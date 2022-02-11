The 3-2-1 Column: Basketball talk, a new football coach, and more

In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we talk plenty about the state of the Pitt basketball program, we hit on Pitt’s newest assistant coach in football, and also look at the upcoming NFL Draft for some former Panthers.

Tiquan Underwood joined Pitt's staff as WR coach.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW Pitt completes its coaching staff

Last Saturday morning Pitt made the hiring of Tiquan Underwood official. His name had been known for a little over a week after it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, but it took some time to complete the deal officially on Pitt’s end. Underwood was formally named Pitt’s new wide receivers coach late last week and he was also given the title of Pass Game Coordinator in that announcement. Underwood comes to Pitt after serving as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater Rutgers for the past two seasons. He had previous stops with the Miami Dolphins and Lafayette College as a coach after a playing career that lasted from 2008-2017 in both the NFL and CFL. Underwood is 34 years old and will be the youngest member of the Pitt coaching staff for the 2022 season. In his first appearance in front of the media on Wednesday, he displayed an energy that Pat Narduzzi is hoping will translate on the field and also on the recruiting trail. Underwood is tasked with leading perhaps Pitt’s best returning position group heading into the 2022 season. Jordan Addison is a reigning All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner, and will be Pitt’s premier offensive player entering the 2022 season. Underwood will also be Addison’s third receivers coach in as many years, after Chris Beatty and Brennan Marion moved on in each of the past two off-seasons. Given the room he is stepping into, Underwood has a chance to not only keep the receivers moving at an upward trajectory, but also build to it on the recruiting trail. We already saw earlier this week Underwood reaching out to a four-star wide receiver, and he showed the ability to land those type of players at Rutgers as well. It remains to be seen what all the Pass Game Coordinator title will entail for him, but obviously it was an added incentive to help lure him away from his own alma mater. Pitt’s two newest assistant coaches may also have the most important jobs on the staff, at least from the standpoint of trying to keep the momentum rolling into next season. Pitt’s first 11-win season in 40 years was made possible largely because of its prolific passing attack. Underwood along with new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti will have plenty of weapons at their disposal to keep this offense performing at a high level. Spring practice starts later this month and a lot of the attention will be on the new coaches, the quarterback battle, and the offense overall.



Mo Gueye had 8 blocks on Wednesday night. (USA Today Sports)

Pitt basketball stops the bleeding

The Pitt basketball team secured a win on Wednesday to end a four-game losing streak. The Panthers went into Tallahassee and knocked off a depleted Florida State team by a score of 56-51. It was not a pretty game by nature, as the Panthers shot just 33% from the floor, but that’s OK. The team needed a win, and it got one. February has been a house of horrors for this basketball program under Jeff Capel, and Wednesday’s victory was just the fourth February win for Pitt in the past four seasons. In fact, this is the first Pitt road February win since 2017, when the Panthers beat Boston College in Kevin Stallings’ first season as the head coach. This program has been defined by its late season collapses over the past three years, and it looked like the Panthers were in the midst of another one, especially coming off a 74-47 loss to Virginia Tech on Monday. Pitt’s schedule has been brutal of late, with a game seemingly every other day, but the team found a way to gut one out against the Seminoles on Wednesday. Ithiel Horton proved to be the hero, as he scored a season-high 25 points and made seven three-pointers in the win. It was a gratifying experience for the junior guard, who had missed 19 games this season due to a suspension. Horton’s absence was felt throughout the season, as Pitt ranks 13th out of 15 teams in the ACC in made three-point field goals on the year. Horton is a career 39% shooter, and his presence on Wednesday showed another option that this team has been lacking all season long. Sure, Florida State has been reeling of late and the Seminoles were down several key players, but Pitt has no reason to apologize for the win. Pitt has been down multiple starters all season as well, and they needed to grab a win in the worst way. The team has struggled on the road and they were at the tail end of a busy week, but any way you shake it, this was a nice win for Jeff Capel’s team.

Kenny Pickett is one of three Pitt players going to the NFL Combine. (Matt Hawley)

