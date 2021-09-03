The 3-2-1 Column: Arrows up, arrows down, the key players and more

In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're talking about what's on the line for Pitt in 2021 and which players can have the biggest impact on the season.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW If not now…

I’m not too proud to admit that I’m stealing a phrase from the message board. I often use discussions from the board as inspiration for topics in these columns or on the podcast, but in this case, it’s not a discussion point that I’m “borrowing” from the board. It’s a statement. Kind of a question. If not now, when? That ends with a question mark, but it’s not really a question. It’s a statement. A statement that this year, 2021, really needs to be the year where Pitt takes advantage of the various opportunities before it. The situation isn’t perfect this year; the Panthers still have to face Clemson and they have some personnel questions that we’ll get to in a minute. But any Pitt fan who wants to say that this is the year where the Pitt football program needs to take a step forward will get no argument from me. There have been years like this before. 2020 was going to be that year. The original schedule with Virginia and Duke and Miami (Oh.) and Marshall and Richmond set up nicely - nicer than it did when those games were dropped and contests against N.C. State, Boston College and Clemson were added. We’ve all agreed to excuse a whole lot from 2020 on account of it being in the middle of a global pandemic (which we’re still in, but we’re at least used to it now). From a truncated offseason practice schedule to the overhaul of the season schedule and the general upheaval of the week-to-week uncertainty and anxiety, 2020 was a mess. So, to some extent, that 6-5 record sticks out as being just another sign of last year being upside down more than it does as an indicator of the State of the Program. Instead, 2021 will be that indicator. 2021 will be the year that tells us the State of the Program. Barring major injuries or some other unknown and unknowable complicating factor, there really aren’t any excuses for this season. This season will tell us what Pitt is. And from the outside, just looking at the factors we can see, 2021 should be a real opportunity for the Panthers to put on a good show. The non-conference schedule is the most forgiving of the Pat Narduzzi era. The conference schedule does have Clemson but is otherwise no worse than any other season. Pitt has virtually all of its personnel returning on offense, including a fourth-year starter at quarterback. And while the defense lost four NFL Draft picks, the depth should be strong enough to sustain effective play. There are no obvious issues with this team, no clear stumbling blocks that have been laid before it. Any stumbling blocks that come will have been placed by the team itself. And every self-placed stumbling block, every self-inflicted wound, will be an indictment on the State of the Program. Like a <insert your favorite example our justice system’s shortcomings here>, Pitt needs to walk away from this season free of all but the most minor indictments. Because if they don’t do it now…

A piece of paper

Alright. The season is here. Finally. There’s plenty to say about that, of course, but let’s go with the first thing we encountered this week: The depth chart. I’m not talking about the presumed two-deep that Jim Hammett and I produce from time to time, where we piece together what we’ve picked up from various sources and observation. I’m talking about an honest-to-God, produced-by-the-hand-of-Narduzzi depth chart. (And make no mistake about it: Pat Narduzzi puts that depth chart together. Regardless of how many times he says that sports information director E.J. Borghetti is responsible for it, the two-deep never sees the light of day without the head coach signing off on it.) The official two-deep was released on Monday, and it certainly produced plenty of conversation. Why was this guy listed behind that guy? Why is that guy ahead of this guy? And what’s with the “OR”? There actually weren’t too many OR’s on this year’s first two-deep. Three running backs - A.J. Davis, Israel Abanikanda and Vincent Davis - got listed as co-starters with OR’s between them. Devin Danielson and Deandre Jules have an OR as the backup defensive tackles behind Calijah Kancey; David Green and Tyler Bentley have one behind Keyshon Camp. Wendell Davis and SirVocea Dennis are OR starters at middle linebacker, and Dennis has the rare double-OR: he’s also an OR backup with Chase Pine at Money linebacker. At free safety, Erick Hallett and Rashad Battle are OR starters, and Pitt decided not to name a starting kicker on the first depth chart, listing Ben Sauls and Sam Scarton with an OR. These are the things we pore over and try to figure out every Monday of the season. I’m a party to that, too. And I know, as well as you do, one simple truth: It doesn’t matter. The two-deep that comes out on Monday holds little relevance to what actually happens on Saturday. We’ve got a mountain of evidence to support that - 76 games over six years, with every single one of them accompanied by an official depth chart that may or may not reflect the plan for that week’s contest. So yes, the law firm of Davis, Davis and Abanikanda is mashed together on the depth chart, but the latter has been the No. 1 since spring camp, and even if he doesn’t take the first snap, he’ll get a lot of them - most of them, as long as he’s the best back. Either Davis or Dennis will start at middle linebacker, but Dennis - the team’s leading returning tackler - is going to play all over the place. And Narduzzi said Hallett will be the starting free safety, although I’m sure we’ll see plenty of Battle as well. All of this will sort itself out on the field, and I imagine what we see on Saturday will more or less reflect what we’ve expected to see. Then, next Monday, we’ll do all of this again.

A lot of paper

Before the first game kicked off, Pitt got some major news this week. You’ve seen it by now: 1997 Pitt grad Chris Bickell dropped a significant gift on the Panthers. $20 million. Somehow “significant” doesn’t quite seem to do that total justice. As a matter of fact, I don’t think any adjective really does; just the number - 20 million - tells the story. Now, Chris Bickell’s name goes up alongside some of the other names you’ve no doubt seen around Pitt’s athletics facilities. Petersen. Cost. Baierl. These Pitt donors - and others - have their names all over the place at Pitt because they have shown their commitment to the Panthers in a big way. Bickell’s gift is the largest in the history of Pitt athletics, and for that, he gets his name on the head football coach position. I bring that up because, after the sheer size of the donation, that recognition was the first thing people noticed when the announcement was made on Thursday. But Pitt is not unique in naming the head coach position. Michigan has three coaching positions “named,” and there are quite a few other schools who do similar things.

