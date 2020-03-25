The 21st Century Pitt Bracket: Day One | The 21st Century Pitt Bracket: Day Two We're into the quarterfinals of the 21st Century Pitt Bracket, with just eight teams remaining in the search for the best team of the last 20 years. The first two days of the tournament saw multiple upsets, with the teams from 2010, 2000, 2001, 2012 and 2018 all getting into the quarterfinals by knocking off teams with better seeds. Now it's the Elite Eight. The top two seeds are still alive but can they make the Final Four? Here's a look at where the bracket stands. (Click on the bracket for a larger view.)

Game Thirteen: No. 1 vs. No. 9

After getting an upset win in the 8/9 game, the 2010 team advanced to face the No. 1 overall seed, the team from 2009, in the Elite Eight. It was a matchup of Dave Wannstedt’s final two teams, but the outcome wasn’t close at all, as the 2009 squad blew out its successors 43-17. The game was the Dion Lewis Show, and while Lewis actually lined up for both teams, his 2009 performance far outpaced what he did for the 2010 roster: the 2009 Lewis rushed 30 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns, scoring in the first quarter to give the 2009 team the first lead of the game and then reaching the end zone twice in the third quarter to put the game out of reach before adding one more scoring run in the fourth quarter. Lewis led the way for the 2009 team but quarterback Bill Stull had a nice game, too, completing 18-of-27 for 299 yards and one touchdown (a 56-yard toss to Oderick Turner in the second quarter). On the other side, first-year starter Tino Sunseri went 23-of-39 for 244 yards, but he also rushed for the 2010 team’s two touchdowns. Final: 2009 Pitt 43, 2010 Pitt 17 Game Fourteen: No. 4 vs. No. 12

In the second game of the Elite Eight, the No. 4 seed 2003 team hosted the team from 2000, which entered the tournament as a No. 12 seed and then knocked off the eight-win Panthers from 2016 to advance. Turns out, the 2000 team didn’t advance on luck, as those Panthers kept their hot streak alive and positively dominated the 2003 Pitt team 41-10. One big key for the 2000 Pitt team was keeping Larry Fitzgerald out of the end zone; Fitzgerald finished with 95 yards on five receptions, and Rod Rutherford couldn’t get touchdowns from any of his other receivers. Meanwhile, John Turman found pay-dirt three times for the 2000 team, throwing two touchdown passes to R.J. English and one to Kris Wilson. The two Turman-to-English scores gave the 2000 team a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but a field goal and a Brandon Miree touchdown run brought the score to 17-10 at halftime. The second half was all 2000, though: Turman and Wilson connected for a third-quarter score before Kevan Barlow took over in the fourth quarter. Barlow scored twice in the final 15 minutes and finished the game with 190 rushing yards on 22 attempts (he also had three catches for 35 yards). As was the case at the time, the 2003 team was undone by its inability to stop the run. With the win, the 2000 team advanced to face the No. 1 overall seed - the 2009 Panthers. Final: 2000 Pitt 41, 2003 Pitt 10