single season (and then we could get really semantic about it and point out that Boyd only played one season under Narduzzi, so if we’re talking about the best receivers of the Narduzzi era, Addison wins because his 2021 was better than Boyd’s 2015, but I digress). We can save the Addison/Boyd debate for another day, because what inspired this section of the column wasn’t so much the particulars of which receiver should be No. 1 but rather the group overall. It wasn’t tough to determine that Addison, Boyd, Jester Weah, Jared Wayne and Maurice Ffrench made up the top five - in some order - but I really started getting a weird feeling when I considered what it would look like if I ranked the rest of the top 10. Put another way, it gets pretty scary when you start considering Nos. 6-10. Taysir Mack is in there and he wasn’t bad. He had more than 2,000 receiving yards in four seasons. And we could put Quadree Henderson in the group, even if he did more as an all-purpose threat than as a true receiver. But you run out of even acceptable options pretty quick after that. Here’s the list of all 24 receivers who have caught a pass for Pitt since the start of the 2015 season.

Table Name Player Years Rec. Yards TD Jordan Addison 2020-21 160 2,259 21 Maurice Ffrench 2016-19 156 1,637 10 Jared Wayne 2019-22 146 2,308 13 Taysir Mack 2018-21 138 2,059 9 Quadree Henderson 2015-17 98 887 5 Tyler Boyd 2015 91 926 6 Rafael Araujo-Lopes 2015-18 83 947 6 Shocky Jacques-Louis 2018-21 81 1,010 3 Jester Weah 2015-17 77 1,566 14 Konata Mumpfield 2022 58 551 1 Aaron Mathews 2016-19 44 580 1 DJ Turner 2020 44 634 3 Dontez Ford 2015-16 43 793 4 Tre Tipton 2015-21 40 406 2 Bub Means 2022 27 401 2 Jaylon Barden 2020-22 19 333 3 Jaden Bradley 2021-22 19 259 2 Melquise Stovall 2021 16 203 1 Zach Challingsworth 2015 12 171 1 Dontavius Butler-Jenkins 2018-19 10 77 1 Elijah Zeise 2015 5 43 0 John Vardzel 2019-21 5 17 0 Gavin Thomson 2020-22 4 39 0 Garrett Bickhart 2020-21 2 16 0

It says something about the depth of the group that Boyd is No. 6 in receptions despite playing just one season. It really falls off fast. Maybe by the end of this season we’ll feel better about Konata Mumpfield and Bub Means (that would be good, not just for lists like these but for the fate of the 2023 Panthers themselves). But the first eight years of receivers in the Narduzzi era haven’t exactly been littered with good options. That group of 24 receivers has produced five all-conference selections: Tyler Boyd (2015 first team)

Quadree Henderson (2016 honorable mention as a WR)

Maurice Ffrench (2019 third team)

Jordan Addison (2020 honorable mention)

Jordan Addison (2021 first team) And two Pitt receivers have been drafted since Narduzzi became head coach (Boyd was a second-round pick in 2016; Addison was a first-round pick this year, and since he went to the NFL directly from USC, you could make this list even more harsh by claiming he doesn’t count). You don’t necessarily expect Pitt to dominate the All-ACC selections and NFL Draft at receiver, but five all-conference honors and two Draft picks in eight seasons is not a great total. The only Pitt position group with fewer NFL Draft selections since 2016 is linebacker (one), but that number should grow in the next year or two. I think it’s hard to find another position group to match the receivers in terms of how underwhelming the whole thing looks (then again, I’m writing about the tight ends next week, so…) It’s a position that needs a major upgrade, because while Pitt has seen two all-time program greats in the last eight years, the falloff after that top group is severe.