Three Panthers heading to Indianapolis

On Wednesday it was announced that the trio of Cal Adomitis, Damarri Mathis, and Kenny Pickett will be going to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that is set to begin on March 1st. It is the same trio that appeared in the prestigious Senior Bowl over the weekend. Pickett, Pitt’s all time leading passer, will be looking to become Pitt’s first 1st round draft pick under current head coach Pat Narduzzi, and the first for the program since Aaron Donald went 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Pitt has not had a quarterback drafted in the first round since Dan Marino was selected 27th overall in the 1983 NFL Draft. There does not seem to be too much suspense as to whether Pickett will actually go in the first round, but rather how high he will be selected. He is competing with Liberty’s Malik Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and North Carolina’s Sam Howell to be the first quarterback taken in this year’s draft. The combine will attract plenty of attention for Pickett not just because of the position he plays and the buzz he is getting, but because of his hand size. Yep, it’s something NFL scout care about and it is believed that his hands are on the small side for a quarterback. Pickett opted to not have his hands measured at the Senior Bowl, which has led to some speculation, but in the end most feel Pickett can and will be drafted highly come April despite of those measurements. Cal Adomitis may be a long shot to be drafted, but two long snappers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it is possible. Adomitis started 64 consecutive games at Pitt and was the winner of the Mannelly Award, given to the top long snapper in college football. He was also named a first team All-American this past year. In the end, it comes down to whether or not a team wants to use a pick on a long snapper, but it’s fair to say Adomitis has a chance to have a long career in the NFL if things go right. Lastly, Damarri Mathis will be looking to become the sixth Pitt defensive back to get drafted under Narduzzi’s watch, joining a list that includes Jordan Whitehead, Avonte Maddox, Dane Jackson, Jason Pinnock, and Damar Hamlin. Mathis performed well at the senior bowl, and he was Pitt’s top corner in 2021, and played a lot of football for this program over the years. Mathis may not have the buzz of a lot of defensive backs in this draft class, but appears to be in a good spot to be drafted. While those three players were invited to the combine, that does not close the book on some other draft eligible Panthers. Jason Pinnock was not invited to the combine last year, but a strong senior day vaulted him into the fifth round. We’ll see if another Pitt player, perhaps someone like Lucas Krull, can generate that type of buzz outside of the combine this year.

Freshman OL Ryan Baer started classes last month.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE Can any of the freshmen have an impact in 2022?

On Wednesday of this week, three Pitt freshmen in the class of 2022 met with the media for the first time as members of the football program. Ryan Baer, Addison Copeland, and Sam Vander Haar are already on campus and will be ready participating in spring practice that is set to begin at the end of the month. In addition to those three, Sean FitzSimmons, Ryland Gandy, Marquan Pope, and Samuel Okunlola are also with the team after enrolling early. Pitt signed a 12-man recruiting class in December, and seven of those players are already on campus ready to make a name for themselves in spring ball. It has been a recent trend in college football, and especially for Pitt, to have some players enroll early and get a leg up on the competition before training camp. Enrolling early does not necessarily mean instant success, but as we saw with Jordan Addison in 2020, it proved to be beneficial for both him and Pitt. Addison was one of the best freshmen in college football that year, and he credited his early success to getting on campus early and learning how the life of a college football player works. The question now is, can any of these guys have a similar impact? Given that Pitt’s a very experienced and veteran team, it might not be a question of if these guys are ready to compete, but if Pitt even needs them to play in the 2022 season. Okunlola and FitzSimmons are two well regarded defensive line prospects, but Pitt’s defensive line is deep and talented and filled with returning players. Baer is a massive offensive linemen and arguably the best player in the class, but the Panthers are returning are returning their top seven offensive linemen from a season ago. The same goes for the secondary and Ryland Gandy, as Pitt has a veteran group on the back end. Could Addison Copeland work his way into the rotation with the receivers? Maybe Marquan Pope makes some noise with the linebackers? It’s possible, but again Pitt has experience there. If any of the freshmen are to make an impact in 2022, it’s probably punter Sam Vander Haar. The Australian punter will be expected to come in and replace Kirk Christadoulou, assuming he can beat out some of the walk-ons for the job. Enrolling early can be a beneficial thing for high school players, but at the same time any potential playing time that comes with it is predicated on what a team has returning. In the case of the 2022 class, I don’t really see a Jordan Addison type impact player, and really there doesn’t really need to be one among this group either.

Pitt has 6 games remaining. (Matt Hawley)

How can Pitt finish this season?

Pitt is set to begin the stretch run of the season tomorrow, as the Panthers welcome last place North Carolina State to town for a 3:00 pm. game. Pitt will play four of its final six games at home, and for a struggling team that’s a good sign. Of Pitt’s 9 wins this season, seven have come at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt is a team that certainly plays better basketball at home, and with a struggling NC State coming to their way, the Panthers have a chance to pick up back-to-back wins. The only question is: Can they do it? Pitt has been a very tough team to figure all season long, winning games in unexpected fashion like the Syracuse game back on January 25th, but then falling flat on their face to Boston College just five days later. Pitt has shown they can win games in ugly fashion (see Wednesday), but also for a team that has been fairly good defensively all season they have also struggled there of late allowing 91 points to Wake Forest last week, and also letting Virginia Tech shoot all over them as well in two recent games. Pitt currently sits 186th in the KenPom.com rankings. The remaining opponents read as follows in those same rankings: NC State: 123

@ North Carolina: 43

Georgia Tech: 157

Miami: 71

Duke: 10

@ Notre Dame: 66 It’s a unique blend for Pitt dwon the stretch, getting two games against teams behind Pitt in the ACC standings at home, but also four games against teams currently in the top five of the standings, including the ACC’s lone top-25 team: Duke. Can Pitt take care of business at home, or will they remain unpredictable down the stretch? It’s a question that will be answered over the next three weeks, and it starts tomorrow with a winnable game at home. This team, program, and head coach could really use a strong finish to the year, and there are definitely some games are left that should be there for the taking. We’ll see how they respond to the challenge.

Heather Lyke is facing a decision with Jeff Capel. (Matt Hawley)