That’s besides the point, though. This isn’t about naming a coaching position or anything like that. This is about one Pitt fan stepping up and doing something no one else has ever done before. We often talk about Pitt and its place in college athletics. Is Pitt one of the “big boys”? Is Pitt in the upper tier of college sports? There are a lot of ways to evaluate that, a lot of criteria to use when determining who really is in that upper tier. Success is obviously part of it, but that’s not all of it. What really separates the top schools is support. The best of the best have fans who would quite possibly die for their schools; in lieu of sacrificing their lives, they sacrifice their checkbooks and give the schools what they need to compete at the highest level. Chris Bickell’s gift doesn’t instantly put Pitt in that stratosphere; it would take a lot more than one $20 million donation to accomplish that. But maybe, as Bickell said in the official press release, this major gift serves as an inspiration for others who are in position to do something similar. Maybe $20 million is out of range for most people, but I’m sure there are plenty of well-to-do Pitt fans out there who could possibly contribute more than they do. Perhaps Bickell’s gift - and, more precisely, his dedication - will serve as a motivation. “If he is willing to give $20 million, maybe I can up my contribution.” Steps like that are what will ultimately elevate the Pitt program.

TWO QUESTIONS What’s up from the 2020 season?

Here’s the thing: I’m expecting Pitt to take a step forward this year. I think they’ll win nine games. Or, at the very least, I think they should. The question (from you to me) is, why? Why do I think this will be the year they do it? That’s a good question. Because while I can lay out a bunch of reasons that I think this team can succeed, there were just as many I could have pointed to - that I did point to - over the last few years, and we know what those results were. Last year, for instance. That team was certainly capable of 8-3, at the very least, but instead they went 6-5. So what makes me think this year’s squad will do better? To answer that, let’s play a game of “What makes Pitt’s 2021 roster better than 2020?” That’s…not an easy question to answer. There are a few spots where I think improvement is clear to see. I think Pitt will be better at cornerback than it was a year ago. Damarri Mathis replaces Jason Pinnock as the imminent pro prospect, and the rest of the cast has a full season’s worth of experience after playing last year. I think the linebackers will be better in 2021. That group returned everyone, the two-deep is full of experienced juniors and seniors and the depth features some of the most promising young players on the entire team. And I think the defensive tackles will be improved. A healthy Keyshon Camp added to the year-older collection of Calijah Kancey, Devin Danielson, Tyler Bentley and David Green should be a promising group. But we all know it’s not about the defense, right? Offense is the key and the biggest question mark. Will that group be any better? I think Lucas Krull is important. No, he didn’t look like much in his limited game action a year ago, but he wasn’t healthy entering that game and was even less healthy coming out of it. Now he’s 100% and ready to put some considerable physical talents to work. I’m calling that a plus for the tight ends. That leaves four position groups. I don’t think we can really assign any positive or negative value at quarterback, at least as it relates to 2020; Kenny Pickett returning is presumably an upgrade over what might have been if he had left for the NFL, but it largely leaves Pitt in the same spot it was a year ago. The receivers are also largely the same, although a sophomore-year-with-a-full-offseason Jordan Addison should be even better than a freshman-year-with-a-shortenened-offseason Jordan Addison. At running back, it will depend on Israel Abanikanda. I think we know who and what A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis are; Abanikanda is the x-factor in the backfield. That leaves the offensive line, where there’s a drop at center (no disrespect to Owen Drexel, but he’s not Jimmy Morrissey; not yet, at least), a neutral gain (and possible upgrade) at left guard and then three returning starters at left tackle, right guard and right tackle. Aside from natural growth from one year to the next, it’s tough to project overall improvement at those spots as we sit here on Sept. 3. Do I think that Carter Warren and a healthy Gabe Houy can be better than they were last year? Sure, I do. Same for Jake Kradel. But as with so much on the offense, it’s a projection (that’s the fancy word for it) and a guess (that’s the reality of it). So where is Pitt better than it was a year ago? Cornerback, linebacker, defensive tackle, tight end. Beyond that…

What’s down from the 2020 season?

Let’s look at the other end of this discussion. On the upside, I don’t see too many position groups where I would say the arrow is pointing down in the transition from 2020 to 2021. Defensively, the obvious options - obvious if you know anything about the team, and obvious if you noticed which positions I didn’t mention in the last section - are defensive end and safety. Pitt lost three draft picks, including two All-Americans, and an NFL camp guy from those four positions. That’s a lot to replace. A lot of talent and a lot of production. And yet, as I’ve pointed out before, there’s not a ton of consternation about it. Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver were really good, but I think most Pitt fans, media, coaches and players are pretty high on Habakkuk Baldonado and John Morgan and Deslin Alexandre and Dayon Hayes. Similarly, everybody could see the plays that Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford made last year, but there is a considerable sense of optimism about what Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett and Rashad Battle can bring to the safety positions. There may be some drop-off at those four spots, but the players who are set to step in look like they have pretty high ceilings themselves. That brings us back to the offense. The biggest spot that stands out is center. Jimmy Morrissey was a four-year starter; Owen Drexel has played in nine career games. Drexel may be up to the task, but there’s a drop-off there, to be sure. Otherwise, I don’t see many spots on offense where there is a clear down arrow from 2020 to 2021. In some ways, though, that’s indicative of the problem: For the most part, this looks like the same offense as last season. There aren’t many areas that seem to be poised to take a step back, but it’s also tough to find many where a step forward is in order.