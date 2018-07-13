It’s the Panther-Lair.com 3-2-1 Column, with three things we know, two questions we have and one prediction we’ll make about Pitt sports.

THREE THINGS WE KNOW

Pitt has done pretty well against the Atlantic Division

Earlier this week it occurred to me that Pitt’s five years in the ACC mean the Panthers have played exactly 10 games against the Atlantic Division. And since 10 is a nice round number, it seemed like as good a time as any to rank those 10 games.

Rank them on what? I can’t say there were specific qualifications. The games Pitt lost were ranked below the games the Panthers won, of course. Beyond that, the games were ranked on excitement, significance and what just ended up being the “best games.” Naturally, the win over Clemson was No. 1; there couldn’t be any other option. Beyond that, there were some subjective decisions based on what I thought mattered most. That’s why the Syracuse game in 2015, with a nine-minute drive and a ballsy fake punt to win at the Carrier Dome, came in at No. 2 - that was a key early moment in the Pat Narduzzi era and while the passage of time has faded the memory a little bit, it’s still pretty significant.

Anyway, as I looked at those 10 games, I realized that Pitt is 7-3 against teams from the Atlantic Division. That’s a pretty impressive record, albeit one built largely on a 4-1 record against Syracuse, which helps. But still, going 3-2 against the other five Atlantic teams - wins over Clemson, Louisville and Boston College; losses to Florida State and N.C. State - is pretty solid, especially considering one loss came against Jameis Winston and the other was in the middle of a tumultuous 5-7 season.

No matter how the record was built, Pitt’s 7-3 mark in crossover games is one of the best in the ACC over the last five seasons. Not surprisingly, Clemson is 8-2 against the Coastal since then, but Pitt, Florida State and Duke are all right behind the Tigers at 7-3.

(And Pitt could be tied with Clemson at 8-2 if the Panthers hadn’t stumbled at the Carrier Dome this past season.)

Now, the schedule and quality of opponents will always be a factor to consider. Pitt has faced Syracuse five times in the last five years, just like Duke has faced Wake Forest each year and Louisville has gotten to see Virginia each of the last four seasons. But that hasn’t worked out for everyone. Boston College has managed just 14 total ACC wins over the last five years, but Virginia Tech - who faces the Eagles in annual crossover play - is 4-6 against the Atlantic. N.C. State is 15-25 in conference games the last five seasons, but the Wolfpack’s annual opponent, North Carolina, is only 5-5 in crossover games.

So subpar opponents can explain some of it, but not all. You still have to beat the teams on your schedule, and Pitt has done a pretty decent job of that, at least in the crossover games. The problem, of course, has been in the Coastal, where Pitt is 14-16 over the last five years, a record that falls behind Miami (21-9), Virginia Tech (19-11) and North Carolina (17-13).

Georgia matches Pitt’s 14-16 Coastal record since 2013, while Duke is 12-18 and Virginia is 8-22. That puts the Panthers right in the middle of the division; they’re not as far out of it as a team like Virginia over a five-year period, but they’re also not as consistently successful as Miami, Virginia Tech and Carolina.

It’s worth noting that Narduzzi does have a winning record in the Coastal at 10-8, despite last year’s 3-5 record, so things seem to be trending up. But the arrow has to start heading on an upward trajectory that’s a bit sharper.

Heather Lyke continues to remake the athletic department

There was news outside the football/basketball bubble this week, as one Pitt coaching search came to a close and another got started.

Things happened in the reverse of that order, starting on Sunday when Pitt announced that softball coach Holly Aprile had resigned to take the head coaching job at Louisville. That’s a pretty interesting move on a few levels.

For starters, Aprile was fresh off a season that saw her lead Pitt softball to a 16-6 record in the ACC while being named the coach of the year in the conference. That likely made her a hot commodity, but I don’t get the impression that Pitt viewed her as such. It’s been pretty clear that Lyke and company pushed for staff changes last offseason, which probably set a certain kind of tone for the relationship. Then, coming off a pretty strong season, I don’t get the impression that Aprile felt like she had a ton of support in the Athletic Department.

So while she wasn’t fired, per se, there probably wasn’t a lot of effort put toward retaining her long-term when she started looking at other opportunities. It’s interesting that the opportunity Aprile found is in the ACC, meaning Pitt will still see her on a regular basis, but on the whole, I think Lyke is probably looking forward to making a new hire for the softball program.

If you’re keeping score at home, that will be Lyke’s eighth head coach hire in roughly 16 months (it’s fun to say that she has hired a new head coach every two months, but it didn’t exactly work out that way). Not all of those eight openings were due to her decisions; wrestling was open when she arrived, and two other coaches retired. But the openings in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball came from her, and we can give her half-credit on softball.

Of course, Lyke has done pretty well with the hires she’s made. Randy Waldrum won two national championships with the women’s soccer program at Notre Dame. Jeff Capel was the top assistant under Mike Krzyzewksi at Duke. Lance White was a No. 1 assistant in the ACC. And Mike Bell, who was hired this week to coach the baseball team, has a strong reputation as a pitching coach and as a recruiter on top of his experience in the ACC.

But still, as we talk about turnover and attrition and change, is there anything to read into all of the moves from the last 16 months? Is that an unexpected confluence of events, an intentional “purging” of the department (there have been plenty of changes at the administrative level, too) or simply the natural course of college athletics?

Whatever it is and whatever conclusions you draw about this situation, there’s no question that Pitt’s Athletic Department, from coaching changes to administrative personnel to facilities projects, will be very much built in Heather Lyke’s image over the next five years.

This has been a relatively quiet offseason

In some respects, that’s a funny statement to make. After all, Narduzzi hired four new coaches for his staff, including a coordinator - the fourth consecutive offseason he has had to hire at least one new coordinator - in addition to seeing 13 players with eligibility remaining leave the program.

That’s a lot of transition and turnover, and yet, it doesn’t seem like this has been that chaotic of an offseason for Pitt. No, that’s not a joke on the turmoil we’ve seen here in the past; rather, it’s probably more of a reflection on who left the program this offseason. The three players who went to the NFL - Jordan Whitehead, Quadree Henderson and Brian O’Neil - were all starters and represent significant losses.

But the other 10 who transferred out weren’t exactly prominent players. Ben DiNucci was the only one of the 10 who had started a game in his Pitt career, and he wasn’t going to enter 2018 with any real prospects of starting again, barring injury to Kenny Pickett. So the attrition doesn’t seem quite as impactful as the number might indicate.

Consider, for instance, Virginia Tech. The Hokies lost eight key players from their defense this offseason, only three of which had finished their eligibility. Three guys went to the NFL and two others were kicked off the team. Plus, a JUCO cornerback who was expected to be a key player tore his ACL.

Oh, and the co-defensive coordinator resigned after some unsavory actions became public.

Pitt knows a thing or two about offseason chaos, but Virginia Tech is operating in rarified air this year. And despite the personnel changes at Pitt, the Panthers are - mercifully - not experiencing the most upheaval of any team in the Coastal Division.

That’s not to say that things are settling down at Pitt. One of these years, Narduzzi would do well to keep a staff intact for two consecutive seasons. And while 10 transfers represent a pretty significant purging of the roster that may have been needed, you’d like to get to the point where those kinds of numbers are unheard of.

In my unofficial and off-the-cuff estimation, a truly quiet offseason would be one with one or zero coaching changes and three or fewer transfers/dismissals/attrition. Early entrants in the NFL are good things - because it’s good to have good players, right? - so we won’t count those. But getting through an offseason with most of the roster staying together and nobody getting kicked out…it seems like that would be good. At least for a year or two.