In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we’re thinking about Pitt’s defense: where it’s strong, where it’s not and what it needs to do this season. Three for two

I need to look at other team’s two-deeps more often this season. I’m not sure why I’ve never really checked this before, but I wonder: do other teams use “OR” like Pitt does? I just looked back at the ACC Championship Game, and in the two-deeps released by the teams, Clemson had quite a few “OR’s”, but they were all in the backups; no starters had that distinction. Pitt, on the other hand, had three sets of “OR’s” among the starters: Amir Watts OR Jaylen Twyman at defensive tackle Elijah Zeise OR Saleem Brightwell at Money linebacker Phillipie Motley OR Jason Pinnock at cornerback In that game, at least, there wasn’t really a comparison. Pitt won the battle of the “OR’s,” at least in terms of having more of them. Depth chart curiosities are what they are, and we all know that Pat Narduzzi has never shied away from creating confusion with the official releases, which often mimic what happened the week before more than they indicate what will happen in the week to come. But even though Pitt is still in its first full week of training camp, there has been plenty of “OR” talk already. Like on Wednesday, when Narduzzi said he thought there were three positions on defense where he felt like the team has three starter-worthy players: Defensive tackle, cornerback and safety. You can do the math on that: each of those positions only starts two players, so one of those three starters at each spot will be starting the game on the bench. But it speaks to Pitt’s depth and quality at those positions that Narduzzi took that position. And it doesn’t seem to just be empty words. At defensive tackle, Watts, Twyman and Keyshon Camp all have extensive playing time and some varying degrees of starting experience, not to mention considerable talent and ability. At safety, Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford are the expected starters but Jazzee Stocker has played quite a bit over the last three years and should know the defense well enough to step in. And cornerback is arguably Pitt’s most talented position group, with Pinnock, Dane Jackson and Damarri Mathis all capable of playing at a high level. It goes without saying that one big advantage of all these three-starters-for-two-spots situations is that the coaches have the luxury of rotating players to keep them fresh without too much concern for drop-off. Charlie Partridge can put in any combination of Watts or Camp or Twyman and feel pretty confident that he’s not creating a liability. Same with Archie Collins and Jackson, Pinnock and Mathis, as well as Cory Sanders and Hamlin, Ford and Stocker (although I think the separation there is greater than at corner or D-tackle). And with the secondary players, the options are plentiful for having packages with multiple defensive backs, whether it’s three corners or three safeties. Most importantly, having those numbers gives Pitt some protection against injuries at those positions. You don’t want to test the depth too much, but the Panthers can absorb one or two injuries at a few spots and still put out some talented personnel.

For next year

The focus is certainly on this season, but there is an advantage to those co-starters beyond 2019, too. Because at two of those three positions where Narduzzi thinks Pitt has three starters, two of them are underclassmen. At defensive tackle, Watts is the only senior. And at cornerback, Jackson is the only senior. That means Camp and Twyman at tackle and Pinnock and Mathis at corner all have eligibility remaining after 2019. And that means there is a pipeline of those high-quality players. Really, this applies to the whole defense - not just those particular positions. There aren’t a ton of seniors on the defense this season. I count just six scholarship players, and only four of those are currently projected as starters: Watts, Jackson, Hamlin and Saleem Brightwell Stocker and Florida grad transfer Kylan Johnson are the other two scholarship seniors, and they’ll both be in key reserve roles. But the rest of the two-deep, the other 18 players who projected to be listed as first or second team this season - they all have eligibility remaining after this year. I’ve used that phrase - “eligibility remaining” - a couple times because it’s a relevant distinction; we can’t say with 100% certainty that all 18 of those players will be suited up for Pitt next season. There are more than a few possible paths they could follow. But we do know that they will all have eligibility after this season, so that’s what we’ll call it. And the list of guys who fall into that category is an impressive one: Rashad Weaver. Keyshon Camp. Patrick Jones. Jason Pinnock. Damarri Mathis. Paris Ford. Phil Campbell. Chase Pine. Those are just among the projected starters. There’s also the entire second team, minus Stocker and Johnson, plus some depth guys like Wendell Davis and all of the freshmen and sophomores, where there is a lot of potential. I don’t think it’s crazy to say that Pitt’s recruiting has been focused on defense - or, at the very least, more successful on defense - in the last five years, and I think those efforts at stockpiling on that side of the ball should create some solid linkage going forward. The pros

I mentioned in the last section about the possible paths some of Pitt’s defensive players could take after this season, and one that can’t be ignored is the early departure for the NFL. Now, I try not to get ahead of myself with this stuff unless there’s an obvious situation - Tyler Boyd or Jordan Whitehead or James Conner, for example. But I think you can look at Pitt’s defense and see quite a few future NFL players, and they aren’t all seniors. Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson will probably be paid to play football next year. And I won’t be surprised if Saleem Brightwell and Amir Watts get invites to pro camps. Then you start talking about some of those younger guys - specifically, Rashad Weaver and Jason Pinnock. Those two look the part already and their play certainly seems to suggest they’re future NFL players. Really, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine each of those guys having a really successful season in 2019 and… Like I said, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here. We all know the possibilities. Heck, even Paris Ford is in his third season, which means that if he has a breakout year, technically, he could… I’m doing it again and I’m going to stop. I’m not getting too far ahead of myself. My point is this: Pitt’s defense has quite a few players who look like future pros, especially along the defensive line and in the secondary. The linebacker position needs an influx of talent, or maybe just the emergence of talent, but we’ll talk about that in a second. The linemen and the defensive backs, though - those are the areas where Narduzzi has improved the overall talent level. Sure, there are two corners in the NFL who signed with Paul Chryst (Avonte Maddox and Ryan Lewis), and at least one defensive lineman that I can think of - Tyrique Jarrett - has spent some time in the league. But that’s about it, and right now, it looks like Narduzzi has Pitt primed to pump some more players into the next level over the next few years. Now for the rub: If you have a bunch of NFL players, which it seems like Pitt does, then…wait for it…wait for it…your defense better actually be good. Like, legitimately good. Like, good from start to finish. Consistently good. No more 300-yard games for North Carolina’s quarterback. No more blowouts where you look like you don’t even belong on the same field as the opponent. I’m not saying you have to completely shut down guys like Trevor Lawrence - although Pitt was the defense on the field for arguably Lawrence’s worst performance last season - but you do need to stop going into opponents’ record books, if you know what I mean. The talent is there, even with deficiencies at certain positions. This defense is built on the tandem combination of disrupting a passing game by jamming the timing and creating pressure, and Pitt’s strengths right now are on the edge of the defensive line and in the secondary. That should all add up to something a little better than what the Panthers have been for the better part of the last four years. Pitt’s defense finished 2018 on a pretty good roll; they need to start 2019 on the same roll - and build from there.