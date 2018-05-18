THREE THINGS WE KNOW

There has been a lot of attrition

The football team had another roster move this week when Ruben Flowers announced he will be leaving the program. Flowers, a redshirt sophomore receiver from Lima, Ohio, departs two years after joining the team as a four-star recruit in the class of 2016 - Pat Narduzzi’s first full recruiting class.

With Flowers’ departure, eight of the recruits who signed with Pitt in 2016 are no longer on the roster. Some, like Zack Williams, George Hill and Zack Gilbert, never made it in the first place, so that’s a little different, but that total number - eight - is a lot in a 24-man class that ranked No. 29 nationally.

Now one-third of those players are not on the roster. Of the other 16, most are on the two-deep and a handful are starters entering their third years in the program. But losing that much from a key class is probably less than ideal.

Flowers isn’t just one of eight to depart from the 2016 class, though. He’s also one of 14 to leave the program since the end of the 2017 season.

14.

Ruben Flowers. Tony Pilato. Jalen Williams. Chris Clark. Thomas MacVittie. Ben DiNucci. Henry Miller. Kaezon Pugh. Kam Carter. Malik Henderson. Chawntez Moss. Quadree Henderson. Brian O’Neil. Jordan Whitehead.

That’s a lot. That’s 16.5% of the 2017 roster and 18.9% of the players who had eligibility remaining at the end of last season. But never mind percentages; on face value alone, 14 is a lot.

Now, not all of those 14 were disgruntled transfers. Three of those 14 (Quadree Henderson, Brian O’Neil and Jordan Whitehead) left early for the NFL and one (Chawntez Moss) was dismissed from the team. But the other 10 left of their own volition for another college, and that’s still a big number.

There are probably a lot of reasons for the attrition, and each individual situation is different. But it’s hard to look at that number - just the number alone, without any context - and not spare at least a moment or two to wonder why so many players left the program this offseason.

Some players get squeezed out

Of course, we can probably guess why a few of those guys left Pitt since the end of the 2017 season. In fact, of the 10 who decided to transfer, Chris Clark was the only one who was likely to have a starting job in 2018; beyond that, there were probable two-deep spots for Ruben Flowers, Ben DiNucci and Jalen Williams. The rest were likely to fall outside the first and second teams.

And that’s usually the biggest reason for a transfer: a player doesn’t think he’s going to see much playing time or get a prominent role on offense or defense. I’m just guessing here, but I think that was probably why most, if not all, of those 10 transfers decided to leave.

In a way, it seems to follow as a natural progression from the last few years of recruiting. Pat Narduzzi signed 63 players in the classes of 2015, 2016 and 2017; with 44 two-deep spots on offense and defense, there wasn’t room for all 63 of those guys - especially when you add in the holdovers from the 23-man class of 2014 (of which there were 11 before Jalen Williams decided to transfer).

As you sign bigger classes - Narduzzi signed 24 in 2016 and the same number in 2017 - and a head coach rebuilds the roster as he wants it, some players are going to get squeezed out. And the coaches don’t need to have a conversation about it. The numbers solve themselves; that’s what we always say when apparent scholarship crunches pop up around Signing Day, and it’s true. Players can look at their own situations and realize whether it’s going to happen for them.

More often than not, I think the players who are transferring bring it up to the coaches, not the other way around.

For a fourth-year player who finds himself out of the two-deep in spring ball, the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t another season on the scout team; it’s a chance to go somewhere else for a fresh start and, ideally, a chance to play.

Those 10 players who transferred this offseason are looking for that opportunity, and maybe that’s just a natural step in the progression of a program. I suspect the coaches would prefer to not lose double-digit players every offseason, though.

The hoops roster is mostly settled

Jeff Capel had two additions this week. Or, rather, he had one addition and one non-subtraction.

The former was New Mexico State guard Sidy N’Dir, who will join Pitt as a graduate transfer. The other is Kene Chukwuka, who announced this week that he won’t be transferring to Pitt. Chukwuka was the last to make a decision of the nine players who requested a release to transfer in the wake of Kevin Stallings’ firing, and now that he is settled, Capel’s roster is more or less settled.

Sure, Capel does still have two scholarships to work with for the 2018-19 season, and he’s got a couple options for those spots. He could get another grad transfer or two; those are good no-risk propositions, one-year investments to help in the current season and then open a spot back up for the future.

Capel could also look at “regular” transfers - underclassmen looking to transfer and sit out a year before playing. That’s not a bad option, but Capel would need to be convinced that the player he takes as a regular transfer is better than a recruit he could possibly land in the 2019 class, because if the transfer isn’t better than the potential 2019 recruit, then it’s not worth tying up a scholarship spot.

Capel’s third option is to try to get a 2019 recruit to reclassify to 2018 like he did with Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson. There are probably a couple options still out there for this route if Capel is so inclined.

The upside to all of this is that Capel isn’t being forced to bring in more help. He would like more help, to be sure, but as it stands right now, the current 11-man roster gives the first-year head coach a few options when it comes to a lineup and a rotation, and he can probably go anywhere from eight to 10-deep, depending on how he wants to play. Barring a significant addition in the post, Pitt will probably be a smaller, guard-oriented team this season (Capel, a former guard, is likely content to make that work).

N’Dir’s addition gives Capel a second defensive guard to go with Khameron Davis. Neither of those players will likely produce much offensively, but both can handle tough defensive assignments. Pair one of them with McGowens or Johnson at the point and Malik Ellison or Jared Wilson-Frame at small forward, and you’ve got a small lineup with some offensive punch and a defensive stopper. Or Capel can go McGowens/Ellison/Wilson-Frame for more offense. Or he can use Wilson-Frame as a small four.

With those six players - McGowens, Johnson, Ellison, Davis, N’Dir and Wilson-Frame - Capel has a lot of potential lineup configurations he can use based on matchups and what he wants to accomplish in a given game or on a given possession.