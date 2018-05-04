Attrition, extra scholarships, the Hall of Fame and the lack of early commitments; that’s what we’re looking at in today’s Panther-Lair.com 3-2-1 Column.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW

Pitt is down an O-lineman

There were three players confirmed as leaving the team this week, and none was really a huge surprise. That’s certainly the case for Tony Pilato, an offensive lineman from Hempfield entering his fourth year with the Pitt football team.

Pilato departs after spending his first three years as a backup and a special teams player. He got on the field in 12 games last season and almost all of that time was spent on the field goal and PAT units; his only time with the offense was in the Rice game when he played the final two series of that blowout at right tackle (those series consisted of a three-and-out and a kneel-down victory formation).

If there was a chance for Pilato, it was this spring. Brian O’Neill, who started all 12 games at left tackle, and Jaryd Jones-Smith, who started nine games at right tackle, were both gone, leaving big holes at both tackle positions. The coaches moved redshirt senior Alex Bookser from right guard to right tackle, where he’s got some experience, but a void still existed on the left side.

The first strike against Pilato - or perhaps the first indication that he wasn’t going to be in the plans - came when the coaches signed Stefano Millin as a graduate transfer from Kent State. Millin is coming to Pitt after being a three-year starter for the Golden Flashes, and he is coming for one reason: to be a one-year starter for the Panthers.

The next indication for Pilato was a bigger one, and it came in spring camp when he bounced between guard and tackle; that wasn’t a good sign for a player hoping to be a starter at tackle. And he seemed to spend an awful lot of time on the second-team unit, working behind younger players like Jerry Drake and Bryce Hargrove.

The message was pretty clear: Pilato might not be climbing out of a backup role in 2018 and perhaps not in 2019 either.

So where does this leave Pitt’s offensive line? With Bookser, Drake, Hargrove and Millin projected for the 2018 roster, the unit has a solid two-deep at tackle; that’s a good first step. But Bookser and Millin are both out of eligibility after this season, so that means two more will be needed in 2019.

Redshirt freshman Gabe Houy drew some praise this spring and is an option at one of the tackle spots (presumably backing up Drake or Hargrove in 2019). Carson Van Lynn moved from the defensive line and is also a tackle. And Carter Warren has bounced between tackle and guard, so that makes three redshirt freshmen who will be on the roster for a few years.

That’s more or less it for tackles, though; the 2018 roster looks like it will have 16 offensive linemen; seven are projected as tackles, two are centers and seven are guards. That seems like balance

Pitt is down a linebacker

Another departure this week was redshirt senior linebacker Jalen Williams.

A redshirt senior from New York, Williams more or less wallowed in obscurity over the course of his four-year career at Pitt. He redshirted in 2014 and appeared in just six games over the next two seasons. He finally earned a varsity letter in 2017 when he played in nine games, but that work was almost all on special teams.

There was a chance Williams could find a role this year as the backup Star linebacker, but when he didn’t make a significant climb up the depth chart at that position after Oluwaseun Idowu was sidelined with an injury, the writing - as with Pilato - appeared to be on the wall.

The point was probably further emphasized when redshirt junior Anthony McKee was named the Ed Conway Award winner as most improved player of spring on defense. McKee also plays the Star linebacker spot, and his performance and usage this spring likely positioned him above Williams.

In terms of depth, Williams’ departure does remove one experienced linebacker from the group. Fortunately for Pitt, that’s one position where the Panthers could probably afford to lose an experienced player. As it stands, Pitt is still set to return all three starters and the top two backups from last season, plus a new starter at middle linebacker who has played in 38 games over the course of his career and the Ed Conway Award winner.

And the redshirt freshmen - Kyle Nunn, Cam Bright and Albert Tucker - seem to be coming along nicely as well.

So the loss of Williams takes away one experienced player from the linebackers, but that’s a position that has quite a bit of experience set to return.

Pitt is down a tight end

And the third departure was really the first one to happen. Chris Clark left the team during spring camp, but Pat Narduzzi left just enough of an opening to make it seem like Clark could come back.

But that was never happening. Clark’s departure this spring was his final departure from Pitt. It’s anyone’s guess where he’ll end up, but I sincerely hope he finds a good spot and is able to succeed on and off the field. He’s a nice kid, always respectful of my professional obligations and the professional obligations of people in my field - he knew why we were always asking him questions throughout his recruitment and his transfer - and, just as notably, he’s a talented player.

Enigmatic, perhaps, but talented. There’s no question that Chris Clark is a good tight end. Here’s hoping he can find a place where he can settle in and showcase those talents for the next two years.

As for Pitt, Clark’s departure takes the oldest and most experienced tight end off the roster, leaving a trio of second-year players in sophomore Tyler Sear and redshirt freshmen Grant Carrigan and Charles Reeves. I think there is a fair amount of potential in that group, but the coaches don’t seem to think it’s quite enough, and that’s why they’ve been pursuing potential transfer targets, including one from the SEC who could play right away and play for two years.

I can see the logic in that and it’s always nice to add a veteran piece like that, but I don’t know how much it’s needed. I’m of the mind that stability and improved play at quarterback can go a long way in generating a better and more productive performance from the tight ends (the receivers, too) than we saw in 2017.

I think if Kenny Pickett settles in and really takes off like a lot of people believe he can and will, then the tight ends will benefit and put up better numbers than they did a year ago. And I think Sear and Reeves are talented enough as pass-catchers to make that happen (Carrigan is probably more of a blocker).

I suppose if Sear plays more of the H-back role and moves around, the coaches could look to line him up alongside another tight end, in which case they might want some more depth the position if they’re going to have two from that group on the field at the same time.

Either way, Clark’s departure definitely seems like the most impactful of the three.